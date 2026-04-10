Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
8h

Those photos are horrible, very sad to see the countryside graffitied like that.

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Nicola Hussey's avatar
Nicola Hussey
9h

Thanks Doc, really appreciate you raising this. Sent to Greenwich council - although the corruption levels are beyond there. Also shared

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