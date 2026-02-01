SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear Readers

I know this is a long article, and I make no apologies for that.

What I am about to tell you is important enough that it cannot be reduced to a few neat paragraphs or a soundbite. It has to be explained methodically, carefully, and with detail, because this is not really about one surgeon, one case, or one headline.

It is about the machinery of the medical system.

Every one of us, sooner or later, ends up engaging with doctors, hospitals, and regulators, whether for ourselves, our children, or our parents. And if you do not understand how this system actually works, how decisions get made, how narratives get constructed, and how blame gets assigned, then you are at risk. Not just of being misled, but of being harmed.

So when I write articles like this, I am not simply defending individual doctors. I am trying to expose the deeper structural problems that sit beneath the surface, the incentives, the hierarchies, the hypocrisies, the double standards, the politics, the media narrative, and the regulatory machinery that can destroy a clinician’s life while leaving the real causes untouched.

If you stay with me to the end, you will start to see a pattern. And once you see that pattern, you cannot unsee it.

The truth is I have been really struggling with this article. Thoughts have been swimming around my head for days about how I can articulate the truth, and why I am so frustrated. And finally, I have put pen to paper, so here goes.

Before I begin, I want to make something clear. I am going to write another article about my own personal experiences of the world of surgery and surgeons. And I am afraid to say that for many of you, the truth is going to be quite shocking.

But for now, let me move on to the main body of what I want to talk about.

This week, some of you may have read in the news or seen on the BBC that a surgeon named Yasser Jaber has been accused of being a butcher, a rogue surgeon, egomaniacal, someone who has mutilated children and left them with amputations, deformities, and chronic pain. We are told that he has harmed nearly one hundred children.

The initial thoughts when you read something like this are predictable. You will feel emotions. You will feel anger and outrage. After all, children are involved.

How could this even possibly happen?

This guy must clearly be a horrible, terrible, evil surgeon.

How on earth could the system get it so wrong and allow someone like this to reach consultant level?

Those poor children.

Folks, this is where I need to ask you to suspend all belief in the mainstream media, the BBC, the Daily Mail, and all other major news outlets.

What I have really struggled with is how some people claim to be awakened, or in the process of awakening, who understand that the mainstream media lied about the COVID plandemic, lied about social distancing, masking and lockdowns, lied about the mRNA injections, their toxicity, safety, and efficacy, lied about 9/11, lied about turbo cancers, lied about the real reasons we go to war, about regime change, and about how the world is actually run.

They lied about Ukraine.

They lied about genocide.

They lied about the Epstein files.

They lie, lie, lie about almost everything.

And yet, when a particular article appears in a newspaper or on the BBC, some of these very same people swallow it hook, line, and sinker without a second thought.

At this stage in life, the default position for everyone should be that the mainstream media, all major newspapers, the BBC, and other television channels are either concealing the truth, presenting partial truths, misleading the public, or actively spreading misinformation, disinformation, distraction, and inversion of reality.

They are not to be trusted. That should be the default position.

Let me give you another example.

Who are the doctors who, in recent years, have been publicly named and shamed by the mainstream media, the GMC, and the medical profession?

Doctors like Mohammed Adil, Sarah Myhill, Sam White, David Cartland, Jane Donneghan, Gerry Waters, and Anne McCloskey, to name just a few.

These are the doctors who spoke out against the COVID plandemic and the vaccines.

Now ask yourself this.

Which doctors have not been exposed?

The television doctors.

The celebrity doctors.

The media friendly doctors who pushed the COVID plandemic narrative, promoted the experimental gene injections, and who continue to recommend these products to this day, despite clear breaches of informed consent and medical ethics.

There has not been a single peep about them.

No investigations.

No suspensions.

No loss of lucrative media contracts.

No referrals to the GMC.

In fact, they appear to thrive.

That alone should tell you something about how the system operates, including the GMC and the media industrial complex.

If a doctor is being hung out to dry in the press, the default position should not be outrage. It should be to question, is this actually true?

We have seen a comparable situation in the nursing world with the case of Lucy Letby.

It so happens that a trusted source of mine, an insider from Great Ormond Street Hospital who has worked directly under Yasser Jaber, has told me that not all is as it seems. In fact, one should apply the rule of inversion in this case.

I am still collecting information before reaching out to Yasser Jaber to invite him onto my podcast and before writing more fully about this case.

But for now, I want to draw your attention to two doctors in recent years who were publicly named and shamed, vilified, humiliated, jailed, sentenced, and had their careers destroyed, only for it later to become clear that the accusations did not hold up.

David Sellu

David Sellu was a highly experienced consultant colorectal surgeon with decades of practice and an unblemished professional record.

In 2010, he was asked to assess a patient who had developed severe abdominal pain following routine knee surgery at a private hospital. David correctly suspected a perforated bowel, a life threatening emergency that normally requires urgent surgery.

He attempted to arrange immediate theatre access and an anaesthetist. However, this was a private hospital with no resident emergency anaesthetist, no proper emergency rota, and theatre availability constrained by an existing trauma list.

These were not decisions David controlled.

He could not magic up an anaesthetist.

He could not override organisational failures.

He could not operate without the necessary support.

When surgery eventually went ahead, the patient was found to have previously undiagnosed liver cirrhosis, significantly increasing operative risk and bleeding. Despite intensive care support, the patient sadly died days later.

Let me make this crystal clear.

David Sellu did not perform the original knee operation. He was called in after the complication developed. He correctly diagnosed the problem and attempted to take the patient urgently to theatre. He was prevented from doing so by system failures entirely outside his control.

Yet rather than examine those failures, the lack of emergency infrastructure, and the organisational shortcomings of the hospital, the focus narrowed onto one individual.

David Sellu was arrested, prosecuted, and convicted of gross negligence manslaughter.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and served fifteen months in Belmarsh.

Years later, with widespread professional support, the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction, ruling it unsafe. Even then, the GMC attempted to strike him off. After a prolonged regulatory battle, the allegations collapsed.

But remember this.

The process is the punishment.

Hadiza Bawa Garba

Dr Bawa Garba was a senior paediatric trainee doctor working in the Children’s Assessment Unit at Leicester Royal Infirmary. On 18 February 2011, six year old Jack Adcock, a boy with Down’s syndrome and an underlying congenital heart condition, was rushed to hospital with vomiting, severe dehydration, and signs of possible sepsis.

That day, Dr Bawa Garba was in charge of Jack’s care. She had just returned from fourteen months of maternity leave. The unit was severely understaffed due to rota gaps, and there was no senior consultant physically present for much of the shift. The consultant on call was at home.

In effect, Dr Bawa Garba was doing the job of more than one doctor.

She was responsible for multiple acutely unwell children across different areas. By the time she took over Jack’s care, she had worked for many hours without a break.

When Jack arrived, she examined him and correctly identified severe dehydration and abnormal blood results. She ordered urgent blood tests and a chest X ray. Both were delayed due to hospital IT failures. Blood results were not accessible for several hours, and the chest X ray report was not issued promptly. These were system failures entirely outside her control.

By the afternoon, when results and imaging finally became available, Dr Bawa Garba correctly diagnosed pneumonia and sepsis and prescribed intravenous antibiotics. By this stage, however, the infection was already advanced. The first dose of antibiotics was administered around an hour after being prescribed.

At the same time, a critical communication failure occurred. Dr Bawa Garba appropriately stopped Jack’s regular heart medication because it could worsen blood pressure in septic shock. This decision was not clearly communicated to all members of staff or to Jack’s mother. A nurse later told Jack’s mother it was acceptable to give the medication, and tragically Jack received a dose that evening, likely contributing to further collapse.

At around 8 pm that evening, Jack suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of overwhelming septic shock, possibly compounded by the fact that he had taken his blood pressure medication, which further lowered his blood pressure. This is not to say that the medication caused the cardiac arrest, but it almost certainly contributed to physiological collapse in a critically ill child.

A crash call was made and the resuscitation team attended.

In the chaos of the emergency, a critical system failure occurred.

Jack had been moved into a side room without Dr Bawa Garba being informed. That bed had previously been occupied by another child who was terminally ill and had a Do Not Resuscitate order in place. Nursing staff failed to clearly identify that Jack had been moved into that bay.

As a result of patient movement without handover, lack of clear identification, and a breakdown in communication, when Dr Bawa Garba arrived she briefly mistook Jack for the previous terminally ill patient. On that basis, she instructed that resuscitation be stopped.

The error was recognised within approximately one minute. CPR was immediately restarted. Despite continued resuscitation efforts, Jack could not be saved and was pronounced dead at 9.20 pm. The cause of death was cardiac arrest due to sepsis.

It is important to understand the context here. This was an unusual and tragic situation. Young children do not typically die of cardiac arrest from sepsis. However, children with Down’s syndrome and congenital heart disease are medically vulnerable and behave very differently from otherwise healthy children.

Jack’s death was investigated extensively by the hospital. That investigation identified numerous systemic failures, including staffing shortages, lack of senior supervision, delayed investigations due to IT failure, communication breakdowns, unsafe patient movement without handover, and the sheer workload placed on a doctor returning from extended leave.

This was not a system designed to optimise safe care. It was a perfect storm of organisational failure.

Yes, Dr Bawa Garba made some mistakes. But those mistakes were minor when set against the scale of the system failures. Under the conditions she was working in, it is remarkable that she was able to function at all, let alone safely care for multiple critically ill children. Instead of being supported or protected, she was made the scapegoat.

The focus did not remain on system reform.

Instead, Dr Bawa Garba was arrested, charged, and prosecuted for gross negligence manslaughter. In November 2015, after a protracted legal process, she was convicted and handed a two year suspended prison sentence. A nurse involved in the case received a similar suspended sentence and was struck off her professional register.

The conviction sent shockwaves through the medical community. Many doctors felt she was being made a scapegoat for failures far beyond her control. The conditions she was working under were not unusual. They were, and remain, similar to what many junior doctors experience daily.

This created a crisis of confidence across the profession. Because if it was Bawa Garba today, it could be any of them tomorrow.

Following the criminal conviction, the General Medical Council referred her to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service. In 2017, after years of investigation and hearings, the tribunal imposed a twelve month suspension rather than erasing her from the medical register.

The GMC then took the extraordinary step of appealing against its own tribunal’s decision, arguing that she should be struck off entirely. In January 2018, the High Court ruled in the GMC’s favour and ordered her erasure, effectively ending her medical career. This escalation was unprecedented.

A national backlash followed. Doctors rallied around her. Hundreds of thousands of pounds were raised to fund her legal appeal. In August 2018, the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s decision. The judges ruled unanimously that erasure was disproportionate and that the original suspension was appropriate. Dr Bawa Garba was reinstated to the medical register.

In the years that followed, she resumed her training and by 2022 had achieved consultant status.

Her case became a defining moment in debates about medical error, accountability, and justice. It raised fundamental questions about whether responsibility lies solely with individuals, or with the systems that constrain, exhaust, and sometimes undermine clinical decision making.

It also had a chilling effect on reflective practice. False claims circulated that her learning reflections had been used against her in court, leading many doctors to self censor out of fear. A key tool for improving patient safety was damaged overnight.

What happened to Dr Bawa Garba was not simply an individual failing.

This is what blame and shame culture looks like.

This is scapegoating.

When a patient dies, the system protects itself by finding a human shield. An individual to blame. A name to sacrifice. A career to destroy. It reassures the public that justice has been done, while quietly ignoring the structural failures that made the outcome more likely in the first place.

This is not about denying harm or dismissing tragedy. It is about honesty.

And it is about recognising that when you see a doctor publicly named, shamed, prosecuted, and vilified in the press, the first question should never be outrage.

It should be this.

What is the system trying to hide?

Now I am going to come to the really uncomfortable truth.

What Yasser Jaber, David Sellu, and Hadiza Bawa Garba all have in common is this.

They are not white.

You might ask, what has that got to do with anything?

It has everything to do with everything.

It is well established that the GMC investigates and prosecutes doctors from ethnic minority backgrounds at significantly higher rates than white doctors. Certain groups appear to face the full force of the system, while others appear protected.

The regulator’s own data shows that doctors from ethnic minority backgrounds are about twice as likely to be referred for fitness to practise concerns by employers compared with white doctors, and those who trained overseas are about three times more likely to be referred. The General Medical Council has openly acknowledged these disparities and has even stated a goal of eliminating them by 2026, but the disproportionality itself is documented in its own reporting. Independent reviews of the regulator’s processes have also found that ethnic minority doctors are over represented at every stage of referral and investigation, and professional bodies such as the British Medical Association have publicly raised concerns about racial bias in regulatory outcomes.

And if you think this is because the colour of someone’s skin makes them a better or worse doctor, then I am sorry, that is racist thinking. It really is not the case.

I have seen how the system works with my own eyes.

I have seen the corruption.

I have seen the lies.

And the doctors who were protected were all white doctors.

Take, for example, the case of a senior oncologist who was found to have had inappropriate relationships with dying patients. Did he face disgrace, erasure, or loss of livelihood?

No.

The GMC argued that he was too important to remove from practice.

This is two tier regulation. And it continues.

Let us take a minute to look at his case.

Professor Stebbing is a very senior and well known cancer doctor, working in both academic medicine and private practice. He has a huge reputation, enormous influence, and was seen by many patients almost as a medical god. He is editor of the journal Oncogene. He is Jewish and a vocal outspoken Zionist.

He was investigated by the GMC after concerns were raised about his conduct with multiple patients, many of whom were terminally ill. The tribunal found that he had continued to give aggressive cancer treatments to patients whose disease was so advanced that there was no realistic prospect of benefit.

He overstated life expectancy. He overstated the potential benefits of chemotherapy. He failed to properly explain the risks. He failed to obtain genuine informed consent. And he failed to keep adequate medical records.

In one particularly disturbing aspect of the case, he engaged in inappropriate personal communications with a vulnerable female patient, whom he nicknamed “Little Miss Trouble”. He sent her emails containing kisses and familiar language that completely breached professional boundaries. This was a patient who was dying, emotionally vulnerable, and dependent on him as her oncologist.

He admitted the vast majority of the allegations against him.

Let that sink in.

A senior cancer doctor, treating dying patients, exaggerating benefit, breaching consent, crossing professional boundaries, and engaging in inappropriate communications with a vulnerable patient.

And what happened to him?

Was he struck off?

Was he erased from the medical register?

Was his career destroyed?

No.

He was suspended for a relatively short period of time. The regulator argued that he was too important to lose, that it was in the public interest for him to continue working, and that he should be allowed to return to practice.

No prison.

No erasure.

No media lynching.

In fact, he was actively supported by the Daily Mail, usually the attack dog for the GMC.

And that contrast matters.

Because when you compare how this case was handled with what happened to David Sellu, Hadiza Bawa Garba, or now Yasser Jaber, the double standard becomes impossible to ignore.

And today, hundreds of doctors are being referred to the GMC on allegations of antisemitism simply for protesting against the genocide in Palestine. Doctors such as Rehiana Ali, Ramah Aladwan, and Ellen Kriesel are under investigation for social media posts.

Meanwhile, doctors who openly condone genocide face no scrutiny at all. One British Zionist GP publicly called for the killing of Palestinian babies online and has not been investigated by the GMC.

The truth is this.

If you are a doctor of colour, a Muslim, pro Palestinian, or a whistleblower, speak out against vaccies, or challenge Authority, you feel the full weight of the system.

Conclusion

So let me bring this back to where we started.

Back to the headlines.

Back to the outrage.

Back to the emotional pull of sensational stories, especially when children are involved.

By now, one thing should be absolutely clear.

The media cannot be trusted.

The news cannot be trusted.

The regulator cannot be trusted.

And large parts of the medical profession, at least at an institutional level, cannot be trusted either.

Not because every journalist is corrupt.

Not because every doctor is bad.

And not because every regulator acts with malice.

But because the system itself is not designed to tell the truth.

It is designed to protect power, protect reputations, protect institutions, and preserve public confidence at all costs. And when something goes wrong, when a patient dies, when there is a scandal, when the public demands answers, the system looks for a solution that is simple, emotionally satisfying, and diverts attention away from deeper structural failure.

It looks for a person.

A name.

A face.

A villain.

And once that person is identified, everything else becomes noise.

This is why I am asking you, as readers and listeners, to resist your first emotional reaction. To resist the urge to join the pile on. To resist the certainty that the story you are being told must be true simply because it is repeated everywhere.

Because as you have just seen, time and time again, the doctors who end up in the dock are often not the worst doctors.

They are the most expendable ones.

They are the ones without protection.

Without powerful friends.

Without institutional backing.

And very often, they are doctors of colour, overseas trained doctors, whistleblowers, or those who step outside the accepted narrative.

So when you see a doctor splashed across the front pages, described in the most emotive and dehumanising terms, accused of the most horrific acts, the correct response is not outrage.

It is scepticism.

It is caution.

It is to ask uncomfortable questions.

What are we not being told?

What systemic failures are being hidden?

Who benefits from this story being framed in this way?

And why this doctor, and why now?

That does not mean denying harm.

It does not mean dismissing tragedy.

And it does not mean blind loyalty to doctors.

It means refusing to outsource your thinking.

Because if there is one lesson from David Sellu, from Hadiza Bawa Garba, and from many others whose names never make it into the headlines, it is this.

When a doctor is in the dock, no matter how sensational the claims, no matter how emotive the language, no matter how loud the media chorus, the default position should be to question everything.

Especially the validity of the accusations.

And especially the system that put them there.

Do I believe the stories about Yasser Jaber? Not at all.

My source tells me he was a gifted surgeon, blunt and to the point, well liked by patients, and someone who did not suffer fools. That sounds familiar, if I am being honest.

So far, at no point has Yasser’s side of the story been allowed to come to light. From what I have been told, this is because he has been advised by his lawyers to remain silent while the General Medical Council case proceeds, as anything he says publicly could be used against him and jeopardise his defence.

What I do know is this. Once the truth comes out, and it will, it will expose the lies. But as always, by the time that happens, the damage will already have been done.

That is how this system works.

Thank you.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

Addendum: A note on my own experience

As some readers will already know, I had an unblemished surgical career and was unfairly treated by elements of the medical profession after speaking out against the COVID mRNA injections and the trans agenda. I was harassed, bullied, and referred to the General Medical Council. Although anonymous complaints did not result in a formal investigation, the referral itself was enough to cause serious damage.

I lost practising privileges at private hospitals, not because of proven wrongdoing, but because I was not an employee and had no contractual protection. I was also suspended for over five months on allegations of antisemitism, despite the fact that neither I nor my guest were antisemitic, something an internal investigation later confirmed.

By that stage, I understood how the system operates. Having spoken to doctors across multiple countries, it became clear that clinicians who challenge dominant narratives are often suspended, investigated, and professionally destroyed.

Am I sympathetic to doctors caught in this machinery? Yes.

Am I aware of my own experiences? Also yes.

But if further investigation shows that Yasser Jaber is guilty of malpractice, I will be the first to say so publicly. My position is not blind loyalty to individuals, but a commitment to truth.

If I was a betting man, I would say that the truth is not what we have been told so far, not by a long shot!

