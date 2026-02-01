Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Milligan's avatar
Peter Milligan
3h

I saw the headline in, what I now call, “The Daily Propaganda” and in years gone by, I would have assumed the story to be an accurate reflection of reality.

Now, I start with the assumption that I am reading lies and half-truths. NEWS should mean Never Ever Whole Story because there will be important missing context and a few spicy stories to sell papers and enrage the public, whilst distracting them from some important truths.

Reply
Share
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
3h

Such an important and nuanced article, Ahmad, which couldn't be written by anyone else. You have the insider knowledge, freedom of speech, and perspective on the bigger picture to bring this to light. A fine job.

Curiously, I think this dovetails with my Hitler research. Not because he was an innocent victim but because his role was to be the villain, and he was set up in that role by Rothschild. Analyzing Hitler's personality traits keeps us from looking at the system that won. Jerm Warfare has invited me on his UK Column in a couple of weeks to talk about it.

And when we do our next interview, I'd love to talk about how you'd like to change the medical system under the 'rules and tools' of the caret system. I have some ideas and one of them includes removing individual liability for harms and only having class actions. With all healthcare being direct from provider to participant (not passive consumer), I would lower the sunk costs of medical school and liability insurance. You choose your provider based on reputation and intuition, and then have confidence that they'll do the best they can in the circumstances. That's my attitude for an upcoming surgery.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doc Malik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture