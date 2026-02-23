Doc Malik’s Guide to Making Sourdough Bread
Part One, The Equipment You Actually Need
SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH
100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People
A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide
Many of you have asked how to support the work directly without third party intermediaries. If you prefer to send donations or bullion silver instead of using a Substack subscription, you can use the details below.
Doc Malik
Suite 19,6
Exhibition House
Addison Bridge Place
London
W14 8XP
United Kingdom
Bank details
A K Malik
Sort code 23 05 80
Account number 48901743
Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L
IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743
If you do sign up, please DO NOT do it through the App store.
As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!
Dear reader
Have you ever looked at those beautiful sourdough loaves on Instagram and thought, “I wish I could do that”? Or sat in a restaurant tearing into warm bread with butter dripping into the crust and felt something almost primal, something deeply comforting?
Most people assume sourdough is complicated, technical, or reserved for artisan bakers.
It is not. If I can do it, anyone can!
In this series I am going to show you how to make genuinely delicious, wholesome bread for you and your family in your own kitchen, using simple tools, simple ingredients, and a process that reconnects you with food in a way most of us have forgotten.