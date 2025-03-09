Hi folks. So I was meant to take the weekend off, but my supporters reminded me several of them that today is the 9th of March and national COVID reflection day. I couldn't help but look at some of the articles that people had sent me from the BBC and the telegraph and whatnot. And I felt compelled to write something and to record something. So I've been reflecting. I've been reflecting about what happened five years ago and since then. And these are my thoughts and it's in no particular order. And to be honest, it doesn't really matter which order because everything is linked as I've talked about on multiple occasions. So let's start.

COVID was a plandemic scam-demic. It was premeditated. Mistakes were not made (See

work). There was no increased mortality at the height of the COVID pandemic. Most deaths were due to hospital and care home protocols, included isolation, morphine, midazolam, remdesivir, intubation, withholding antibiotics and other things. There has been an increase in all-cause mortality since, however, the vaccine, so-called vaccine rollout.

Lockdowns, social distancing and masking are unscientific, always have been, and were fatally flawed policies, which our betters should have known about and I would argue did know. The plandemic was actually all about introducing and normalising

Gene therapy as vaccines Mass population inoculation at the government's behest Destruction of medical ethics, informed consent and bodily autonomy One of the largest transfers of wealth seen in humanity.

Our politicians and the government are mere puppets serving not the people, but the super wealthy and corporate interests, the useless eliters (

coined this).

Our media is not impartial and balanced and investigative journalism doesn't exist. They are simply propaganda mouthpieces for the ruling philanthropists. The medical profession is sick to the core. They are on the whole highly ignorant. They worship the golden cow that is the vaccine blindly like cult followers. And put their own interests in front of their patients. They cannot be trusted. Do no harm actually means do no harm to my medical license, my reputation, my career, pension, mortgage, private school fees, holidays, et cetera. The government used military-grade PsiOPS and behavioral manipulation against its own people.

What else have I reflected? Sadly, most people cannot think for themselves or do not want to. Most people want to be led than lead themselves. Bravery and courage are very rare. I don't know the details, lab leak or not, gain of function, viral clones, virus, no virus, DOD or big pharma and who pulled the strings. But what I do know for a fact is that informed consent was trashed. Not one recipient of the billions who took the mRNA shot had informed consent. They didn't know that it was gene therapy, they didn't know about the ingredients, there was no long-term safety data, and even now to this day, people are being gaslit.

What else do I know?

I know that all common sense and reason went out the windows. I know that mandates are fundamentally wrong and go against all medical ethics. I know that no one's been held responsible and no one has paid the consequences. No one has been punished.

Not your Faucis, not the Bill Gates, not the politicians, not the celebrities and the doctors who pushed the who pushed the lockdowns, the social distancing, who coerced billions to take the shot. No one has been punished. This has led me to realise that Democracy is an illusion. We live under a uni party system. I know that those who questioned and spoke out against the wrongs, however, lost their jobs and their livelihoods and were destroyed financially and reputationally. They were quacks. They were conspiracy theorists.

I realise that oligarchs and corporations are the real power structure behind the facade of government and using things like private public partnership, they rule over us. Taxation bleeds the energy and strength of us, small businesses, medium businesses, and the middle class, while large corporations and super wealthy individuals pay almost zero tax.

We live essentially in a technocratic, communal fascist country, if not the whole of the West. I understand that tools such as communitarianism and stakeholder capitalism and DEI and ESG are just weapons that are wielded by those in control and in power to consolidate their power and have a grip over us.

I've also realised that most people have no idea how bad things are. They're too busy just trying to put food on their table, or they're distracted by the multiple different forms of distraction through the mainstream media, TV, music, drugs.

I've also realised that we're being poisoned every day through the air that we breathe, the water that we drink, and the food that we eat. And that EMFs are harmful to the body. And I have serious concerns about 5G and other forms of EMF technology being rolled out. It's also fundamentally, blatantly clear that every war is a banker's war. That's a fact.

And we're constantly being bombarded with propaganda to make us hate each other and remain divided because it's that age old tool of divide and rule that is their single most effective way of keeping us down. And I also think everything is linked, whether it's the trans agenda, the climate scam or the vaccine scam, everything's linked.

I also believe there are multiple benefactors from the plandemic, from big pharma to the bankers to those who seek to control us.

mRNA tech is extremely dangerous and it needs to be resisted at all costs. It needs to be halted. Not mRNA jabs for COVID or flu or the cancer treatments that they're proposing. All mRNA tech is fundamentally dangerous.

And as for vaccines, well they're fundamentally just a pharmaceutical product, but for some reason have been shielded with indemnity and have a coating of Teflon around them, which makes any criticism of them just impossible. They're the ultimate holy golden cow that you cannot question.

And I could go on, but that's when I think about the last five years, that's what I reflect on. And that's the realisation that I come to. So I don't know what the mainstream media are pushing, but I would say don't believe a thing they have to say. Everything you see in the mainstream media is about instilling fear, is about shaping the way you think and molding your perception of the world. And it's fundamentally a lie and propaganda.

Alright folks, I'm going go back to my Sunday sitting in the garden. Have a nice day.

Love

Doc

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.