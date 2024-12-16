WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s Best and Worlds Number One Freedom Fighting Podcast

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

A year ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my life: I stepped away from my medical career as an orthopaedic surgeon. After being suspended by two hospitals and cleared of being transphobic by the GMC, I realised I couldn’t continue to expose the corruption I saw in the medical world and beyond while staying in a system designed to silence dissent. The risk of further investigations, suspensions, or being struck off was too great.

Walking away wasn’t easy. I had to give up not just a career I excelled in, but one that fulfilled my soul. I loved helping people, both surgically and non-surgically, and being a healer brought me immense purpose.

Financially, it’s been incredibly tough. While suspended, I continued covering all my professional costs—paying my secretary, indemnity fees, and the mortgage—by using money I’d saved for taxes. I was, quite literally, burning the furniture to keep the house warm.

Last Christmas, after speaking with supporter Jack Wilkinson (see here), I introduced a paywall for the podcast. Over the past year, subscriptions have slowly increased, and the funds have allowed me to cover my tax bill, just that. Activism and fighting for freedom aren’t lucrative endeavours. Unlike our opponents, we can’t print money on demand. My wife works full-time, our mortgage is interest-only, and we’re just managing to stay afloat.

This month, for the first time, subscriptions have dipped. A net loss of 21 subscribers was mainly due to financial struggles amongst my supporters. I understand and hold no resentment, but the timing couldn’t be worse.

In September, after a storm, we discovered our roof was leaking. A local roofer initially offered to fix it at cost after discovering more about me and having similar views about Covid and the shots, but after stringing us along for weeks, he vanished. Another roofer has now assessed the damage, it’s significant. Scaffolding is needed, and repairs will cost between £12,000 and £15,000. I think that’s why the initial roofer has gone AWOL.

Water damage gets worse with ever day it rains

The problem is that I don’t have that kind of money.

Today, out of the blue someone suggested I start a GoFundMe. See below.

Honestly, I hesitate. Despite working tirelessly for 18 months (giving away 66% of my content for free), I’ve faced so many accusations of being a grifter.

I actually hate having a paywall, and for the first six months of the podcast while I was still working as a surgeon, I didn’t have one.

But now, I’m at a crossroads. Do I put half the episodes behind a paywall to encourage subscriptions, knowing it limits the reach of critical messages? Do I raise the subscription fee next year? Or do I swallow my pride and start a GoFundMe to literally keep a roof over my head?

I don’t have the answer.

As you know I have stayed away from Ads and sponsorships. Not only is it extremely annoying, I cannot endorse products or companies that I don’t agree with and whose values don’t align with mine.

Last year, Jack helped me find my way forward. This year, I’m turning to you, my listeners and supporters. Please vote in the poll or share your thoughts in the comments. Your feedback means the world to me, and your support allows me to continue doing what I believe is the most important work of my life.

Thank you.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Ps. please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x