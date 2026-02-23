SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly without third party intermediaries. If you prefer to send donations or bullion silver instead of using a Substack subscription, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

This weeks bake

Dear reader

Have you ever looked at those beautiful sourdough loaves on Instagram and thought, “I wish I could do that”? Or sat in a restaurant tearing into warm bread with butter dripping into the crust and felt something almost primal, something deeply comforting?

Last weeks bake, made the best cheese toasties ever!

Most people assume sourdough is complicated, technical, or reserved for artisan bakers.

It is not. If I can do it, anyone can!

In this series I am going to show you how to make genuinely delicious, wholesome bread for you and your family in your own kitchen, using simple tools, simple ingredients, and a process that reconnects you with food in a way most of us have forgotten.