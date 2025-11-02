Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pascal Bloemen's avatar
Pascal Bloemen
1h

This is also a good read on this subject.

https://open.substack.com/pub/ggtvstreams/p/sudan-burns-whilst-the-world-watches?r=1n2n47&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lesley Holehouse's avatar
Lesley Holehouse
2h

We are all being attacked.

Whether it’s silently by poisonous substances falling from the sky.

Through our water supply, in food. Even organic food.

Or in horrifically violent ways.

We are so oppressed and attacked. Even the attackers are going to bare the consequences of their actions.

This beautiful innocent planet is and everything on it is being destroyed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Doc Malik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture