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Do you feel like you need a real break this summer… not just time off, but time to reset?

To step away from the noise, slow things down, and actually feel present again.

To enjoy great food, beautiful surroundings, meaningful conversations, and space to properly switch off.

26th to 28th June, Hertfordshire, England.

Spaces are limited, so if you’re thinking about it, now’s the time.

https://docmalik.com/events/connection-retreat-june/

What to expect

Over three days, this is what we’ll explore together:

• Yoga and gentle movement to ground your body

• A deeply restorative MELT class to release tension and pain

• A powerful sound bath to calm your nervous system

• A guided sauna experience to properly unwind

• Bespoke massages tailored to you, helping you truly switch off

• A nature walk and monastery visit to step away from the noise

• Firepit evenings with honest conversations and reflection

• Beautiful, nourishing meals made with care

• Open discussions around men’s and women’s health, the conversations we often avoid

And something a little different…

I’ll also be sharing a preview reading from my upcoming book, ideas and stories I’ve not yet released publicly.

Book here https://docmalik.com/events/connection-retreat-june/

Dear Readers

Are you ready to make this amazing bread?

My dear reader, as you know, in part 1 I talked about the equipment you actually need to make amazing, delicious sourdough bread. In part 2, I covered the starter, how to create your own and maintain it, and the importance of it in the bread making process. I’m hoping that, as it’s been a few weeks since the last Substack piece, your starter is now fully developed.

You didn’t think I’d forgotten about this bread making process, did you? No, I deliberately waited so that your starter was alive and kicking.

Part 3 was going to cover the dough and part 4 the baking of the loaf, but I’m going to amalgamate both into one piece. No point leaving you waiting. By the end of this article, you will know how to make incredible, delicious sourdough bread, better than anything you can get at a local bakery or supermarket.

What I’m sharing here is knowledge I’ve accrued over more than 15 years. I’ve attended several bread making courses, bought numerous books, and watched countless of hours of videos. I’m sparing you all that time and effort by putting everything into this one post, what works, what doesn’t, and how to fit it into your daily routine. I’ll also give you my recipe and a time structure so you can plan the process.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it.