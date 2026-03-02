SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly without third party intermediaries. If you prefer to send donations or bullion silver instead of using a Substack subscription, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

If you do sign up, please DO NOT do it through the App store.

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

This weeks bake

Dear reader

Part Two — The Starter

Part One was published on 23 Feb.

In Part One, I walked you through the equipment you actually need to make sourdough at home. Not endless gadgets. Not expensive toys. But precision tools. A digital scale, dough scraper, bench scraper, thermometer, banneton, Dutch oven, and a few simple essentials. Because sourdough is simple, but it is not casual. Timing matters. Measurement matters. Temperature matters. Even a few degrees difference in water or room temperature can significantly change how your dough behaves.

If you have not read Part One, I recommend starting there.

Today we move to the heart of sourdough.

The starter.

Also known as the mother.