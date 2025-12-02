SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear readers and listeners

A few weeks ago a friend of mine asked if I had heard of Ibrahim Traoré after I mentioned the Namibian president and how she is moving towards greater state control, value addition, and strategic oversight of Namibia’s critical uranium and mining sector, one that has been exploited by foreign powers for decades.

I will be honest with you, I had never heard of him. Ibrahim Traoré, it turns out, is the young president of Burkina Faso, and when I started looking into who he is and what he has been saying, I realised something very important. I needed to write a Substack post about Africa and the colonialism that never really ended, but just changed masks.

Let us get back to Ibrahim. At just 33 years old, he rose from army captain to president of Burkina Faso in a dramatic 2022 coup that captured the world’s attention. Frustrated by the failures of his superiors to contain jihadist violence and protect rural communities, Traoré led a group of young officers who deposed the interim leader Paul Henri Damiba. His rise symbolised both a generational revolt and a broader African awakening, a call for sovereignty, dignity, and independence from foreign interference.

Charismatic yet uncompromising, Traoré has since positioned himself as a defender not only of Burkina Faso but of pan Africanism and national self determination.

Some of you might be wondering, fine, but what has Africa got to do with us here in the West? We have our own problems.

Well, actually, it has everything to do with us.

Notice all the African migrants who have poured into Europe in recent years. Why do you think that is?

The same global parasites who are currently destroying the West, the same forces making our lives miserable, taxing us to the hilt, making us a society of sick and overweight people, hollowing out our economies, destroying our culture and values, and creating a dystopian future for our children, are the very same people who have been raping and pillaging Africa for centuries. Destroying their countries, creating chaos and destabilisation, forcing people to seek out a better future here in the West.

And those same parasites are facilitating the transfer of Africans and migrants from the developing world to the West in a deliberate and concerted plan to destroy Western cultures, demographics, countries, and values.

The global parasites have not done it alone. They have been helped every step of the way by corrupt local officials, politicians, and bureaucrats bought and paid for by globalist interests, traitors to their own nations who sell their people for personal gain. It sounds familiar, no? We all know our politicians do not serve us. All of these enablers are part of the abusive family that currently afflicts most of humanity.

What happens in Africa does affect us. The methods that have kept Africa impoverished and enslaved are now being deployed here against us. The same financial traps, the same propaganda, the same control mechanisms dressed up as progress, and the same corrupt political figures sitting at the helm of government. Corruption is rife in the West, it is just of the highest, most sophisticated order and invisible to most of us. In Africa it might be at the point of an AK47, here it is at the point of a pen on a contract. But our politicians are no different. When politicians serve global corporations and unelected interests over their own citizens, their actions are not just corrupt, they are treasonous.

But it has even more to do with the West than that, and I will come to that later.

If we do not learn from what Africa has endured, if we do not recognise how the same architects of suffering are now turning inward toward their own populations, then our future will look exactly like what Africans have been forced to live through for the last three to four centuries.

Did You Know Africa Is the Richest Continent on Earth?

Did you know that Africa is, by any fair measure, the richest continent on Earth?

Not the poorest.

Not the charity case of the world.

But the richest.

If you simply look at mineral and metal wealth, Africa holds a staggering share of the planet’s natural resources.

Ninety percent of the world’s platinum.

Seventy percent of the world’s cobalt, yes, the very metal that powers your electric vehicles, your smartphones, and your so called green transition.

Sixty five percent of the world’s manganese.

Half of the world’s gold.

Forty percent of its natural gas reserves.

Thirty percent of its oil.

And beneath its soil lie vast quantities of diamonds, uranium, copper, bauxite, iron ore, and rare earth elements, the critical materials without which modern technology would grind to a halt.

The Democratic Republic of Congo alone, roughly the size of Western Europe, is estimated to hold over twenty four trillion dollars in untapped mineral wealth. That is more than the GDP of the United States and the entire European Union combined. Think about that. Twenty four trillion dollars buried in one country whose children are still digging with their bare hands.

But Africa’s wealth does not end beneath the ground. It extends across its land, its forests, its rivers, and its skies.

Sixty percent of the world’s uncultivated arable land lies in Africa, enough to feed itself and large parts of the world. The Congo Basin, the second largest rainforest on Earth, is not just an African treasure; it is a planetary lung, stabilising the carbon cycle and protecting the climate. Africa’s biodiversity is immense, a living library of potential medicines, foods, and ecological wisdom that modern science has barely begun to explore.

And then there is its energy. Africa holds the key to true energy independence, not the fake green kind sold by global corporations, but real, reliable power that can lift nations out of poverty and drive genuine industrial growth. It has vast reserves of oil, coal, and natural gas, enough to fuel prosperity for generations if managed for the benefit of Africans rather than foreign shareholders.

Its rivers hold enormous hydropower potential, its geothermal fields could light cities for centuries, and the Sahara Desert receives more sunlight than any region on Earth, offering even greater energy diversity if harnessed wisely. Africa has everything it needs to power itself, and to do so on its own terms.

So the question is not whether Africa is rich. The question is why Africans are poor.

Is it because Africans are lazy? Because they are not clever, or not hardworking? Because they are inherently corrupt?

No. That is the colonial lie, the racist myth designed to justify centuries of plunder. That is the story told by the thief to the victim, that the victim somehow deserved to be robbed.

The truth is that Africa’s poverty is artificial. It was 100% engineered.

For hundreds of years, Africa’s wealth has been extracted, exported, and exploited, first by European empires, then by foreign corporations, and now by the global financial system and parasites. The chains have changed shape but not purpose.

The old coloniser ruled with gunboats, missionaries, and flags. The new coloniser rules with banks, trade agreements, and digital debt. African countries not only have their wealth stolen from them, they are also not allowed to develop any form of manufacturing base, self relienance, industry or cohesive social structure. They are deliberately held back, because a strong indpeendant nation might actually be able to put up a fight against the predators, and well the architects can’t have that and won’t allow it.

This is modern neocolonialism, a system where African nations are independent in name but enslaved in practice. A system where governments are pressured to sell their resources cheaply, where Western backed politicians sign away mineral rights, where the raw materials are shipped off for processing abroad and sold back at ten times the price.

Conflict, instability, and corruption are not the disease. They are the symptoms of a deliberate infection. Wars are funded, rebellions armed, divisions exploited, all to keep Africa fragmented and distracted while the extraction continues quietly in the background.

So yes, on paper Africa is the richest continent in the world. But in practice, it remains the poorest, not because its people are incapable, but because its wealth has never been allowed to stay in African hands.

If Africa ever controlled and processed its own resources, if it refined its own minerals, built its own industries, and kept the value within its borders, it would outproduce every other continent within a generation.

And that is precisely what the world’s elites fear. So let us break it down further. Let us look at what went wrong, and why colonialism never really ended. It just learned to wear a suit and call itself “investment.” But before we do, lets side step for a second and destroy another colonial myth.

The Great Myth: Africa Had No Civilisation

Another myth that has been carefully constructed and repeated for generations is that Africa somehow lacked civilization, that it had no cities, no literacy, no architecture, no advanced culture before Europeans arrived.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The most obvious example, yet most often denied or quietly detached from Africa, is ancient Egypt. Yes, Egypt is in Africa, and it is African.

It was one of the first centralised states in human history, with a bureaucratic administration, codified taxation, and sophisticated record keeping. Its people mastered architecture, mathematics, and engineering on a scale that still defies belief. The pyramids, the sphinx, the temples of Luxor and Karnak, these were not accidents of primitive labour but the outcome of organised planning, astronomical precision, and scientific understanding.

Egyptians pioneered writing, medicine, astronomy, irrigation, and surgery. They mapped the stars, developed calendars, and codified complex religious and moral systems that influenced civilizations far beyond Africa.

And just to its south was Nubia and the Kingdom of Kush, in what is today Sudan, a powerful civilisation that was both rival and partner to Egypt. Kush developed one of the oldest written African languages, built monumental architecture, and even conquered and ruled Egypt during the 25th dynasty when the Black Pharaohs sat on the Egyptian throne. Its capital, Meroë, was an industrial hub of iron smelting, so advanced that archaeologists still find slag heaps miles wide.

To the east rose the Kingdom of Aksum, in what is now Ethiopia and Eritrea, one of the great powers of the ancient world alongside Rome, Persia, and China. Aksum controlled Red Sea trade routes linking Africa, Arabia, and India. It developed its own written script, Ge’ez, which is still used in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church today. Under King Ezana in the fourth century, Aksum became one of the first states in the world to adopt Christianity as its official religion.

Farther south stood Great Zimbabwe, a vast stone city built without mortar, with walls ten metres high and intricately planned enclosures. Archaeological evidence shows that Great Zimbabwe was a thriving centre of trade in gold and ivory, connected to the Swahili Coast, where merchants from Arabia, India, and China exchanged goods and culture. Excavations have uncovered Chinese porcelain, Persian glass, and Indian beads, proof of far reaching international commerce. Its architecture, symbolism, and scale reveal not barbarism but brilliance.

And then there was the Mali Empire in West Africa, founded by Sundiata Keita and expanded under Mansa Musa, often regarded as the richest man in human history. Mali’s legendary city of Timbuktu became a centre of learning, spirituality, and trade, home to the Sankore University and tens of thousands of manuscripts on science, mathematics, law, and astronomy. Mali controlled vast networks of gold and salt trade across the Sahara and governed through sophisticated systems of law and administration blending Islamic and local principles.

After Mali came the Songhai Empire, which expanded to become one of the largest in African history. Its capitals, Gaoand Timbuktu, flourished with education, bureaucracy, and commerce. By the 1400s and 1500s, Songhai had a professional army, a navy that patrolled the Niger River, and a state apparatus that rivalled European powers of its time.

Along the East African coast, the Swahili city states such as Kilwa, Mombasa, and Zanzibar thrived as cosmopolitan trading ports. They connected Africa with Arabia, India, and China, blending languages, architecture, and art in dazzling ways.

In West Africa again, the Kingdom of Benin in modern day Nigeria astonished early European visitors with its bronze sculptures and ivory carvings, masterpieces of metallurgy and realism. Benin City was one of the most organised cities in the pre colonial world, with a network of walls and moats stretching thousands of kilometres, longer than the Great Wall of China. It had paved roads, sanitation systems, and a highly centralised governance under the Oba.

This idea that all Africans lived only in mud huts and chaos is a convenient lie, a colonial fairy tale invented to justify conquest, plunder, and racial hierarchy.

Africa did not lack civilisation. It was civilisation.

If the Arab traders, the European colonisers, and later the modern global corporations had simply left it alone, if Africa had been allowed to develop on its own natural trajectory, it is hard to imagine how advanced the continent might be today.

Before the colonisers came with their flags and their greed, Africa already had kingdoms, empires, laws, universities, engineers, scientists, astronomers, and philosophers. It had what the world now calls civilization, only without the arrogance.

And Africa has also been, for thousands of years, one of the most spiritually diverse regions on Earth. Some of the oldest Christian communities in the world are found in Ethiopia and Egypt, practising faiths that predate many European churches. The Beta Israel of Ethiopia represent one of the oldest surviving Jewish communities outside the Middle East. Islam took deep root in North and West Africa from the seventh century onward, blending with local cultures to produce rich intellectual and architectural traditions from the mosques of Timbuktu and Djenné to the scholarship of Fez and Cairo. And alongside these Abrahamic faiths thrive the countless indigenous African religions from the Yoruba and Igbo spiritual systems of West Africa to the San and Zulu cosmologies of the south to the Nilotic and Berber traditions of the east and north, each with profound cosmological, moral, and ecological wisdom.

Africa has never been spiritually barren. It has been the cradle of faith, philosophy, and meaning.

The Illusion of Freedom: How Colonialism Changed Its Clothes

They told us colonialism ended. Flags were raised, anthems were sung, constitutions were written. The white rulers sailed away, and the newly independent nations of Africa were told they were free.

But were they?

In truth, colonialism never went away. It simply changed form. It exchanged military uniforms and flags for suits and boardrooms. It traded gunboats for the IMF, the World Bank, and multinational corporations.

Under the old system, the coloniser built railways, ports, and power plants not for the people, but for resource extraction. Under the new system, even that pretence of development has vanished.

Now, neocolonialism prefers chaos. It thrives on disorder, civil war, and manufactured instability. Because in a nation torn apart by factional conflict, nobody has time to ask who is actually getting rich.

Foreign companies quietly extract billions in gold, uranium, copper, cobalt, oil, and gas, while their host nations remain trapped in poverty. Governments are pressured, bribed, or replaced. Resistance movements are discredited or divided. And the so called free market remains a one way street.

And just to understand the scale of the theft, consider this. Across Africa, foreign mining corporations walk away with between eighty and ninety five percent of the total value of the minerals they extract. In some cases the host nation keeps as little as three percent. The people who live on top of the richest soil on Earth are left with breadcrumbs, while multinational companies walk away with billions. For decades Niger received almost nothing from its uranium, even as that uranium powered the lights of Paris. The Congo’s cobalt fuels the entire green transition, yet Congolese children are still digging with their bare hands. This is not development. It is extraction. It is engineered poverty. It is organised looting.

In the mid 1900s, Africans had enough of colonialism. Following the major world wars, colonised people around the world were rising up against their colonisers and were asking for independence. There were approximately twenty four major figures from the 1940s to the present day who fought colonialism or neocolonialism in Africa. Of those twenty four, seventeen were killed, assassinated, executed, or died in highly suspicious circumstances, ranging from assassinations, executions, poisonings, deaths in mysterious plane or helicopter crashes, torture and execution, and murder during foreign backed coups. That means roughly seventy percent of Africa’s most anti colonial leaders were eliminated.

I am not going to talk about all twenty four of them, just a couple, to put into context who these people were and what they were fighting against, and how their enemy is our enemy today.

Patrice Lumumba

Patrice Lumumba was a man the West feared the most. He is one of the most important and tragic figures in modern African history, and his story explains more about neocolonialism than entire libraries of academic books. He was young, intelligent, charismatic, and utterly uncompromising in his demand that the Congo should belong to the Congolese. That alone made him a target.

He was born in 1925 and died in 1961 in the country called the Congo, now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lumumba rose from being a humble postal clerk and beer salesman to becoming the first Prime Minister of the independent Congo in 1960. He was self educated, multilingual, and had a brilliant political mind. He believed in genuine independence for the Congolese people, control of natural resources by Africans, unity between African nations, rejection of Western puppetry, and dignity for ordinary Congolese citizens.

This is what terrorised the colonial powers, because the Congo is one of the richest pieces of real estate on the planet. It is not just rich, it is insanely, obscenely rich, as I have mentioned above. It should be borne in mind that the uranium for the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs came from the Congo’s Shinkolobwe mine.

When Lumumba insisted that Congo’s resources should be used for Congolese development rather than foreign profit, he crossed the red line. He said openly, the wealth of the Congo will belong to our children and not to strangers.

For countries like Belgium, the former colonial power, the United States, France, and Britain, this was unacceptable. They feared nationalisation, loss of mining concessions, a pan African bloc aligned against the West, Soviet influence, and a domino effect inspiring other African nations. For this, Lumumba had to go.

The plot against him included Belgian intelligence, the CIA, MI6, and Katangan separatists. This has been confirmed with declassified CIA documents later proving that the agency had a plan to poison Lumumba. MI6 officer Daphne Park later boasted that the UK had a hand in his removal, and Belgium openly admitted involvement in 2002.

There was no secret. He was killed because he refused to be controlled.

Only a few months after independence, Lumumba was overthrown in a coup engineered by foreign powers and carried out by Congolese rivals. He was arrested, beaten, tortured, and transported to the secessionist region of Katanga where Belgian officers supervised his execution on the 17th of January 1961.

His last words to his family and to the Congolese people were, history will one day have its say. It will not be the history taught in the United Nations in Washington, Paris, or Brussels, but the history that will be taught in countries freed from colonialism and its puppets.

After killing him, they then dissolved his body in acid. That is how much they feared him.

So why does his death still matter? Lumumba’s murder is often called the moment Africa learned the price of true independence. His assassination destabilised the Congo for decades, allowed the rise of Mobutu’s forty year dictatorship, ensured continued Western access to and rape of Congo’s minerals, signalled to other African leaders what would happen if they resisted, and set the pattern for coups, puppets, and foreign control across the continent for the next eighty years.

He has become a symbol of sovereignty, courage, anti imperialism, and pan African unity. And the reason why the West still fears his memory is because he represented something far more dangerous than weapons or armies. He represented an idea, an Africa that thinks for itself. African unity, resource nationalism, rejection of Western dominance, dignity, literacy, self reliance, and the courage to say no to exploitation. That is why his name still carries power.

Then there is Thomas Sankara, the African Che who defied the world. If Patrice Lumumba was the warning, Thomas Sankara was the revolution fulfilled. He is one of the most charismatic and uncompromising leaders Africa has ever produced, and perhaps the closest the continent has come to a genuinely people centred, anti imperialist, incorruptible head of state. And like Lumumba, he was killed for it.

He was born in 1949 and died in 1987. He was the leader, president, and revolutionary leader of Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987. He was only 33 years old when he seized power in a popular revolution, overthrowing a corrupt French controlled military regime. He renamed the country from the colonial label Upper Volta to Burkina Faso, meaning Land of Upright and Honest People. What a beautiful name. I certainly did not know that is what Burkina Faso meant.

And then he set out to actually make the people upright, dignified, and free. Sankara despised corruption, foreign dependency, neocolonialism, IMF slavery, and Western hypocrisy. He believed in sovereignty, self reliance, women’s liberation, and economic justice.

He lived like a soldier, not a dictator. His salary was tiny, he had no Swiss bank accounts, he owned one car, and he banned luxury for government ministers.

In just four years he transformed Burkina Faso faster than almost any leader in African history. He planted more than ten million trees. He built railways, roads, and housing with local labour. No foreign loans, no IMF, no debt traps.

He championed women’s rights, banned forced marriages and female genital mutilation. He said, the revolution and women’s liberation go together. We do not talk of revolution without the emancipation of women.

He eliminated massive corruption. Ministers caught stealing were fired on the spot. Government fleets of luxury cars were sold. Extravagance was banned.

He rejected IMF loans and Western control and called the IMF and the World Bank tools of imperialist domination. He refused aid that came with strings. He inspired a generation of young Africans across the continent.

He was targeted for exactly that reason. He had three fatal qualities in the eyes of the global powers. He was honest, he was effective, and he was determined to keep Burkina Faso independent. He wanted African unity, collective resource control, and refusal to pay odious colonial debts.

He said about debt, debt is a cleverly managed reconquest of Africa. It is a reconquest we must refuse. That is what ensured his fate.

He was a direct threat to France, the IMF, foreign mining interests, African elites who benefited from corruption, and Western backed dictators across the region. He also attacked neocolonialism openly at the United Nations. He said, where imperialism exists, peace cannot exist.

He was assassinated on the 15th of October 1987, murdered in a coup, and he was only 37 years old. The coup was orchestrated by his closest friend, Blaise Compaoré, who became France’s loyal client for the next 27 years. Multiple investigations and testimonies confirmed French intelligence involvement. His body was riddled with bullets and dumped into an unmarked grave. For decades, the regime prevented any investigation.

Why Sankara still matters is because he proved that an African nation could be prosperous, could be sovereign, could be free from foreign aid, could be free from corruption, dignified, united, environmentally conscious, and driven by justice and equality. And he did that in just four years.

He represented the greatest fear of neocolonialism, an Africa that does not need Europe, America, or the IMF. He once said, you cannot kill ideas, and he was right. They killed him, but not his idea, not his revolution.

Today, leaders like Ibrahim Traoré, Assimi Goita, and other young Sahel leaders openly honour Sankara as their inspiration. Today, he appears in protests, on murals, in schools, in every movement that cries out for sovereignty.

I put it to you that the people that Lumumba, Sankara, Ibrahim Traoré, and all the other African leaders who fought against imperialism and neocolonialism were fighting, an enemy that is in fact our enemy, the globalists, the bankers, the parasite predator class. We share the same enemy, but it is not just the enemy we share. We also share the same dreams and aspirations, to be sovereign, to be prosperous, to be free from foreign intervention, to be free of corruption, to be dignified, upright, united, and driven by justice and equality.

And this is where Africa’s story collides with ours. The same forces that bled Africa dry are now turning their attention fully toward the West. Only this time they do not need gunboats or mercenaries. They have something far more efficient. Digital surveillance. Digital currency. Digital identity. A fully managed digital prison disguised as progress.

The same global class that stole Africa’s minerals is now trying to steal our freedoms. The same parasites that funded coups in the Congo now fund behavioural conditioning programs in Europe and America. The same corporate interests that bribed African politicians now own our media, our banks, our institutions, our elections, and in many cases our governments themselves.

They are telling us that safety requires a digital ID, that convenience requires a central bank digital currency, that privacy is dangerous, that cash is suspicious, that free movement is a threat, that free thought is misinformation. They are telling us that we will own nothing and be happy, that we will eat ze bugs, that our lives must be measured, scanned, tracked, scored, and approved before we can participate in society.

This is not new. It is simply colonialism updated for the modern age. It is the same machinery that devoured Africa now being pointed at us. The financial chains they perfected in Lagos and Kinshasa are now being fitted for London, Paris, Berlin, and New York. The social engineering they tested in the global south is now being deployed in the global north. The digital cage they sold to developing nations is about to close on the so called developed world.

So when I speak of Lumumba, of Sankara, of Traoré, of every African who stood up to empire, understand this. Their fight was never only theirs. Their enemy is our enemy. Their warnings are our warnings. Their courage is the blueprint for what we will need in the years ahead.

Because if we fail to see what is happening, if we allow ourselves to be herded into a digital ID system, into a cashless CBDC controlled economy, into a world where our access to travel, food, medicine, and speech are all governed by algorithms written by unelected globalists, then we will suffer exactly what Africa suffered. Only this time, there will be nowhere left to run.

Africa has lived the nightmare we are only beginning to taste. It has already endured the resource theft, the puppet governments, the information control, the manufactured crises, the artificial poverty, the debt traps, the endless extraction, the engineered chaos. Africa has paid in blood what we are now being asked to pay in compliance.

If we choose to ignore this, we will be colonised in the same way, only with QR codes instead of rifles, and digital chains instead of iron ones.

Africa has shown us what happens when you resist too late. Africa has shown us the cost of courage and the price of submission. Africa has shown us the face of the predator class without its mask.

The only question that remains is whether we will heed the warning, whether we will recognise the digital empire rising around us, and whether we will find the same bravery that Lumumba and Sankara found when they stood up and said no.

Because if we fail, we will not just lose our freedoms. We will lose our future, our humanity, our very sense of what it means to live as sovereign beings. And all that will remain is the cold, efficient, smiling tyranny of the world the WEF promised us, where we will “own nothing and be happy.”

Unless we refuse. Unless we wake up. Unless we stand.

The time to learn from Africa is now.

Figures like Thomas Sankara are not just African heroes. They are reminders of what a human being can be when courage becomes greater than fear. If we want to stay free, we must find that same courage within ourselves and fight for the future our children deserve.

Much love

Doc

