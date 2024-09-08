HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Yesterday I had one of my supporters over for lunch, and we got talking about cults. As some of you may be aware, I have spoken about my personal experience of being in a cult. I was asked by my supporter “What is a cult?”.

Before I answered, I explained the cult that I was in.

I was born, like my parents before me, into the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community which was founded by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835–1908), who said he had been divinely appointed as both the Promised Mahdi (Guided One) and Messiah expected by Muslims to appear towards the end times and bring about, by peaceful means, the final triumph of Islam. I was brought up to believe that Mirza Ghulam Ahmad was the Promised Messiah and the second coming of Jesus. Followers of this cult are known as “Ahmadis”.

The so called Promised Messiah

As a young child, I was taught the six basic tenets of Islam -

Belief in the Oneness of God: Muslims believe that God is the sole creator of everything, possessing absolute power and knowledge. God is beyond human limitations—without offspring, race, gender, or form—and unaffected by any human characteristics. Belief in the Angels of God: belief in angels, unseen beings who serve and obey God, carrying out divine commands throughout the universe. The angel Gabriel, in particular, is known for delivering God's revelations to the prophets. Belief in the Books of God: hold that God revealed sacred scriptures to His messengers. These include the Quran (given to Muhammad), the Torah (given to Moses), the Gospel (given to Jesus), the Psalms (given to David), and the Scrolls (given to Abraham). While Muslims believe all these texts were divinely revealed, only the Quran remains unchanged as it was delivered to Muhammad. Belief in the Prophets of God: Muslims believe that throughout history, God has sent prophets to guide humanity, starting with Adam, the first prophet. The Quran mentions 25 prophets by name, including Noah, Abraham, Moses, and Jesus. Muhammad is believed to be the final prophet, sent to deliver the message of Islam to all humankind. Belief in the Day of Judgment: the belief that on the Day of Judgment, every person will be held accountable for their deeds. Those who followed God's guidance will be rewarded with paradise, while those who rejected it will face punishment in hell. Belief in Divine Decree: This belief emphasizes that everything in life unfolds according to God's will. Muslims believe that while God's plan is preordained, humans still have free will because they are unaware of what God has decreed for them. In response to life's trials and blessings, Muslims are encouraged to practice patience and gratitude.

As an Ahmadi Muslim, I was also led to believe that Muhammad was the last Law-bearing prophet and that the Promised Messiah was the embodiment of Jesus.

I was brought up with good morals, kindness, gratitude, not to lie, or cheat, to be respectful to parents and elders, the importance of forgiveness not having pre-marital sex or relationships, not drinking alcohol or taking drugs etc and to worship God. I was brought up to believe that Ahmadi Muslims were special, the chosen ones, enlightened and blessed by God. We were not taught that people of other faiths were bad, just that they were ignorant and we were better. You were brought up feeling proud to be an Ahmadi and sorry for those who weren’t. Ahmadiyya is a missionary religion that encourages all members to proselytize.

The Ahmadiya Mosque in Glasgow, Fun fact it used to be a Masonic Lodge before being converted to a mosque

I can’t even begin to articulate what a powerful grip Ahmadiyya had on me as a child and young adult. My parents would go to the mosque at least once a week if not more, their closest friends were from the community, and while you could have friends outside of the community they could never be as strong as those from within the community. Having a relationship outside the community while not banned, was frowned upon, especially if you were married and your partner never converted, that was scandalous and cause for much gossip. You were expected to give a significant percentage of your earnings and savings to the Ahmadiyya. In addition, a lot of voluntary work was expected for free in the service of Ahmadiyya.

Ahmadiyya is very hierarchical. At the top, the leader of the community is known as the Khalifa (typically drawn from the family descended from Mirza Ghulam Ahmad), and then members of his family. Below this lies two layers one the religious priestly class and the other administrators “elected” from the members.

The International Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is organized into National Communities, each with its own National Headquarters. These National Communities are further divided into Regional Communities, which are then subdivided into Local Communities. In many instances, Local Communities have their mosque, centre, or mission house. The National president oversees the National Executive Body, which is responsible for various secretarial roles such as general secretary, finance, preaching, moral training, and education. This organizational structure is mirrored at the regional and local levels, with each having its own president and executive teams.

Questioning the Khalifa is just not done. It is tantamount to blasphemy. Questioning any of the executives, at the National, Regional or Local communities is viewed very negatively. I remember many a sermon where I was reminded that the executive committee members were acting on behalf of the Khalifa, and just as we would never dare question the khalifa we should never dare question anyone in authority.

The religious elders in the mosque therefore held a lot of power. Grace and favour came in many shapes and forms and if you were “on side” you benefited whereas if you held strong views that went contrary to the “leadership” you got a “reputation”. Even though membership of the cult made you “special, there were powerful dynastic families, and if you came from one of them you were not only special but got preferential treatment. Special within special.

There were many Ahmadis who either were or gave the impression of being more devout or should I say “obedient”. There were always some members eager to curry favour with superiors by reporting any trivial transgression by a lower member of the cult. There was no need for a spiritual police force, members policed each other through this system.

If you were to openly question any of the things the Khalifa had said or done, you would find that those around you would instantly turn on you, question you, shame you or worse report you to the higher-ups. The worst punishment was the threat of “ex-communication” which always hung over your head. If you don’t stay in line and behave you would get ejected out of the community. If that doesn’t sound that bad, it’s because you haven’t been in a cult. Living in a cult is your whole existence and purpose on this planet. To be exiled out into the wilderness is simply terrifying. And let’s not forget God’s wrath. Right from an early childhood, we are taught to fear God, Satan and hell. While I was constantly taught that God is Gracious and Merciful, we were also taught that not praying, not worshipping and not following the Khalifa’s commands would bring eternal damnation and a fast ticket to hell. The threat felt very real and whipped everyone into line.

Looking back I also see how certain phrases were repeated again and again. Short prayers or statements at the beginning of sermons, prayers and meetings. The constant repetition reinforced ideas and strangely was comforting. A constant through the years that never changed.

A cult is a membership with benefits, like a national, and often international country club membership. Why would you join or stay in one if it didn’t? There are real benefits, but they come at a price.

The benefits are being part of a tribe, a huge community from which you draw almost exclusively your friendship circles, social activities, relationships, future partners and business contacts. I could travel to any part of the world and visit one of my cult’s places of worship and I could rely on having somewhere to stay the night and a plate of hot food. When you meet another member of a cult, even a stranger, they aren’t quite a stranger. There is an unspoken understanding that you come from the same world, that you are special and that you can trust each other.

I’m not saying that cult members don’t do bad things to each other, cheat, lie, steal etc, yes they do, but it is less likely as they will be caught out and punished unless they come from the special ruling class, when nothing will happen and they will get away with the crime.

A cult offers a rigid belief system, it makes it easy to interpret and understand the world. All the thinking has been done for you and rules are provided to live your life by. The idea of not having anything to ground you and live your life according to, to have to take responsibility for your thoughts and actions several times a day is daunting and hard work. Let’s be honest, it is.

Cult members are fanatically loyal to their leadership. It is their world and their identity. If it comes to light that the leadership is flawed, excuses will be made to explain it away. Deep flaws are trivialised. Criminal acts are defended by simply stating that the criminal acts never happened, that they were made up by disgruntled members of the cult or enemies of the cult. It doesn’t matter how hard the evidence you provide to show the wrongs being committed by the leadership, the average member will passionately defend the leaders. Some more than others, hoping to receive God’s blessings for their strong faith or as before to curry favour.

Recent financial and sexual scandals that hit the Ahmadiyya community did almost nothing to dent the leadership's popularity. In fact when I mentioned this to family and friends who remain in the cult they either got angry with me or stopped talking to me!

I am reminded of the following “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command” - George Orwell. Change ‘Party’ for “cult leadership” and you have the same thing.

Lastly, I told my supporter, that living in a cult is like living in a cave. In this warm and cosy cave, we are comfortable not knowing any different. There is a waterfall at the exit which stops us from seeing outside and leaving. We are told that if we leave this cult we will either meet certain “spiritual” death or live a painful existence in a world fraught with danger. Once we leave the safety of the cave, there will be no coming back, we will have to say goodbye to all our friends and family. For many members of the cult, the decision is simple, stay in the cave.

So in summary “what is a cult?”, well it’s a group of people who believe they are different and special because of their belief system, led by oftentimes charismatic people with good oratory skills. The cult leadership can never ever be questioned. Policing to ensure compliance and obedience is done within and by the ordinary rank and file. While cults promote the idea of equality there is always a hierarchical system with special treatment for those who are more obedient and lesser treatment for those not deemed worthy. Control is a huge element of a cult, which dictates every aspect of how a cult member should live their life. What they can eat, who they can be friends with, and who they should marry for example. Money is almost always at the heart of a cult, with wealth extraction from the ordinary members for the benefit of the leadership. In some cults sexual exploitation also takes place. All cults employ indoctrination (typically from birth) and brainwashing techniques to control members and keep them in line. Parents brainwash their children who in turn brainwash their children. Excommunication is a weapon of religious censure used by almost all cults to deprive, suspend, or limit membership in a religious community or to restrict certain rights within it, in particular, those of being in communion with other members of the congregation. It is the ultimate punishment.

The cult is preoccupied with bringing in new members. The group is preoccupied with making money. Members are expected to devote inordinate amounts of time to cult and group-related activities. Fellow cult members are encouraged or required to live and/or socialise only with other group members. The most loyal members (the “true believers”) feel there can be no life outside the context of the cult. Cult members believe there is no other way to be, and often fear reprisals to themselves or others if they leave, or even consider leaving the cult.

Absolute authoritarianism without meaningful accountability. No tolerance for questions or critical inquiry. Blind obedience. With concerted efforts at influence and control lie at the core of cults. Lastly, no one in a cult will ever admit or believe that they are a cult member.

When I finished explaining “What is a cult?”, my supporter paused, nodded and said to the effect, “I too was in a cult, and I can relate to everything you have said.” My supporter was a member of “Christian Science”, NOT to be confused with the Church of Scientology. You can read about it here - https://www.christianscience.com/

My supporter also raised an important issue that I had forgotten and that was parading new converts who would extoll how amazing and life-affirming the cult was. We had a lot of that at our Annual get-together.

My supporter and I then discussed the process of leaving our cults and how it was quite a tortuous journey, battling with self-doubt and fear that we will be damned and punished by God. But I remember even as a young boy aged barely 6 handing out pamphlets to people trying to bring new converts and having doubts and questions. Even then I didn’t understand why we had to do this and why we couldn’t leave people alone. I also detested the elitism within the community, and hypocrisy of the religious elders within my mosque for example who at the pulpit talked about how great they were in one breath and then the importance of humility in the next. I found increasingly that I didn’t agree with key aspects of Islam, questioned the validity of the claims of the Promised Messiah, and found that I rebelled at the guilt, shame and control that I found in the faith.

In the end, both my supporter and I were faced with major life events, in my case my divorce which gave us the push to leave. We remarked that once we left our respective cults, we wondered why it took us so long to do so, and how free and liberating it was.

I went back to my cave analogy and talked about how I went up the curtain of water several times but turned back. Eventually, one day I walked through the waterfall at the mouth of the cave, holding my breath wondering whether I would just disappear, only to find a whole new world it was unlike what the other cave dwellers had warned me, it was beautiful. At this point, my supporter told me “Yes, but this new world is full of dangers, and pitfalls and you need to navigate yourself. It can be daunting and you can see why some choose to stay in the comfort of the cave”.

I was then reminded of Plato's allegory of the cave. It is written as a dialogue between Plato's brother Glaucon and his mentor Socrates and is narrated by the latter. I’ve never thought of it in the context of cults, but I think it is very apt. Change the word cave for cult, and prisoners for cult members for starters. It begins with -

Imprisonment in the Cave:

Plato, through Socrates, asks Glaucon to imagine a group of people imprisoned in a cave since childhood. These prisoners are chained in such a way that they can only look at the wall in front of them, unable to turn their heads or see anything around them, including each other or themselves. Behind the prisoners is a fire, and between the fire and the prisoners, there is a raised path with a low wall. Along this path, people walk, carrying various objects or puppets resembling humans and animals.

The wall hides the people walking, so the prisoners can only see the shadows of the objects they carry, cast on the wall in front of them. Socrates compares this to puppet shows, where the puppeteers work behind a screen. The prisoners, unaware of what’s happening behind them, perceive these shadows as the only reality they know. The voices of the people carrying the objects echo off the cave walls, leading the prisoners to believe these sounds are coming from the shadows.

Socrates suggests that, since the prisoners have never seen anything else, they accept the shadows as their entire reality. They have no idea that the shadows are mere reflections of objects near the fire, let alone that these objects are representations of real things outside the cave.

Departure from the Cave:

Socrates then imagines one of the prisoners being freed. Initially, the freed person would turn toward the fire and be overwhelmed by its brightness, unable to see the objects casting the shadows. If told that these objects are the true reality, the prisoner would likely be confused and resist believing it. The discomfort from the light would push the prisoner to retreat to the familiar shadows on the wall, perceiving them as clearer than what he now sees.

Socrates goes further, suggesting that someone forcibly drags the freed prisoner out of the cave, up a steep and difficult path, into the sunlight. The intense light of the sun would cause pain and blindness at first, and the prisoner would struggle to adjust.

Gradually, however, the freed individual’s eyes would adjust to the light. At first, he would only be able to see shadows, then reflections of people and objects in water. Eventually, he would begin to see real objects themselves and, finally, the stars, moon, and, at last, the sun. Only after looking at the sun would he be able to understand its nature and its role in everything.

Return to the Cave:

Socrates then imagines the freed prisoner reflecting on the world outside the cave, recognizing it as far superior to the shadows of his former reality. He would likely pity those still imprisoned and wish to bring them out into the light, believing that his newfound knowledge is worth sharing.

However, upon re-entering the cave, the freed prisoner would struggle to see in the darkness, just as he initially struggled with the bright light of the sun. The remaining prisoners, seeing his blindness, would assume that the journey outside had harmed him and would resist any attempt to be freed themselves. Socrates concludes that, out of fear, the prisoners might even kill anyone who tried to force them out of the cave.

This isn’t the far-off from leaving a cult.

I would modify Plato's allegory by adding that some people outside of the cave, choose to enter it and become prisoners, because life outside is too difficult, for them. Anxiety, stress or hardship makes them want to enter a cave, where as a prisoner (cult members) they exchange freedom for basic comfort and a life devoid of making choices and decisions which they find uncomfortable.

I now recognise that the medical profession is one big cult. Doctors feel that they are gifted with special knowledge that the ignorant masses are unaware of. Their special status is reinforced not only within the cult but also by the public who place them on a pedestal. Medicine is very hierarchical. Dissent is not only frowned upon but punished, and not just by the leadership, but by rank and file. Excommunication is the weapon of choice for those who fall foul of the leadership, with registration and licenses revoked. I could go on and on. Most doctors live in Plato’s cave believing that the medicine they practise is correct just as the shadows on the wall are real.

The NHS is no different. It is held up and worshipped as a National Idol. The NHS can never be criticised or questioned.

Having left the Ahmadiyya cult and the NHS cult I guess the next inevitable step was that I walked away from medicine. My practice was decimated by the actions of the medical directors and private hospitals. It was the push I needed to break away.

And that’s the thing I’ve learnt from my own experience is that cults, while typically thought of as religious in origin with worship of a God or individual, don’t necessarily have to be. So many cults exist today where they worship an ideology, a false idol. Covid, Vaccines and Climate Change are prime examples. The parallels are there to see. Go along with the leadership and toe the line and you will be rewarded. Question the authority and you will be censured, and disciplined. Continue to be a trouble maker and you will be excommunicated through cancellation.

Take the example of Professor Chris Exley

. When he questioned aluminium safety and vaccine safety, both these powerful cults came down on him and had him removed from his university, and excommunicated from the scientific community.

Fear of leaving the cave is what keeps most people locked in a cult. Seeing doctors like myself and scientists like Chris Exley excommunicated, and careers destroyed is sending a message to all the other cave dwellers, “see if you leave the cave, a sabre tooth tiger will eat you.”

The way we get cave dwellers to leave is to show them the opposite is true and that life outside the cave is beautiful beyond imagination. That freedom brings responsibility, and while it can be a little scary and tough at times, beats being a prisoner in a cave. We need to bring them the Light by living in the Light. But not all will or can be saved, and that is fine with me because that is the truth.

Now ask yourself, are you a member of a cult? I for one am fed up with them!

PS. If you are new to my substack and don't know my back story, please listen to these podcasts and discover how I transformed from a top orthopaedic surgeon into a tin foil-wearing conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer, transphobic, anti-semitic, climate change denying, Putin loving, freedom grifting, American meddling, Globalist serving quacka doodle doo.

