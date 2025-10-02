Doc Malik Honest Health

Pascal Bloemen
9hEdited

Why is it happening?

Answer: The fiat currencies are about to meet their fate: death, as in going to zero.

What will be the consequence?

Read this quote:

“In 1918 at the end of the war, a loaf of bread cost 2 German marks.

By the summer of 1923, the price of single loaf of bread had risen to 4 million marks.

The people responded with strikes, protests, brawls, assassinations, and open rebellions.”

Before such 1923 moment arrives the walls of the digital prison should be built and doors be shut.

Digital ID + Digital centrally controlled currency = Digital prison

Snooze
9h

While the digital ID is front and center, the WHO/WEF are moving on their “Pandemic Preparedness” and trying to slip it through. James Rugoski on Substack has the latest.

