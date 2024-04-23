HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

It really was an honour to be invited on to the Delingpod.

James kept me sane during the COVID years. I can’t thank him enough.

Still feels surreal that I went on his show. It was Joe Rogan and James Delingpole who inspired me to start my own podcast.

James was an incredibly gracious host and just let me go off on one.

I’ve had lots of people contact me to say they loved it.

Thank you James, I’m really looking forward to you coming over to mine for the podcast and hopefully if the skies haven’t been sprayed with chemtrails we can light up the BBQ and have a nice bite to eat beforehand.

Check out the podcast below and let me know what you think.

