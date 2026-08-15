Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
8h

Amen, brother!! 🙌

"Think about what that means. The gag order did not need to convict anyone to work. It only needed to frighten the profession into silence, and in doing so it created the illusion of consensus. Doctors who were quietly worried about what they were seeing kept quiet, because they had watched what happened to the ones who did not and spoke up."

This is why I have been repeatedly saying cowardice is our greatest threat. As I wrote in my Memes by Themes on Cowardice:

The greatest threat facing humanity isn’t tyranny, democide, genocide, or war.

It’s cowardice.

Because none of these atrocities would be possible without the complicity of cowardly colluders and narrative-believers.

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/memes-by-themes-26-cowardice

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