Almost a year ago, on the 28th of April 2023, I recorded my first ever podcast. It was with Andrew Bridgen a British Member of Parliament. The recording was beset with problems. The internet crashed about 10 times, the cameras switched off and the final podcast was in multiple segments.

So how did I find Andrew Bridgen? Well, he had just been booted out of the conservative party and naturally appeared very dejected and down. He also seemed very jittery. Before we kicked off he talked about how he feared for his life. I didn’t know what to make of this, it just sounded so unbelievable. But at the same time, recent years have made me realise that anything is truly possible.

Off air, Andrew had a relaxed conversational tone, and I asked him to maintain that when I pressed the record button and to NOT go into the official persona we are used to seeing of him on TV. Well, he didn’t listen and the moment I pressed the record button, he stiffened up and spoke as if he was back in the Chamber. He also had a habit of mumbling which made it difficult to follow what he was saying.

This was my first podcast and I also made my fair share of errors. I interrupted him far too much and changed topics when I should have made him go deeper into the areas he was discussing. I hope I have got better with time, but I am still learning!

So why have I never published this podcast?