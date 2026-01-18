SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear Readers

Here are just some of the books I have read, and re read, over the last year that I would genuinely recommend.

I find it incredible how many people simply do not read anymore. I have always read, ever since I was a child, and I still much prefer a proper physical book to reading on a screen. There is something magical about turning the page, the smell of a book, holding it in your hands. Even when they are weathered, that tells a story in itself, where you took the book, where you read it, the coffee stains, the dog ears, the life it has lived alongside you.

I find it sad that so many people no longer read books at all. Sad that so many now have an attention span measured in seconds. The constant chasing of the next instant dopamine hit has left people unable to sit, concentrate, and contemplate the bigger picture of this world and our existence on this planet. How can you hope to recognise tyranny, let alone resist it, when your attention span is seconds long and your mind is permanently occupied with doom scrolling or short form videos.

You might also be surprised to learn that this problem is more pronounced among men. Across the UK, the US, and Europe, women consistently read more than men, while men are overrepresented among those who do not read books at all. Many men now replace long form reading with short bursts of content, news cycles, clips, and scrolling. That trains attention for reaction, not reflection. Historically, reading has been tied to depth of thought, moral reasoning, and resistance to propaganda. When men stop reading, societies do not become more thoughtful, they become more reactive.

Books slow you down. They force you to think. They challenge you. They build inner strength, perspective, and depth. And in a world deliberately designed to keep you distracted, that might be one of the most quietly rebellious acts left.

Below are some of the books that helped shape my thinking over the last year.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

• Becoming Whole, Meredith Miller (podcast link click here)

• The Conspirator’s Hierarchy, The Story of the Committee of 300, John Coleman

• The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity, Carlo Cipolla (my substack post about the book)

• The Milner Fabian Conspiracy, Ion Ratiu

• The Indoctrinated Brain, Michael Nehls (podcast link click here)

• The Mitochondriac Manifesto, Randy Lee (podcast link click here)

• 180 Degrees, Unlearn the Lies You’ve Been Taught to Believe, Feargus O’Connor Greenwood (podcast link click here)

• The Creature from Jekyll Island, G Edward Griffin (podcast link click here)

• The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline, Shahz Khan

• The Body Electric, Robert O Becker

• Meditations, Marcus Aurelius

• How to Dismantle an Empire, Tereza Coraggio (podcast link click here)

• Reportage, James Corbett (podcast link click here)

These are not light reads. They challenge assumptions, stretch attention, and demand that you slow down and think. In my view, that is exactly what makes them valuable.

