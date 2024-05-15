This post has been written in several parts as below -

Background

Last night as I was about to go to sleep, I reached for my phone to put it on airplane mode when I noticed I had several messages.

The first was from a substack supporter named Gary -

Initially, I didn’t know what to think. Paul Alexander and I have met in person and I have had him on my podcast twice. I thought he was brilliant on both podcasts, and the only area I really disagreed with him was on Trump. We have messaged each other several times and I thought we got on well.

His fiery substack is very prolific and let’s just say Paul doesn’t pull any punches. Paul is also a senior advisor and advocate for TWC. TWC standing for the The Wellness Company.

Last night Paul posted a substack titled “Et tu Doc Malik? No, say it isn't so, not you! Doc Malik I know is straight up, but now I see this on Twitter (Torma) & smacks of what TWC faced with some Canadian experts & US experts, tantamount to”

In my half-sleepy state, I initially didn’t know what I was reading, the words extortion, slander and smear stuck out and my initial thought was that Paul was defending me against yet another spurious accusation from who knows where. After all, we have had to date a very respectful relationship, in fact, the last time I heard from him was on the 22nd of April this year when he asked to come on my podcast. And yes this is his style, the email title was the message with nothing in the body of the email apart from his signature.

So you can imagine my surprise when I realised Paul was actually having a go at me accusing me of making unrealistic demands of TWC which because TWC couldn’t make resulted in me smearing and slandering TWC. I suddenly found myself wide awake and incredulous. What was he on about?

Before you read any further please read the substack in question for context - you can find it here.

Soon further messages started to come in notifying me of Paul’s substack.

At 943pm Margaret Anna Alice sent me this lovely message (she is a true friend).

At this point, I wasn’t stressed or angry. I was shocked, bemused, and upset that it would change my plans for today. Every day these days is packed. But I had to respond to this piece that Paul wrote as it was a direct attack against my character. And for those of you who know me, I value integrity and honesty above all else.

But with the sleepiness returning swiftly, I fell asleep like a baby, relishing the prospect of getting my side of the story out, knowing that it would make for interesting reading and hopefully clear my name.

After all, isn’t this true?

Accusation

It should be noted that Paul Alexander makes reference to a tweet by a person with the handle @Shimjelly.

I have been told this account belongs to Jim Torma, Leader of the Populist Party Of Ontario. What on earth does he have to do with me, Doc Malik? Good question! I have no idea. Other than the fact he posted this tweet yesterday, and that Paul Alexander uses it as the basis of his Substack post about me.

Note -

Jim also embedded a screenshot of an email I sent Peter Gillooly COO of TWC. And yes this is real, it is the email I sent. I’ll come back to this later, because its all about context, as you will see in My account below.

For my sins I did comment on this tweet and you can see it below and the reply.

So in summary the accusation it seems is that I am a “freedom grifter”, that I “met with TWC leadership to discuss possible operation in UK/Europe, made demands, TWC said cannot do that, then he goes on attack?” and that because I didn’t get what I wanted I went on to “smear and slander same TWC?”.

Right! Now for me to tell my side of the story, get out your glass of wine, beer or popcorn and enjoy.

My Account

Note - Yes this is very detailed, but as I am now aware, there are many critics and haters of me (why I have no idea) and nothing less than a full and transparent disclosure will satisfy them. Why heck, it still won’t be enough, but hopefully those of you who do support me and haven’t unsubscribed (overnight I lost 10 paid subscribers, I usually lose 1 to 2 a week) will continue to support me and have faith in me.

TWC first came on my radar on 24th April 2023 when Jenna “Strategic Partnerships Manager” for the Wellness Company reached out to me to discuss a partnership.

At this point I had been vocal on twitter for just over 4 months, my podcast was in the planning stage but not yet live. I had about 40 to 50 thousands followers on Twitter and about 5000 on Instagram.

Here is the first email from Jenna.

My initial thought was wow, my heroes Peter McCullough and Dr Paul Alexander are on the medical board! This is a great opportunity, and I need to look into it.

I held my first zoom on 28th April with Jenna and her boss Kate.

As you can see the outcome was that I was very honest and that I had reservations. Why? Well in this Zoom it became clear that what they were looking for was for me to promote their supplements. I would get an affiliate code through which I would benefit financially through sales. My concern was that while I do use supplements and think they are important, I also do not believe that you can supplement out of bad health and supplement into good health. So what did I want in that initial discussion? Why see below my reply to both Jenna and Kate on the same day 28th April 2023. Please take time to read the whole email, twice.

Options were 1 we walk away. 2 TWC sponsors my soon to be launched podcast, and they send me their supplements so that I can verify them and assess their quality. Last of all option 3 is a more involved role.

I made it clear I wanted a secondary income stream. While I was still working as an orthopaedic surgeon you can see that I was worried about being referred to the GMC, which somewhat prophetically happended to me 6 weeks later.

I also mentioned that I felt like I had a noose around my neck. 12 months later I look back and feel vindicated that I felt like that.

I made it clear what my podcast hoped to achieve, and again 12 months later I am proud of my achievements as I feel I am making significant headway on all of those points.

I also clarified that I was open to a partnership that did not compromise me, my integrity, my ethics and my reputation.

Finally I expressed my desire to create an alternative healthcare system to the one we already have.

So what was the response?

Well, 2 days later I heard back from Kate.

On the 3rd of May 2023 I attended another zoom and met Peter Gillooly who is the Chief Executive Officer of TWC. In this meeting Peter laid out his vision. It was Peter that first mentioned that I “would receive equity in the European entity”.

On the same day I replied with the following email.

You can see that my main focus was on developing a “holistic and alternative healthcare model that is ethical and financially viable”. I was very excited at this point in time. I genuinely thought this might be the start of something very exciting.

Let me explain my vision a little more here as it was discussed in the zoom meeting but not elaborated in the email.

I wanted to create first of all a virtual clinic where healthcare practitioners of all backgrounds - homeopaths, naturopaths, intergrative medicine, herbalists, osteopaths, chiroracters, physiotherapists, dentists, doctors, surgeons, psychiatrists etc could be accessed. All of these practitioners would be vetted ensuring that none of them ever promoted the jab or mandates. That they believe in First Do No Harm, Bodily Autonomy and Informed Consent. That they sign an oath or pledge stating as much. Having been vetted we would then allow TWC members to be able to access these specialists either through a subscription model or hybrid pay as you go model. I also was keen on several weekly educational online sessions. Where TWC members would have access to live (and recorded) educational content with these specialists. I made it clear to Peter that good health came through prevention via education. If it was truly a Wellness company that’Note at this point it is still Peter who is talking about any details of remuneration and now it’s 5% equity.

On the 18th of May 2023, Peter organised another Zoom to “meet with Dr. Gessling and myself about the role of the CMB, the Spike Symposium event in Dallas in June, and rollout in Europe”.

I didn’t know of her before the call, but she came across as polite and professional. I was invited to the Spike Symposium in Dallas to meet other members of the TWC family and potentially discuss my role in the company.

I was super excited the symposium was running between 16th and 18th June in Dallas and I would have the opportunity to meet the likes of giants such as Dr Peter McCullough, Mr William Makis, Dr Roger Hodkinson, Naomi Wolf and many more. It was my first time abroad in over 3 years too and I was really looking forward to it. My flights and hotel were paid for. But I had no expenses paid or any speaking fees for the event. I wasn’t offered and I didn’t ask. I just thought what a great opportunity and chance to network and get people on my podcast lol.

Anyways with my flight all booked and me super excited about going to Texas and meeting some freedom giants I suddenly started hearing rumours about TWC. These rumours were so outlandish and crazy I didn’t take them seriously at first. A prominent figure in the freedom movement with hundreds of thousands of followers told me that “TWC is a scam and blackmail the likes of Malone and Cole”. When I asked for details I was bounced from one person to another.

Here are some examples.s exactly what we should be promoting.

From Left to Right William Makis, Julie Ponesse, Roger Hodkinson, Paul Alexander, Doc Malik

I was only in Texas for 2 days, but I had a great time. We didn’t find time to discuss anything about my role in TWC or any remuneration. I hadn’t committed to joining TWC but my concerns about TWC were laid to rest at the time. Everyone I met was lovely and seemed genuinely passionate about freedom and fighting the medical sick care system. I was impressed by Dr William Makis in particular and Richard Seik.

I didn’t get a chance to talk to Peter McCullough who was always busy.

While I was out in Texas I had a couple of one-to-one chats with Paul Alexander. I asked him was it true that Peter McCullough had been offered £1 million dollars to join TWC. Paul laughed and said there were lots of rumours. He told me that all the board members were getting paid $10000 dollars a month. And that most of them were doing no work for that except Heather Gessling. I was like wow.

When I got back home, I checked my WhatsApp and saw the following message from a famous doctor in the freedom movement.

You can see that at this point I was genuinely of the opinion that TWC was legit and good guys and people I could work with.

On the 22nd of June I emailed Peter and Foster the following.

On the 11th of July I got the following response. Note this was the first official or unofficial laying out of what a contract would look like and renumeration. Up until this point I had one brief outline of what a role and payment would look like. But this was the first offer I was presented with.

Note I am only making this public because I have publicy been named and shamed by a senior member of the TWC team.

Now as Mr Jim Torma’s tweet. Yes I did respond with the following email. But did you know that the first 6 lines of this email are missing…………?

Yes, they are, funny that they haven’t been included, and you will see that those 6 lines are crucially important.

But that and why I really decided not to work with TWC is found in Part 2.

For now I’m going to do the kids bathtime and read bedtime stories.

I’ll write up part 2 in a few hours.

See ya