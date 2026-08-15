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My Dear Readers and Listeners

Good evening. It has been eighteen days since I last sent out a Substack and published a podcast.

Some of you already know I took a ten day holiday with my family to visit my sister in Stockholm. It is something I said I would do last year, if you remember, around Easter, when I had a double disc prolapse of my neck and realised I was working like a crazy person. I decided then that I would take forced time out from work three times a year: Easter, summer and Christmas. This was that summer break.

The day after the Stockholm trip ended, I flew straight to Serbia to attend Liberpulco at Lieberland, where I had been invited as a guest speaker by the Anarchapulco team. It was a genuine honour. I spoke about health anarchy and how to be your own doctor, and I was also invited to run a workshop on how to navigate between the two wolves, mainstream medicine and alternative medicine, and what it actually means to be truly healthy, my simple guide to good health.

I want to quickly mention that I cancelled the in person workshop due to a lack of interest, only four people had signed up amongst almost 200 in person attendees! It was disappointing, having spent a week preparing it, a very detailed presentation on how to be simply and effectively healthy without supplements, without bespoke blood panel testing, without GI MAP testing and the rest of the wellness industry that wants to profit from your disgust, distrust and dissatisfaction of the mainstream healthcare system. But it seems there wasn’t an appetite for that, and the funny thing I talked about the reason for that in my first. I am going to publish a podcast and write about that another day.

It also gave me the chance to finally meet people I have wanted to meet for years, including Jason Christoff, who has been on my show three times now and for whom I have the utmost respect, truly a brother from another mother. Also the wonderful Charlie Robinson, along with Max Igan, Alex Zeck, Gareth Icke, Philly Jay and others. There will be a separate Substack coming on Lieberland itself, and yes, Lieberland, not Neverland.

I will be honest, despite calling it “time off,” I spent the ten days preparing those two talks, and I have also been quietly working on my five hundredth episode. That is the next one out, and it felt like it needed to be something special, so I have been going through the back catalogue of four hundred and ninety nine episodes cutting clips for what I hope will be a memorable, celebratory episode.

Many of you joined this podcast in the last few weeks, months or year, and even those who have been here since the start likely have not listened to every single episode. I like to think of the whole back catalogue as a kind of library, a reference people will draw from in future. We go through scraps of texts, stone inscriptions and other archaeological finds from centuries ago trying to decipher what people were thinking and doing in that long distant past. With the greatest of humility, I wonder whether the same will one day be true of my podcast episodes, an anthropological record of this strange, dystopian era we are living through. Who knows?

I fly back to London tomorrow, and honestly, I cannot wait. It has been an exhausting few days meeting and greeting so many people. As lovely as it is to talk to people, many of whom feel they already know me, I am at my core an introvert, ridiculous as that might sound coming from a podcaster. I am looking forward to seeing my family, getting some rest, and then going straight back to work like a crazy person. Four hundred and ninety nine episodes in three years speaks for itself.

But here I am, on a beautiful evening in Belgrade, stuck in my hotel room writing this article. Why? Because I came across a video clip of Charles Hoffe which has recently gone viral (see at the bottom of this article). A past guest on the show and felt compelled to reach out to him to find out what his speech was all about. Having spoken to him tonight, I felt I had to put it down in writing.

Here are some clips from my last podcast with Charles.

Charles will be coming back on the podcast in September, after the Allison Inquiry has concluded, and I expect that to be a very important conversation, one I will probably make a livestream.

I would like to add I asked Charles only once tonight to come on the podcast and talk about this inquiry in September and he said “yes!” straight away. I have asked more than I can care to count, 3 individuals to talk about the Scottish Covid Inquiry and they have said no or not come back to me…..Is there no one who wants to talk about the Scottish Covid Inquiry on my show, really?

To everyone who has reached out wondering where I have been, I am sorry you did not get the memo, and thank you for thinking of me. I have missed you all more than you know. I genuinely believe the podcast and this Substack are important for my own mental health. It is cathartic to reach out, talk and write to you, and spill out my thoughts. Even writing this tonight, I already feel a weight off my chest. Thank you to everyone who subscribes and allows me to make this my job.

My former colleagues probably think I am mad for swapping a well paid salary for one that just about keeps my head above water, but I feel wealthier than I ever did before. If you saw me at Liberpulco, people kept telling me I was glowing, and I think that is simply because I love what I am doing. I feel at peace. I feel like this is what I was born for, and that every hardship I have been through led me here. Thank you for being here with me.

Also because someone just asked me if I got paid in Crypto to attend Liberpulco, NO is the answer. I didn’t get paid a penny, fiat or crypto (sigh because God forbid I make any money, look what a grifter I am). The organisers paid for my flights, and very very basic hotel accommodation. I am out of pocket, having given up consultation times, not released podcasts (I have had 10 unsubscriptions and 1 new paid subscriber this week. Usually every podcast release brings in 1 or 2 paid subscribers which cancel out the unsubscribers. In addition my wife took annual leave to take care of the kids while I was away. I attended to see for myself what Liberpulcho was about, to network and meet past and future potential guests.

Right. Without further ado, let us talk about the Allison Inquiry and Charles Hoffe’s testimony that should terrify you.

The Allison Inquiry: Charles Hoffe’s Testimony Should Terrify You

I have just got off the phone with Dr Charles Hoffe. Long time listeners will remember him from episode 141 of the podcast, published back on 25 February 2024 (we are now up to episode 499, for context on how long ago that conversation feels). Charles recently gave a speech at a press conference in the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, and I rang him straight after to understand exactly what was happening. What he told me, and what he said publicly, is some of the most damning testimony I have heard on this entire subject.

How we got here

To understand why a family doctor from a small town in British Columbia ended up speaking in Canada’s parliament, you need to understand the National Citizens Inquiry.

The NCI was a completely citizen led inquiry into COVID, the lockdown measures and the vaccines. It was funded by donations and run by volunteers, but conducted with the seriousness of a formal government inquiry. Every testimony was sworn, recorded and documented. Witnesses appeared before four commissioners, gave their account, and were then questioned, all under oath. Thousands attended, including people who had lost their jobs, been injured, or lost relatives. What came out of it is one of the largest citizen led evidence bases in the world on COVID harms.

Predictably, the government and the mainstream media ignored it. It was waved away as “a bunch of anti vaxxers”. The NCI held three press conferences. Nobody came to the first. A couple of people showed up to the second. The third is where this story changes.

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That third press conference is where Charles gave the speech I am about to walk you through, and it is the one that finally pulled in the mainstream press, the Toronto outlets, Global, CNN among them. I think the media are starting to realise that the longer they ignore this, the more irrelevant they become, and that they can no longer afford to sit it out. There is even a one hour special being produced by a major mainline Canadian news outlet (not alternative media, mainline) on the Allison Inquiry, filming later this month.

The lawyer who ran the NCI, Shawn Buckley, connected with a sitting Conservative MP, Dean Allison, who wanted to hold a parliamentary inquiry into vaccine injury but did not know how to run one. Allison had the access: parliamentary translators, meeting rooms, press facilities. Buckley had the expertise from running the NCI. Together they built what is now called the Allison Inquiry.

To be precise about what this is: it is not a formal government inquiry, but it is being held inside the parliament building itself, under tight security, and it is not open to the public. It runs for four days, Tuesday to Friday, in the second week of September, the 8th to the 11th. Around a thousand people wanted to testify. Fifty three have been selected, deliberately chosen because their cases are hard to discredit: people arriving with wheelchairs, feeding tubes, IVs, people on dialysis. The stated purpose is to shine a light on what happened, to expose the censorship of doctors and the cover up of vaccine injuries, and above all to hear, with some basic compassion, from people who were forced to take these shots to keep their jobs and have never been the same since. I am hoping to record a podcast with Charles on the Tuesday after the inquiry concludes, the 15th.

Charles Hoffe’s testimony

Charles is a family doctor in southern British Columbia. When the vaccine rollout began, he tried to alert colleagues in his area to safety signals he was seeing and was reprimanded for it, told in no uncertain terms he was not allowed to say anything negative about the vaccines.

Within three months of the rollout starting in his own practice, one patient died suddenly after his shot. Three more were clearly heading towards permanent disability, with several others also affected.

He wrote an open letter to British Columbia’s public health officer, Dr Bonnie Henry. She referred the matter to her top vaccine safety specialist, who told him, without investigating a single one of his patients, that these were all coincidences. Charles pointed out he had been these people’s family doctor for 28 years and knew them well enough to say there was no other medical explanation. He was told to submit vaccine injury reports instead. He submitted 14. Every single one was rejected as coincidence. At that point, he stopped submitting them. As of today he has 36 vaccine injured patients from COVID vaccines alone, in a one man practice of around 1,100 people.

Then came what I think is the most damning part of all of this. The College of Physicians and Surgeons sent a warning letter to every registered doctor, telling them that if they spoke what the College deemed misinformation about COVID or the vaccines, they would be investigated and, if necessary, disciplined. Effectively, a gag order across an entire profession.

Charles himself was charged with spreading misinformation and investigated, and was suspended during that process. He fought it, with a strong lawyer and eight world class expert witnesses lined up to defend him. The charges were dropped shortly before trial. When he asked why, the only explanation the College gave him was that the process had already achieved its purpose, to act as a deterrent to other doctors who might otherwise speak up.

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It is funny, in a bleak sort of way. Back on 25 September 2023 I wrote a Substack post called The Process Is The Punishment, making exactly this point. Listening to Charles confirm it in his own case, in his own words, from his own regulator, I have to say it again, The Process IS The Punishment. It brought back painful memories. I wrote that piece in 2023. I live in England. And yet it felt like 1953 in the deepest, darkest Soviet Union.

Think about what that means. The gag order did not need to convict anyone to work. It only needed to frighten the profession into silence, and in doing so it created the illusion of consensus. Doctors who were quietly worried about what they were seeing kept quiet, because they had watched what happened to the ones who did not and spoke up.

Charles made a further point in his letter to Dr Henry. Fifteen months into the pandemic, his town had not had a single person require healthcare for COVID. It was only once the vaccine rollout began that real casualties started appearing. His conclusion, based on what he was seeing in his own patients, was that the injections were more dangerous than COVID itself.

The standard response from the authorities to this kind of testimony is that yes, it is unfortunate if a small number of people are hurt, but the vaccines are saving millions of lives. Charles’s rebuttal is worth sitting with. In Canada, all cause mortality in the first year of the pandemic showed no increase at all. The rise in mortality began after the vaccine rollout started, not before it. In the United States, there have been roughly a million non COVID excess deaths since the rollout began. The claim that these vaccines saved millions of lives, he argues, does not hold up against that.

Because Canada’s own vaccine injury reporting system appeared to reject essentially everything, 14 out of 14 in his own case, Charles pointed instead to the American reporting system, VAERS, which recorded 39000 people who died unexpectedly within 28 days of their COVID shot, and a further 72000 who were left permanently disabled within the same window. There appears to be no ceiling, no number of casualties large enough, to make the authorities pause and reconsider.

He closed his speech simply. He is part of the Allison Inquiry to advocate for the safety of his own patients, and for all Canadians.

Why this matters to me

I want to be honest about why this hits close to home. I was a very successful and proficient surgeon in the UK. I got into difficulty with the national medical directors of two of the largest private hospital groups in the country, simply for raising concerns about the COVID vaccines. There was no interest whatsoever in investigating what I, or my colleagues, were observing. The formal letter they sent me was simple: a warning to stop talking about COVID and the vaccines, or there will be consequences. I am no longer practising as a surgeon having had a failed referral to the GMC (the medical regulator and licensing board) by one of those medical directors, and having been expelled by my main place of work permanently and my secondary place of work suspending me for 5 months, I handed back my license in disgust and I am now a podcaster instead.

Look again at what happened to Charles. Report a concern, get passed to an “expert” who dismisses it without ever investigating. Write an open letter, get the same dismissal. Submit 14 formal injury reports, get 14 rejections. End up with 36 injured patients in a practice of 1,100 people, and a letter sent to every doctor in the country warning them not to say a word.

This is not how medicine is supposed to work. Doctors are supposed to notice warning signals and complications and speak up about them. Instead we saw a coordinated, and in my view centrally regulated, response, not just from national bodies but filtering down through the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities, which is why doctors in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Britain, America and Canada all ended up being treated the same way. That is not a coincidence. Something is seriously wrong, globally, with how this profession is regulated.

The cost of speaking up was not abstract. Legal bills. Loss of your ability to practice medicine. Loss of income. Strain on marriages. Loss of homes. In some cases, loss of life, as with Dr Jackie Stone.

But how doctors responded also highlights another issue, one perhaps that has always afflicted humanity. Although I believe it is a more serious problem of late, one of a lack of moral character, conviction and integrity.

It is easy to say you are a good person and doing good, when it comes at no cost. When everyone is speaking out and it costs you nothing to do so. True moral character and integrity is speaking out against evil, when it is NOT popular to do so, and when it costs you EVERYTHING.

As Mark Passio said on my podcast recently, most people, most religious people, are “fake ass” and in fact satanic.

I have come to my own conclusions about what COVID was all about, conclusions I know some readers and most of the wider public will find hard to sit with. But whatever your view on the origins of it, the pattern in front of us, doctors silenced, injuries dismissed as coincidence without investigation, a gag letter sent to an entire profession, is not something that should be explained away later as an accident or a series of unfortunate mistakes. As Margaret Anna Alice beautifully wrote, “Mistakes were not made”.

If the Allison Inquiry achieves nothing else, I hope it forces that acknowledgement into the open.

I will be covering the Allison Inquiry as it unfolds in the second week of September, and I am hoping to sit down with Charles again on the Tuesday after it concludes. More to come.

Watch highlights of Charles speech below.

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I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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