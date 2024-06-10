HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

With the latest headlines and some remarks by members of the alternative media, you would be forgiven for thinking that we are making progress against the enemy. Don’t be fooled. We aren’t.

The enemy is cunning, devious, sly, plays dirty, and master of deception and distraction. Like master magicians and card players, it’s all about the sleight of hand.

Look here, not there.

If we were playing a game of chess the enemy are thinking 10 steps ahead. They have mapped out exactly what all the potential outcomes might be, all the possible consequences and how to mitigate against them. This doesn’t make the enemy omnipotent and omniscient, but if we don’t know and understand the enemy then we are doomed.

The enemy knows how the human psyche, how our behaviour can be steered towards their agenda. Our weaknesses are that we do not like to stand out, that we are easily influenced by our peers, that we seek out authority figures to follow, that we abdicate personal responsibility, that we seek comfort over discomfort, that we choose convenience over all else, that instant gratification and short-sightedness affects most of the population and that we are easily manipulated by fear.

Just like the enemy knows us, it is imperative that we know how they think and work against our interests.

So what does this sleight of hand look like in the real world?

One tactic is to release a bit of truth and wrongdoing, but only long after the crime has been done, to conceal an even bigger lie and damning piece of evidence. This is the essence of limited hangouts.

One example would be the AZ jab withdrawal. The official narrative is that it is commercially not viable and necessary. The “real” reason is that there are very rare blood clots associated with it. The truth however is that around 11% of people were getting severe adverse effects including neurological damage, cardiological issues, blood clots and death. A study of thousands of people who took the AZ shot AND the Pfizer jabs reveals that thousands developed complications, damning BOTH the AZ and Pfizer shots. By withdrawing the AZ shot, that study has been buried, the public blissfully unaware of the significant harms of both these so-called vaccines. See my podcast with

for more details

.

In the case of AZ jabs, no one, not the pharmaceutical companies, the doctors and researchers who developed the jab, the politicians or the media who promoted it have been brought to justice. No one has lost their job, no one has been reprimanded. Nothing.

The AZ jabs have also in my opinion been used as a convenient patsy to discourage traditional “vaccines”, (even though it wasn’t itself a traditional vaccine, and a genetic vaccine itself) and promote mRNA technology. I can hear the covidians cry out, “Thank goodness I had the Pfizer shots” or “Next time I will have the mRNA jab”.

No one in the media or the political world has discussed the real issues. Take a look at the questions I asked in my open letter here. Have you heard anyone in the media ask ANY of these questions? I could have easily asked a hundred more by the way.

I’ve also seen instances where officials admit they got things wrong. But again the misdirection and deceit is to claim that “mistakes were made”, that people and corporations had noble intentions, and where things went badly wrong and harms occurred, it was due to a combination of factors like -

lack of information at the time

incompetence

it was botched and bungled

people just got hysterical

it was a “systems” failure

Rather than admit that while some of the above may apply to a few individuals and instances, the reality is that the Plandemic was premeditated, that it was a scam, a hoax, and one of the biggest if not the biggest crimes against humanity.

I would urge everyone if you haven’t already to listen to my friend

recite her beautiful poem below. You can find her article titled “Mistakes were not made”

.

Another example has been the recent hoo ha over the World Health Organisation (WHO) Pandemic Treaty. While it has been rejected and many even claim this to be a victory, it was rejected by the UK because they didn’t want to give away their vaccines to other countries. Not because of the serious issues that are wrong with the WHO. Problems that I believe that can only be rectified by the dismantling of the WHO. It is my belief that far from being "dedicated to the wellbeing of all people and guided by science" as it claims, the WHO has shown it serves the pharmaceutical industry and not the interests of the people.

What many fail to understand is that the International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments have been adopted at The 77th World Health Assembly. According to experts in the field such as James Roguski this marks a “stunning defeat” for the People.

James goes on to state “Unfortunately, this is an enormous loss for “We the People” and a substantial victory for the evil forces that support the system of pharmakia.”

I highly recommend you read his full post here.

In summary he states -

For those who believe that the adoption of these amendments is somehow a “victory” for health freedom or that the amendments that were adopted “aren’t that bad” or that they “could have been worse,” or that we “dodged a number of bullets,” please realize that over the past year, quite a lot of misinformation has been spread regarding these amendments.

The build-up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex that these amendments seek to implement in support of the equitable distribution of “relevant medical products” is certainly NOT a “victory” that should be celebrated.

Stop allowing yourself to be deceived.

David Bell used to work for the WHO and came on the podcast to tell me “Everything that is wrong with the WHO”. He also wrote a great piece about the problems with the adoption of the IHR amendments and what it actually means. You can read it here.

In summary the IHR amendments open the door to perpetual emergencies.

“The 77th WHA has sent a clear warning to the world that the global pandemic agenda is moving forward. The WHO is in the driver’s seat with States Parties’ consent to ignore procedural requirements to get the job done”.

Another way the enemy achieves their goals is to do things slowly and incrementally. As soon as they face resistance to pause, (never retreat), and once the resistance has passed to continue advancing. Take COVID-19 for example, it started with “two weeks to flatten the curve”, and to another lockdown, masking, social distancing, vaccines for the elderly, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.

The war in Ukraine saw the West initially supplying body armour and helmets only, then bullets, then shells, then tanks, then long-distance missiles, what next?

The slowly boiling frog analogy is actually perfect. It is done time and again with great effect.

Of course, the media plays its part and pushes the narrative, never really questioning it but reinforcing it.

Everything that comes out in the media, whether a newspaper, radio show or TV, is not news but propaganda. It is about manipulating your perception, your thoughts and how you feel, react and act.

We have all heard of the so-called Hegelian dialectic - Problem, Reaction and Solution ( I don’t believe Hegel said anything like this, but let’s move on). I would like to propose an alternative - Propaganda (through the media), Manipulation (of the masses), and Reaction.

The easiest lie to swallow is one coated in a layer of truth.

Beware the media, of course not everything they say is false or a lie. But the lie is in what they do NOT disclose, what they do not talk about and how they turn your attention away from that which really matters.

Knowing their techniques I find the best thing is to avoid their means of manipulating me. I avoid the TV, Radio and Press. I am not completely immune as “news” filters through to me from friends and supporters sending me clips and links.

But it’s important we realise that we are living in an age where the real War, is on the mind.

Stay vigilant and don’t be fooled. Question everything. Trust what your eyes can see, and ears can hear. And as for everything else, take it with a pinch of salt.

