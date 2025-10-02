SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear readers

Almost as long as I can remember, digital ID has been pushed as something inevitable, an upgrade that is secure, efficient, and modern. We’re told it will cut fraud, reduce illegal working, even stop the boats, and prepare us for a fully online digital economy. It’s also convenient too. A single login for government services, later expanded to cover countless other entitlements and benefits. But folks, is this really about fraud and efficiency, or is it about building the infrastructure of surveillance and control bit by bit until opting out becomes impossible? Digital ID is a linchpin for the technocrats and globalists in their drive to push forward a central bank digital currency and Agenda 2030.

Now, if we look back, the push for a national identity system in the UK really began under Tony Blair’s Labour government, and Mr Blair himself. After 9/11, Blair proposed biometric ID cards linked to a central database. The justification then was terrorism and organised crime. Those pesky Muslims and Albanian criminals, for example.

The plan ran for years but met very fierce opposition and was eventually scrapped by the coalition government in 2010. Resistance is not futile, folks. Yet Blair never really gave up, having masterminded an illegal war and genocide of millions in Iraq. This war criminal and thoroughly ghoulish figure then set up the Tony Blair Institute, which has been one of the loudest voices lobbying for digital identity ever since.

In fact, this year, the Institute published a paper called Digital ID, a New Consensus for a State that Works. https://institute.global/insights/politics-and-governance/time-for-digital-id-a-new-consensus-for-a-state-that-works

It made me want to vomit just reading it. It’s framed in language that suggests it’s inevitable, efficient, and essential for modern governance. It uses psychological wordplay to convince the reader this is necessary, when I would argue it’s not. But listen, folks, I don’t have a fringe position here. Blair has been relentless in telling us digital ID is coming and that we should get used to it. Who is he anyway to tell us these things? Why didn’t he just disappear into the sunset? He seems like a James Bond villain who just won’t die.

But let’s talk about the money behind this drive. What makes it even more concerning is who stands to gain. Blair’s Institute has reportedly received £257 million in the last few years from Larry Ellison. And if you don’t know who he is, he’s the world’s second richest man and head of Oracle, a big tech company. Oracle already has £900 million in contracts with four UK government departments. And Oracle stands to profit massively from the expansion of digital ID infrastructure since it provides the cloud and database systems underpinning these schemes. It might be of interest to you to know that Oracle also helped build China’s digital infrastructure. No questions there, nothing to see, move along now. Of note, Larry Ellison was also in the Oval Office on day two of Trump’s new administration, standing behind him proudly boasting about a 500 billion AI deal that’s going to profit him and his company immensely. Conflicts of interest? Well, I don’t know about you folks, but at the very least it should raise some eyebrows. The revolving door between politics, big tech and government procurement is alive and kicking.

And for those of you who believe in Q and the White Hats, thinking this is simply Trump putting people like Larry in front stage to expose him, when will you wake up? When you are in your digital prison will you still think that is part of the plan? Sigh.

The government’s language around digital ID is a textbook example of Aesopian communication. Here’s how it works in this context:

Aesopian language and digital ID

The government rarely says “digital ID.” Instead, they use softer, more technical, or more bureaucratic terms like “digital identity verification,” “attribute verification,” or “digital verification system.”

Innocent meaning for the public : “We’re just verifying documents more efficiently,” “It’s simply making services easier to access,” “It’s a convenient upgrade.” This framing sounds harmless, even boring, who could object to “verification”?

Hidden meaning for insiders: These terms are scaffolding for a universal ID system. “Verification” is the euphemism for a centralised, mandatory identity infrastructure. Each step chips away at paper-based autonomy and moves people towards a permission-based digital existence.

The trick is that the government uses banal and technical-sounding language to lower resistance. “Digital ID” would provoke backlash, but “digital verification system” sounds neutral and almost dull. That dullness is the cover.

Examples of Aesopian framing:

“One Login for Government” → marketed as convenience, but in practice a single point of control and dependency.

“Attribute verification” → pitched as privacy-preserving (“you only prove you’re over 18”), but normalises the idea that you need state-issued digital permission to buy a drink or get a job.

“Right to Work Checks” → presented as compliance, but is the wedge for making employment conditional on digital ID.

This is classic Aesopian use: an apparently innocent literal meaning for the public, while insiders know it advances the infrastructure of surveillance and control.

So what are the forms of existing digital verification systems?

Well, one form is digital identity verification (IDV), which is scanning your passport or driver’s licence, cross-checking it with databases and matching it against a selfie or a live face scan. This is what gov.uk One Login and the UK Immigration ID Check app already do. Then you have attribute verification, which is instead of sharing your entire identity you prove a specific fact, for example, that you’re over 18 or that you have the right to work. The upcoming gov.uk Wallet is designed for this. Then you have digital document verification, which is checking if a document is genuine using identification document validation technology (IDVT). Since 2022, employers and landlords can legally use these systems for right to work, right to rent and DBS checks.

So while the government presents these as neutral “verification systems,” in practice like I just said they are the scaffolding of a universal digital ID. Each one erodes away at the need for paper checks and builds dependency on centralised permission-based digital credentials.

And what’s driving all this? Apparently a big factor is fraud. So does fraud exist? Well yes, identity fraud does exist. I’m sure there are people reading here who know someone, or maybe even have had themselves scammed and had credit cards opened in their names. But the government narrative often inflates its role. Most benefit fraud comes from misreporting income, not stolen identities. Illegal working is more often about collusion. And by that, I mean employers knowingly hiring off the books. Then deception, where fraudulent documents are used to fool employers. And the biggest recent fraud losses, like billions wasted on COVID business loans, had nothing to do with missing digital ID. Talking about COVID, where did all that money go? Why has no one followed it up?

When fraud is the problem, the solutions are usually straightforward. Maybe better enforcement, targeted audits, improved training for landlords and employers, and incremental upgrades to existing secure documents. And dare I say, don’t give contracts away to your friends and family. None of this requires a universal reusable digital ID.

So why does digital ID also not solve the illegal working problem? Well, like I said, the obvious flaw is that the very employers who are willing to hire illegals for lower costs will continue to do so. They don’t rely on forged IDs. They pay cash in hand, avoid taxes, and skip checks altogether. Digital ID is only going to bite those who want to comply with the rules: landlords, small employers, ordinary citizens. It creates bureaucracy for the law-abiding while leaving the shadow economy untouched. It’s not going to stop the boat people. As we already know and as I’ve discussed in my podcast, the boat people are being invited in by NGOs and the government. It’s a simple case of turning them around and making sure they don’t have somewhere to go when they get here. No hotels, no hostels, no mobile phones, no cash in their hands. Turn them around. This isn’t going to fix mass migration.

So what about the alternative path that wasn’t taken? Well, the government could have tackled fraud without building a universal digital ID system. For example, just having more secure physical documents, whether they be passports and licences, which, to be honest, are already biometric. Centralised verification audits and enforcement in high-fraud areas rather than blanket checks on everyone. Data matching between tax and benefit systems, which already happens in part. Honestly, these are just so much simpler, less invasive, and don’t risk excluding law-abiding citizens.

I think it’s important to just look at the timeline of this slow rollout because the UK has been edging towards digital ID for two decades. Between 2002 and 2010, Blair’s Labour government launches the ID card system, framed as anti-terror and anti-crime. Scrapped in 2010. 2016, gov.uk Verify launched a single login for government services. It failed and was shut down in 2022. 2020 to 2022, immigration ID app rolled out. Employers and landlords allowed to use digital checks for right to work and right to rent. 2023 to 2024, gov.uk One Login begins replacing all government logins. 2025, gov.uk Wallet announced to let citizens share identity attributes with private companies. Identity verification becomes mandatory for new company directors at Companies House. Government confirms digital ID will be compulsory for right to work before the end of Parliament. Step by step, piece by piece, a slow migration from voluntary convenience to mandatory digital credentials for participation in economic life.

Now we come to the present moment, Keir Starmer’s gambit. He loudly announced a push for mandatory digital ID. But here’s the question. Is this ham-fisted rollout, which is almost guaranteed to fail and has already provoked a massive backlash, actually a deliberate decoy? I believe it is. By creating noise and resistance around this one big push, the government can let the public think they’ve won a victory when it falters. Meanwhile, the real infrastructure, One Login, Wallet, digital right to work, immigration ID apps, DBS digital checks, Companies House verification, marches on quietly, embedded piece by piece, service by service. In other words, the so-called failed Starmer rollout could be the perfect distraction. While everyone celebrates stopping digital ID, the system is already being built under their noses.

The bigger picture. So was digital ID really born out of an unstoppable fraud crisis, or was fraud simply the excuse? From where I sit, this is not about catching criminals or stopping illegal migrants. It’s about embedding an infrastructure that gives the state and its corporate partners, because we live in an era of public-private partnership, control over who can work, rent, travel, transact, and access services. The irony? Those who already break the rules will carry on. It’s the law-abiding majority who will find themselves bound tighter and tighter by digital chains. But this is part of Agenda 2030 and the One World Government.

So what can we do about it? We are not powerless. Every step towards digital ID depends on public compliance. Stop training yourself to accept it. Cut up your store cards and loyalty cards. These schemes normalise tracking your behaviour in exchange for convenience. Opt out of every voluntary digital verification service you can. Choose paper bills. Pay cash. Support businesses that respect privacy. When you’re asked to “verify” yourself digitally for something optional, just say no.

There’s also collective action. Write to your MP. Tell them explicitly you will not support any party or politician pushing digital ID. Join or organise peaceful protests. Share information widely to break the illusion of inevitability. If enough of us refuse to comply, the system cannot work. Civil disobedience has stopped bad laws before. It can again.

And perhaps most importantly, build parallel systems. Support independent media, privacy-focused tech, and local businesses. Re-learn how to live without constant digital validation. The less dependent you are on their systems, the harder it is for them to trap you. This isn’t doom and gloom, it’s empowerment. The power lies with ordinary people simply withdrawing their consent.

History shows us that public resistance can work. It worked in the 2000s when Blair’s original ID card scheme was scrapped. It worked again in 2022 when gov.uk Verify collapsed under pressure and lack of uptake. Twice the people have said no, and twice the system buckled. That should give us hope. It means this fight is not futile, it’s winnable.

Thank you.

Love

Doc Malik

