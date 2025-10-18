SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear readers and listeners

Today I am in central London with my children, standing shoulder to shoulder with people who refuse to be turned into QR codes. We are holding banners that say “I am not a barcode” and “Freedom is my birthright.”

To some, that might sound dramatic. But it is not. Because what is happening right now, quietly, bureaucratically, and under the pretext (pretense) of “convenience,” and prevention of fraud is nothing short of a digital coup against the very idea of human freedom.

What are inalienable rights?

Inalienable rights are not permissions from the state. They are the natural, God given conditions of being human.

They mean that your body, your thoughts, your privacy, and your choices are yours, not privileges handed out by governments or corporations that can be granted and withdrawn at will.

In England these principles were recognised long before Silicon Valley existed. The Bill of Rights 1689 declared that no ruler could suspend laws, impose penalties, or raise taxes without the consent of Parliament. It was a statement that power belongs to the people and that even the Crown must obey the law.

Specifically the Bill of Rights 1689 states -

“Excessive bail ought not to be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

This protects individuals from abusive state or judicial punishment.

Those principles of freedom of speech, liberty, property, privacy, and due process are the foundation stones of every democracy worth the name. They are not negotiable.

Even though the UK has no single written constitution, our common law and the Bill of Rights recognise several fundamental rights that the state must not infringe:

Right to life and bodily integrity – The state cannot violate or control your body without lawful, voluntary consent. Right to liberty – You are free to move, travel, work, associate, and live without arbitrary restriction. Right to privacy – You are entitled to live without constant surveillance or data intrusion. Right to property – You own your possessions and labour; government cannot confiscate or control them without due process. Right to free expression and conscience – You can think, speak, and believe freely. Right to due process – You cannot be punished, fined, or restricted without fair trial and lawful cause. Right to petition or protest – You can challenge authority peacefully without fear of punishment.

These are all reflections of natural law, meaning they come from human dignity itself, not from government permission.

How digital ID dismantles freedom

The government’s One Login and proposed digital wallet are being sold as harmless tools to make life easier, manage mass migration and prevent identify theft and fraud. One login for everything, a single digital identity for all government services. One ring to rule them all…..

But when you centralise identity, you centralise control.

A digital ID is not just a password. It is a key, and whoever holds the master key controls the door to your life.

Once your ID is linked to your medical records, your finances, your job, your travel, your benefits, and your digital wallet, your entire existence can be gated behind compliance.

They can say, “You are not verified.”

They can say, “You did not complete the update.”

They can say, “You have breached the code of conduct.”

And suddenly, without any trial or debate, you are locked out from your money, your mobility, your livelihood. Who will you challenge to regain your rights and freedoms? The computer will simply say “No".

That is not convenience. That is digital imprisonment dressed up as progress.

From rights to permissions

When the Bill of Rights was written, the English understood something we have forgotten, that the greatest threat to liberty is not the sword, but the signature, not open tyranny, but quiet bureaucratic power.

Today we are being offered digital “solutions” that will turn our birthrights into revocable privileges.

Your right to work becomes a digital access pass.

Your right to travel becomes a QR scan.

Your right to speak becomes a verified account.

Your right to own property becomes programmable currency.

Every aspect of freedom becomes conditional.

The constitutional betrayal

The Bill of Rights 1689 explicitly forbids any “pretended power of suspending laws” or imposing penalties without Parliament’s consent. Yet here we are, watching the government roll out a system that could silently override every law protecting privacy and autonomy through code, algorithms, and digital identity frameworks no one voted for.

It is the same principle as the lockdowns, but made permanent. Rule by software, not by consent.

Why I am protesting

I am not in London today because I hate technology. I am here because I love freedom.

I want my children to grow up knowing that who they are cannot be reduced to a QR code, a login, or a digital wallet.

I want them to know that identity is sacred, it belongs to the individual, not the institution.

And I want people to remember that once you give away your inalienable rights, you do not get them back.

I recognise that Digital ID is nothing about making us safer, dealing with mass migrants or identity theft. There are other proven methods to deal with these issues that DO NOT deny our inalienable rights.

The bottom line

Digital ID is not about access. It is about control.

It is the mechanism that turns democracy into compliance and citizens into data points.

Our ancestors fought to limit the power of kings. Today we must limit the power of code.

Because freedom, once lost, does not reboot.

With love and gratitude

Doc

Health - Freedom - Happiness

