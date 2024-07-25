As my long-standing paid subscribers know by now, I hold a livestream with a special guest every month.

I am sorry that July’s Livestream was cancelled. I haven’t heard back from them, and all I can do is pray for them and their loved one.

Thank you for all your messages of love and support, you are all truly wonderful.

I’ve just got off the phone this evening with Jason Christoff. We spoke for 45 minutes but I swear I could have chatted to him for hours had it not been for the fact that I had to go and tuck the kids into bed.

Some of you may already know and heard of Jason. For those of you who don’t, Jason runs an international self sabotage coaching school where students are educated on the subjects of mind control, brainwashing, behavior modification and psychological manipulation. Jason's students then use their knowledge in these areas to help reprogram their clients into better versions of themselves on all levels.

Jason believes that the social decay we openly see in our world today has only come about because key players in our society are using this manipulative psychology against most of humanity. If we are to survive and thrive in the upcoming years Jason believes that each citizen must understand these processes, as to protect themselves from future psychological operations.

Most people in the so called freedom movement focus on one area of their expertise and fail to join the dots and see the bigger picture. Jason is NOT one of those. I’m really looking forward to this one.

As a special for my paid subscribers, I will talk to Jason about 10 Purposeful and Planned Attacks on Our Newborn, the problem with medicine and how we self sabotage on August 10th.

Later in September, I will have Jason back speaking about the hidden secrets of Government and Media Mind Control and how it is used against us by the Evil Controllers and how we can resist it. That will not be behind a paywall.

Please feel free to comment and ask questions during the podcast or pop your question down in the comments below.

The link is at the bottom of this post.

Check out Jason's links below

Website - https://www.jchristoff.com/

Substack - https://substack.com/@jasonchristoff/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jasonchristoff1/

X - https://x.com/JasonChristoff6

