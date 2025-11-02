SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

If you do sign up, please DO NOT do it through the App store.

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

Dear readers and listeners

There is a genocide happening right now, and I do not mean the one in Gaza. I mean another one, this time in Sudan, and like Gaza, most of the world is looking the other way.

If you do not really understand what is going on in Sudan, or did not even know that there was a genocide, I do not blame you. Honestly, up until a week ago, neither did I. The headlines are confusing, the coverage is sparse, and you will not find much on the BBC or in mainstream media, because as always, the truth is buried under layers of propaganda, politics, and profit.

So I am going to make this simple, and hopefully this Substack article will help explain what is going on. And to be clear, I might be wrong, and my sources might not be perfect, so please do your own research and question everything.

Let us start with the bigger picture.

Sudan is massive. It is the third largest country in Africa. To put that in perspective, picture France, Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom combined. It is even larger than that. It was once united with its oil rich southern half and gold rich western areas. That changed in 2011 when South Sudan became independent. What remains is a country still rich in gold but painfully poor when it comes to peace and stability.

The seeds of this tragedy were planted long ago. Back in 2003, the first Darfur conflict erupted when non Arab farming communities in western Sudan rebelled against decades of neglect and marginalisation by the central government in Khartoum. In response, the regime unleashed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed. These fighters, many from camel herding tribes linked to Hemedti’s Rizeigat clan, carried out scorched earth campaigns against non Arab groups such as the Fur, Zaghawa, and Masalit. Villages were burned, women raped, and hundreds of thousands killed or displaced. Behind the chaos was a familiar motive. Control of land, water, and the lucrative goldfields of Darfur. Even then, it was about power and profit dressed up as ethnic or tribal conflict.

And here is the bitter irony. The Rapid Support Forces, now responsible for much of the killing in Sudan, are the direct offspring of those Janjaweed militias. The central government in Khartoum created them to fight its dirty wars in Darfur. Over time, these militias were rewarded, legitimised, and formally absorbed into the state under the name RSF. They were given money, weapons, and autonomy. One of their commanders, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, rose through the ranks by being more brutal and effective than anyone else. The idea was that the regime could control him. Instead, he built his own empire. The monster that Khartoum created to terrorise Darfur has now turned on its creator. The RSF is the child that came back to devour the parent.

So who is fighting now?

There are two main forces. The first is the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the national army led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan. The second is the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary led by Hemedti. The RSF grew out of those same Janjaweed militias that terrorised Darfur twenty years ago, and it still carries the same DNA of ethnic violence, atrocity, and impunity.

The worst atrocities today are being carried out by the RSF and its allied militias against predominantly non Arab Black ethnic communities in Darfur, especially the Masalit people. These are largely Black African Muslims who speak their own language and have lived in that region for centuries. They are being hunted, executed, and driven from their homes in clear cut ethnic cleansing and genocide. You can find videos on social media where people are literally being gunned down on the spot and buried alive. It is horrific and deeply disturbing.

This is not a war between Christians and Muslims. Most of the victims are Muslims. What we are seeing is Arab militias wiping out non Arab Muslim communities to seize land, resources, and power.

So who is backing who?

The RSF has become a kind of private army with its own international network. It funds itself through gold, smuggling, and extortion. The Al Junaid company, run by Hemedti’s family, dominates much of Sudan’s gold trade. Gold from Darfur and Kordofan is smuggled through Chad and Libya, then shipped to Dubai, where it enters the global market as “clean.” From there it flows into the world’s jewellery markets, banking systems, and investment portfolios.

If you have looked at recent gold prices, you will see how lucrative this trade is. Always follow the money. This conflict is about gold, is funded by gold, and its profits are laundered through a smiling luxury industry that feeds the shiny, marbled, toxic, light drenched shopping malls of Dubai, the central banks, and the private vaults of the elite.

On the other side, the Sudanese army is backed mainly by Egypt, which fears a hostile force on its southern border, and more recently by Iran, which has reportedly supplied armed drones. Now we have a proxy war layered on top of an ethnic war, layered on top of a resource war.

The result is catastrophic. Tens of thousands of people are dead. Over twelve million have been displaced. It is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, and it is barely being reported.

Why? Because Sudan’s suffering does not fit neatly into Western narratives. Because gold speaks louder than grief. Because the same governments that claim to promote human rights are buying the gold that finances the kiling.

And let us be clear about one of the dirtiest players in this entire tragedy, the United Arab Emirates. Multiple investigations, including by United Nations experts, have documented cargo flights routed through eastern Chad carrying arms and supplies that end up in the hands of RSF fighters. The UAE publicly denies it, claiming it is only sending humanitarian aid, but the evidence of weapons shipments and RSF logistics chains tells another story, and some of those weapons come from surprise surprise, the UK. Sudan’s conflict gold flows into Dubai, is refined there, and reenters the global economy as if it were “clean”. This is how blood gold becomes luxury gold.

And for the West, nothing beats the destabilisation of poorer countries. They do not want strong, sovereign nations. They do not want countries with independent economic policies. They want nations splintered apart, ethnic groups fighting among themselves, and no strong leader capable of challenging global control. They want chaos, because chaos allows easy extraction. This is colonialism 2.0.

Wars like this do not happen in a vacuum. Someone always profits. The land, the minerals, the reconstruction contracts, these are the real prizes. What we are witnessing is the same old colonial pattern in a modern costume. Power and money flowing one way, death and displacement flowing the other.

Although I cannot find any direct connection to the bankers, I know, they are there in the background rubbing their hands and profiting from this misery.

The truth, sadly, if you are wearing gold, and you trade in it, or your pension fund invests in it, some of that gold is stained with blood.

The people of Darfur and al Fasher, a city that has recently fallen to the RSF and is now seeing horrific acts of murder, atrocity, rape, and genocide, are human beings, mothers, fathers, and children. And as their villages burn, the world’s silence is deafening.

At some point, there will be an intervention, but it will not be about saving human lives. It will likely be designed to keep the gold flowing and the powerful enriched and entrenched.

Let us call this for what it is, a resource driven genocide hidden in plain sight.

Doc

If you find this helpful please share widely with friends, and family. Share

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Heracles Wellness

Sauna is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for detoxification, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing, and it’s something I personally value as part of a balanced, healthy life.

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products. Visit

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x