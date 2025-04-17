THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

Buy gold! Buy silver! But be careful...

You’ve probably noticed that many podcasters and dissidents are now promoting precious metals. And I get it — fiat currencies are teetering, the dollar is rapidly devaluing, and the entire financial system feels like a Ponzi scheme that's long overdue for collapse.

I also understand why so many podcasters jump on board. Let’s be real: there’s not much money in the so-called “freedom movement.” A juicy affiliate code from a precious metals company can suddenly turn your fortunes around.

As one podcaster bluntly told me: “You make a 3% commission — and when the average gold purchase is around £20,000, it adds up quickly.”

It’s easy to see the appeal. But that’s exactly why we need to be careful — and why I feel the need to speak out.

It also makes total sense that people want to protect their hard-earned savings with something tangible. But here’s the thing: several listeners have reached out to say they’ve been caught out by hefty management and storage fees — and they now feel scammed. One even told me they were sent old gold coins and weren’t even sure of the purity.

One listener was in tears — completely overwhelmed and stressed. She had invested £25,000 — her life savings — and hadn’t realised the extent of the ongoing storage costs. Worse, she didn’t know how to get out of what increasingly looked like a financial trap draining her of everything she had. After hearing her story, I knew I had to speak up. This isn’t financial advice — just a heartfelt warning: please do your due diligence.

So here’s my advice:

✅ Only buy physical gold or silver if you can. Hold it yourself — whether that’s in a safe, secure storage, or buried in your garden (hey, no judgment).

🚫 Avoid certificates or digital gold “ownership” unless you fully understand the terms and trust the provider. It’s worthless if things really go south.

⚠️ Be especially cautious of gold-backed financial instruments like pensions or investment portfolios. Always read the fine print:

What are the management fees ?

Are there hidden costs ?

What are the exit conditions?

Also, vet the company you’re dealing with. I was introduced to one precious metals firm and started asking them some hard questions. They were fine with critical discussions about vaccines, mRNA technology, and government overreach. But when I raised questions about foreign policy and current global conflicts, and being critical of what Israel was doing in Gaza, suddenly the call ended. That told me everything I needed to know.

Bottom line: Protect your assets, but don’t fall for slick marketing or compromised companies. Stay awake. Stay sovereign.

As for my promo code, it is Frackthatshit, which you can use at the Bullshit Coinage Company.

Much love,



Doc Malik

PS: Reminder — the next retreat is happening the last week of June. I’ll be publishing details next week, so keep an eye out.

PPS: This isn’t financial advice. Just thoughts from someone who cares about you not getting screwed.

