499 Madeleine Hunt and Rachel Mathews: The Illusion of Democracy: Local Government Reorganisation Exposed

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Doc Malik

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A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

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Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

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A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

About this Episode -

In this episode I sat down in my studio with Madeleine and Rachel, both previous guests on my show and forces of nature in their own right, to talk about what is happening with local government reorganisation across the UK and why it should worry every single one of us.

We talked about the National Residents for Civic Accountability, or NRCA, an organisation that Madeleine and Rachel are involved with, which is actively challenging councils on legal grounds rather than relying on protest alone, and they are proving to be far more effective than you might imagine.

We discussed manufactured crises, such as the housing crisis and the climate crisis, which lack proper data or justification and are used by councils to seize more control and make decisions that serve corporations rather than local residents.

We talked through pre action protocol letters as a genuine and effective tool that residents can use to demand accountability from their councils, and why this legal route can achieve so much more than traditional protest ever could.

We spoke about the illusion of democracy and the uniparty system, and Madeleine drew on her own experience growing up in communist Poland, describing how she believes we are living in essentially a communist country today, all but in name.

This was a conversation about accountability, about the gap between the illusion of local democracy and the reality of who holds the power, and about what ordinary people can genuinely do about it.

Enjoy the episode folks

Much love

Doc Malik

ps Madeleine thanks for the gorgeous honey and Rachel thanks for the lovely home grown goodies, the tomatoes and onions were delicious

Links -

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WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

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Love,

Doc Malik

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Love,

Doc Malik

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

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