This post has been written in several parts as below -

Background (see Part 1)

Accusation (see Part 1)

My account cont..

Summary

Discussion

Note I am only making this public because I have publicy been named and shamed by a senior member of the TWC team through his Susbtack post

Recap

Paul Alexander wrote a substack on 14th May using Jim Torma’s Twitter Post.

In this substack post and Twitter post I am accused of the following -

“Freedom Grifter”

I “met with TWC leadership to discuss the possible operation in UK/Europe, made demands, TWC said cannot do that, then he goes on attack?”

Because I didn’t get what I wanted I went on to “smear and slander same TWC?”.

Interestingly a leaked email has been enclosed in the tweet and substack and used to portray me as a money-grabbing grifter. Actually quite effectively.

In the last 24 hrs I have lost many paid subscribers, clearly if the aim of these posts was to discredit me and paint me in a bad light, make people lose trust in me, it has worked to some degree. However, the vast majority of my supporters have stayed with me and sent warm messages of support. I thank them.

I hope Part 2 will clear my name fully.

My Account cont…

Remember this email from a year ago?

“speaking up comes with great risk”, “while I have managed to avoid the regulatory bodies, I feel the noose and don’t like it”

I knew in my heart my time was running out, and the passage of time has proven me correct.

So let’s return to this screenshot that Jim Tormas Leader of the Populist Party Of Ontario. Jim was heavily involved with the the Canadian trucker convoy movement with some online posts that I have found describing him as a “protest coordinator”.

What’s interesting about this email is that it -

A - Doesn’t provide any context

B - Doesn’t show the email I was replying to

C - Doesn’t show the first 6 lines

hmmmm so let’s fill in the gaps

A -

Paul Alexander has told me in Texas that the TWC board members including him are getting paid $10000 a month Paul Alexander has told me in Texas that most of the high-profile medical doctors had little or no operational involvement except for Heather Gessling who did a lot of work (she has now left TWC) At the time I was working 2.5 days a week and earning a comfortable living as a surgeon I was co-parenting and managing childcare duties 3 days a week. I had just started a podcast that I was very passionate about. Taking on an additional involved role meant eating into my existing work time, family time and time investing in my podcast which I was trying to build. I am an all in or all-out kinda person and will make sure whatever I do is successful.

B -

The role that was being carved out was a full time job.

Involved in future planning, vision and implementation of TWC policies

Formulate surgical and other 2nd opinions

Help develop educational online content

I will provide content video format and text on general surgical/medical advice and promotional work Ie how to prepare for a consult, how to prepare for a second opinion, what key questions to ask your doctor, how to give a medical history, etc

Disease specific topics all aspects of orthopaedics and functional medicine

Further educational meetings and conferences in the US (for example a health conference in Las Vegas or wherever, ticketed, invite gut specialists, holistic health practitioners, cancer specialists etc, and promote TWC)

In addition head up European arm of TWC

In addition market nutriceuticals on my website

To name but a few

And whatever else you see me doing

To undertake this mission, I foresaw myself either giving up my surgical practice or winding it down to literally the bare minimum. It would also mean putting the podcast on hold or again doing the bare minimum.

I was expecting frequent travels to the US and potentially europe. This would mean hiring a nanny.

My whole life would change and I didn’t want to be in a position worse than what I had.

My orthopaedic salary was more than $5000 dollars a month.

And then to know that the other medical board members were on $10000 for doing practically nothing, how could I accept this offer?

Note Peters 2nd last line -

“And to this last point – I view your role a little more operational in nature than most other board members. Europe is remote for us, so we need someone that can help make decisions off-hours and knows the local landscape.”

C - This is the full email

“Right, sorry for the delay.

Had to chew on this for a bit.

Thank you for the offer.

My understanding is that the 4 US board members get $10000 a month.

And as you say Peter, "I view your role a little more operational in nature than most other board members" so surely if anything I should get paid more....?”

I’ve never had to negotiate for any of my jobs. I have haggled prices in Morocco and Pakistan in markets for tourist stiuff, but that’s it.

In my head, TWC made an offer that was insultingly low. Therefore I would make an offer insultingly high, and hopefully we could meet somewhere in the middle lol.

But all I was asking was to get paid the same as the other board members even though my “role a little more operational in nature than most other board members”.

The 3-year contract was to protect me because once you wind down your practice it is very difficult to build it back up again. Taking this role potentially was burning my bridges as a surgeon.

Anyway looking back I think it was a bargain for TWC, I believe I’m worth every penny. I’m hard-working, have a work ethic second to none, honest, reliable, and efficient and put my heart and soul into every endeavour I do. Look if you don’t value yourself who will? And I ain’t a commie.

So what went wrong and why did I not join TWC?

Well over the summer there was a lull in correspondence and I didn’t hear from Peter for around 6 weeks. This took us into September. We had a Zoom call and Peter informed me that TWC had tripled in size, their supplements were making millions a month, and that was their main product as well as emergency health kits.

By this time I had brought in a UK hospital manager to the meetings, which were held roughly fortnightly. I was getting increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress. The Zoom meetings reminded me of NHS meetings where stuff was discussed but never done. It appeared that my colleague and I were expected to do some work preparing the ground for the TWC European operations but neither my colleague nor I had had a contract or were being offered any remuneration for the work that would need to be done.

I was also disappointed to hear that the telemedicine service TWC was offering in the US was third party telemedicine doctors. I said, but aren’t these the same jab and pill pushing doctors in mainstream medicine. How do we know they are like us? I didn’t get a satisfactory answer other than this was just a temporary situation.

I was being asked if there was a similar consortium of tele doctors in the UK. This is not what I had envisioned. I wanted to get ethical and holistic practitioners who were pro choice, anti mandate and anti jab.

In the 3rd week of september I was suspended from my main private practice. Mentally I was devastated. I was hoping it would be a temporary measure. TWC was not a priority for me. A few months later the hospital notified that I was permanatly suspended. With my overheads burning into my savings and my podcast not monetized I just didn’t know what I was going to do.

Even though I was in a desperate financial situation I didn’t go to TWC.

In November a second hospital suspended me and I knew that my career was over. I closed my practice just before Christmas. I was heartbroken and financially crippled. I had a huge tax bill to pay, hardy any savings and just didn’t know what to do.

Again I didn’t turn to TWC.

Why?

Several reasons.

By Christmas my podcast had really taken off. I could see the metrics and they were exponential. I was getting hundreds of messages a week thanking me for what I was doing. If I took a full time role with anyone, not just TWC I would not be able to carry on with the podcast.

I also thought about it, what did I enjoy? The answer was simple, podcasting.

It was then that a wonderful paid supporter (and now friend), called Jack Wilkinson emailed me with a whole bunch of suggestions and ideas on how to monetise the podcast. In the end I opted for a subscription model with 1 in 3 episodes behind a paywall. He also told me to openly ask my listeners to become paid subscribers. At the same time William Makis encouraged me to work on my substack and said over time it would be possible to make a living, not a lavish one but enough to cover the bills.

Jack and William gave me hope that all wasn’t lost.

Having been cancelled I didn’t want to be in a position where I could get cancelled again.

In the New Year I was also now aware of an article highly critical of Foster Coulson which you can read here. I didn’t know the truth behind it but it didn’t sit right with me. I felt conflicted, having been accused of so many things in my life (falsely) I guess I have a soft spot when I see others being attacked. I ask myself, what if they are innocent and these accusations are grossly unfair. But then some of the points raised in the article did open up a whole new set of questions.

No the final nail in the coffin for me was the direction of travel that TWC was going in.

In February 2024 this year I read a post by Peter McCullough that made my jaw drop. You can see my response clearly above in a message I posted to a friend.

A friend sent me a video by Amazing Polly you can see it here. Amazing Polly had once insinuated that I had been pushing the jab. This is a so wrong! I have never ever pushed the jabs. When I tried to contact her and get her to show where I had ever pushed the jabs she blanked me. This is why I am so wary of other people being attacked, I have been there and continue to be in that situation which is why at 11.41 pm I am writing this stupid substack when I should actually be in bed.

That’s not to say that I don’t take concerns seriously. I do.

But when I saw that TWC was selling pandemic and contagion kits, the thought that came to my mind was Pandemic Ambulance Chasers. This was not what I had in mind when I started discussions with TWC so many months earlier (see part 1).

On the 22nd of April I wrote a substack titled - How much does Spotify pay me? Conflicts of interest, Tamiflu, Contagion and how you can support me.

In it I wrote the following -

I was in discussions with TWC last year about forging a partnership. I won’t lie, the idea of a stable income and financial security was very appealing. However, things got cold this year when I realised we wanted different things. I was also made aware of certain facts about the company which frankly made me very uncomfortable. I don’t know if they are true, but the fact is that I can’t recommend products that I don’t use and don’t recommend. My vision was to set up an alternative healthcare model based on education and prevention. Not supplementing yourself into good health.

As for the validity of some of the claims against TWC online, I don’t know. What I do know is that I don’t want to do anything that will jeopardise the trust my listeners, especially my paid supporters have in me.

Once most of your income is dependent on one organisation you are effectively captured and willingly or unwillingly uncontrolled. I am fiercely independent and do not want to jeopardise what I stand for, truth, integrity and authenticity.

The latest tweets from Peter McCullough have been extremely disappointing to me. Recommending Tamiflu in my opinion is just as bad as recommending the jabs.

You can read about the Tamiflu scandal for yourself, just google it. Surely someone as highly published and intelligent as Peter McCullough knows Tamiflu is a pile of horse manure, so why he is advocating it is beyond me.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, one of my previous guests Geoff Pain brought to my attention that not only is TWC Chief Medical Board recommending Tamiflu, it is also now selling pandemic and contagion kits, sweet jeez. Really?

I’m hoping my colleagues at TWC have just got this epically wrong, and genuinely think they are providing a useful service/product. But I fear all it does is promote the whole pandemic fear porn industry. Isn’t this just “plandemic” ambulance chasing and feeding off the misery of the anxious and desperate souls who have been traumatised by the COVID years?

TWC recently reached out to see if they could support my podcast. It was something last summer I was genuinely interested in. I’ve politely declined as I cannot be associated with any organisation that is promoting such products and the notion that there are pandemics and contagions we need to be worried about.

It’s easy and not easy to turn away a potential deal that can completely change my situation and provide for my family and I. But I am not contrary to what some of my critics say, doing what I am doing for money. I had a very well paid and hard earned successful career which I gave up in order to stay true to myself, stand up for medical ethics and fight the madness of our times. Easy to walk away because it’s the right thing to do, not easy because the temptation to accept something that will bring security to your family overnight.

Here is my email to Peter.

I think you can see I have been “on message” through out. I was hoping that we could work together in some shape or form, but in the end our goals were different.

The last email I received from Peter in April he stated

“By the way – totally respect you for declining my offer to support the show. It is always open. Do me one favor though: rather than posting our private conversation on your substack, at least give me an opportunity to address criticism on an open forum like your show. I promise I will answer questions with a more positive demeanor than other guests 😉 . No topic off limits; Tamiflu, the business, my life – whatever you want to know. Could make for some lively entertainment.”

Well I have invited him, I am sure he will come on.

Regarding Paul Alexanders substack and the leaked email I asked Peter today over Whatsapp how did Jim Torma get a copy of our email. He stated -

“obviously emails are circulated widely when big decisions are trying to be made. it is distrubing though that this one got out. I will ask IT to do an investigaton”.

I can only believe that Peter is being true to his word. To date he has always been amicable and professional.

Summary

I was on the recieving end of a campaign to discredit and harm my reputation.

I was accused of slander, smear and extortion. No evidence was provided and these accusations are baseless and a lie.

I was accused of being a freedom grifter. The truth is I have sacrificed my career and livelihood to do the right thing, I work my fracking socks off and I get accused of being a grifter by the pro vax globalists and now the “freedom” movement too? FFS!

The tweets and substack were published in such a way to be sensational and paint me in the worst light. Not on.

Discussion

The burning questions

How did Jim Torma get a copy of my email to Peter? What relationship does Paul Alexander have with Jim Torma? Did Jim tip off Paul to his tweet and collude with Paul to write a hit piece on me?

I want to give the TWC the benefit of the doubt and believe the hit piece didn’t come from them.

I have had several people say to me that TWC tried to capture me and because I walked away they are now trying to discredit me, with Paul as their attack dog.

I have no proof of this and I also think TWC would not make such a stupid mistake, as I have all the receipts and such an attack would actually reflect badly on them.

I hope TWC will come out with a statement that at no point did I extort, smear or slander them and that I have always been polite and professional in my dealings with them, as I have said, they have been with me. Peter has been nothing but professional and pleasant with me.

I would also ask Paul Alexander to answer my above questions and relfect on his choice of writing and accusations.

I also want to say to all of the paid subscribers who have NOT unsubscribed but have kept your faith in me, thank you. I see you.

For those who came to my defence, before even seeing what I had to say, I see you. You are my true friends.

As for Jim Torma, if you are a good one and angry at the way the Canadian government dealt with the truckers and angry at the doctors for turnig their back on medical ethics, I get it. You are pissed off. But I am not the one you should be pissed off with.

And as for those who have piled on to attack me. I forgive you.

So what will come next?

I have a few ideas?

Check out this comment -

So next I expect to be called a misogynist, psychopath, sociopath and narcissist.

I’ll these to the list of insults already sent my way - Anti-vaxxer, conspiracy theorist, white supremacist, moslem, islamophobe, transphobe, grifter, freedom grifter, climate change denier.

After all haters gonna hate.