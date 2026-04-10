SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly without third party intermediaries. If you prefer to send donations or bullion silver instead of using a Substack subscription, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

My Summer Retreats - Don’t Miss out

Do you want a break this summer from all the madness, enjoy great food in beautiful surroundings and have fantastic company?

Then come and join me!

26th to 28th June and 4th to 6th September, Hertfordshire, England.

Visit https://docmalik.com/events/ for more details

Spaces are limited, so book early to guarantee a place :)

Dear Readers

This is an important article. Please read it, share it and take action.

As many of you know, I’ve already spoken to Rachel Mathews from Council Watch and Madeleine Hunt from the Heritage party on my podcast, and written about what I believe is a serious and growing threat to our democracy through the changes being pushed through at local council level.

We are now at a critical moment.

There needs to be a mass response, ordinary people taking action by emailing their councils to challenge Local Government Reorganisation, LGR. If this goes ahead unchecked, it will make it even easier for large scale developments to be pushed through with less local accountability, and that means further and faster destruction of our countryside.

And this is not theoretical.

I recently visited my in laws in Cornwall and was genuinely shocked. Mile after mile of solar panel fields, wind turbines, and 5G infrastructure. Whatever your views on energy or technology, the scale and pace of change is undeniable. In many areas, the countryside has already been fundamentally altered.

But if you think this is as far as it goes, you are mistaken.

Rachel Mathews has laid this out clearly in a recent Substack, which I’ve shared below. She has also included links to template letters to make this as easy as possible. Also included below at the bottom of this piece. Thank you to Rachel and Madeleine for all their work.

The deadline is midnight on the 11th of April.

I know it’s short notice, but if you care about local accountability, your community, and the future of our countryside, please take a few minutes to read this and send an email.

It matters more than you think.

1. I Know Many Of You Are Fighting Local Battles

Roads.

Water capacity.

GP shortages.

Sewage.

Loss of green spaces.

These concerns are real. They matter. And they are valid.

But on their own, they will not stop what is coming. Not anymore.

The system has changed.

Under the new planning laws, when people raise concerns like “infrastructure can’t cope,” it no longer slows things down.

It can actually trigger more central control.

Projects can be escalated and pushed through at a national level, where local objections carry far less weight.

Environmental concerns can now be offset with payments into central funds.

Traffic, health, and community impact can all be signed off and “mitigated” on paper.

In simple terms, the system has been redesigned to absorb and override these objections.

They have prepared this carefully.

We need to stop fighting on ground that has already been neutralised.

2. Energy

A clear example of this is what is happening with energy.

New systems like heat network zones are being introduced, where entire areas can be assigned centralised heating systems. Yes you read that correctly.

But don’t get me wrong the language always sounds positive on the surface.

Efficient.

Modern.

Necessary.

But the reality is simple.

Control shifts away from the individual.

Once these systems are in place, choice becomes severely limited.

How you heat your home, what system you use, and how it is managed can increasingly be decided at a higher level.

And this is not speculation.

It is already written into policy and legislation.

This is communism.

3. Where They Are Actually Vulnerable, And Where We Can Act

Let’s cut through the noise.

They can ignore objections.

Wildlife concerns.

Traffic issues.

Lack of GP services.

All of that can be brushed aside.

But they cannot ignore it if the entire process is legally flawed from the start.

And that is exactly where this becomes powerful.

4. This Is What Has Been Proven

Over the past few years, through legal letters, FOI requests, and formal challenges, a clear picture has emerged.

There are serious problems at the foundation.

A. The Law Has Been Misrepresented

The 2007 law says reorganisation is voluntary.

Councils can choose.

But councils and ministers have acted as if there is no choice.

That is misleading, and there is written proof of it.

B. Councillors May Not Have A Valid Mandate

The May 2025 elections were postponed.

That means councillors stayed in power without being re elected.

Yet they have continued making major decisions.

Big decisions, without fresh public approval.

C. Money Was Spent Without Proper Authority

Councils brought in expensive consultants before the process was properly approved.

Government responses show there were:

No proper risk assessments

No financial impact assessments

No clear legal basis

They spent first, and tried to justify it later.

D. The Consultation Was Not Genuine

The public was not given a real choice.

The option of no reorganisation was not properly presented.

Decisions appear to have been shaped before people were even asked.

Important information was withheld.

5. This Is The Key Point

Don’t think of this as just sending an email.

This is not a request or a complaint.

It is formal notice.

And that is exactly why it matters.

6. Why This Matters More Than You Think

This goes far beyond council reorganisation.

LGR is the gateway.

It opens the door to:

Planning decisions being pushed through more easily

Large infrastructure projects overriding local concerns

Housing targets imposed without proper local data

7. If The Foundation Falls, Everything Built On It Is At Risk

If LGR is not lawful, then everything built on top of it stands on shaky ground.

This is not just about council structures.

This is about the entire process.

And whether it stands up to scrutiny at all.

8. WHAT HAPPENS by 11th APRIL — AND WHAT YOU CAN DO

Parliament returns on 13 April. We must act by 11th April — 2 days before — while they are in the recess gap. The goal is simple: our formal notices must be sitting on their files when they return.

And here is something important to understand about how we do this. The only way to be truly heard — the only way to force them to take notice — is when the action is widespread. When people across the country approach them with the same clear evidence, the same legal argument, the same questions they cannot answer, it sends a message they cannot control or contain. It means the nation is aware. It means people see the legal gaps. It means people see through the misleading narrative. And it means they can no longer dismiss us.

This is the bigger picture that connects everything. ULEZ, solar farms, 5G, these are not separate issues, they are symptoms of the same system. The real driver is the shift in power, LGR and devolution, an administrative reset that moves control away from local communities and into larger regional structures. That is what allows these changes to be rolled out more easily, with less resistance. When people fight individual projects, whether it is on health grounds, visual impact, or local disruption, they are only dealing with the surface. It is like covering over a problem without fixing what is underneath. But if we challenge the process itself, the lack of proper mandate, the lack of transparency, the way decisions are being made, then we are no longer reacting to symptoms. We are addressing the root cause.

So please take action now and send the notice to your council.

LGR template ONLY for councils which haven’t merged yet https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/knty8req5lpknr3kjziid/8apr.-templ1.docx?rlkey=7n92rthmd17komryu7c8ipvub&dl=0



Contact Sean for template for councils who have already reorganised kent@heritageparty.org



Send your main notice to you council’s officers (Section 151, Monitoring Officer and executives) and the Council Leader and copy in MHCLG - LGreorganisation@communities.gov.uk

Love

Doc

ps If you aren’t already please follow Madeleine and Rachel Mathews

Share

The Doc Malik Honest Health Podcast is a reader-listener supported publication with ZERO sponsors. Support me in my fight to defend ALL our freedoms. Subscribe TODAY. Share

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Seagreens

Seagreens® Wholefood Seaweed Nutrition

My family and I have been using Seagreens® for months as a simple, natural way to support health. Seaweed is one of the richest wholefood sources of iodine and provides the full spectrum of micronutrients our bodies need. It’s a daily staple in our home for maintaining energy, thyroid health, and overall wellbeing.

Use my affiliate code DOCMALIK for 10% off your order

www.seagreens.shop

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Sauna is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for detoxification, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing, and it’s something I personally value as part of a balanced, healthy life.

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products. Visit

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/docmalik/subscribe