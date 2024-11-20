WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

I received this email from a listener yesterday, and I felt compelled to share it with you. I feel there is tremendous wisdom in what they have to say. I try and live my life according to what Loz had to say, but I won’t lie I feel the pull from current events and have to remind myself to be anchored and not to be led away by the latest media storm or news event hitting the airwaves.

Here is what Loz had to say. Let me know what you think in the comments section.

Hello, Doc. Just a few thoughts, if you can spare time to read. You are an amazing, insightful podcaster. You have now moved into the target zones of those who would deceive—a target perceived as easily misled by emotion, beliefs, political bias, or whatever.

Please focus on the generations ahead. How will they cope in a system you and I foresee will have to be dealt with because of wrong leadership moving forward from here? I appreciate your comments and awareness of issues on X.

Advice: don’t be swayed on any topic currently in the news, highlighted anywhere or everywhere. Highlighting possible issues...

Sit back, be an observer. Things manifest and unfold as they will.

We are currently in a spiritual war to take back our planet from unimaginable, monstrous, controlling groups of self-serving, hateful people who don’t give a shiz about the rest of us.

If those who dare to step forward with a possible plan,

Brother, give them time to see if they can try. We are living on the cusp of something that will change all our futures moving forward.

Stay alert and be critical of actual, provable evidence of wrongdoing from now until January and the next couple of years—not hearsay, “could-be” motives, or anything currently in media.

Plus, keep a sense of humour and laugh at stuff put out there. It’s funny and ironic—the British sense of humour lives on. Enjoy the ride. It’s bloody interesting.

The whole world is watching the politics going on in the US. The folks being chosen for positions for sure have their feet to the fire. Give them a chance to prove their bona fides. Kick ‘em up the bum on X if they fail.

Will we be allowed to do that to our own elected representatives within current legislation moving forward? Food for thought.

Love you, brother. I was waiting for a Brit voice in the UK to try and make a difference. Not many of you, for sure.

Loz

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents!

Health - Liberty - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Ps. please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x