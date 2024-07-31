HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Today I turn 49 years old. A few days ago G. Edward Griffin told me that he had been around the sun 92 times, (you can hear the conversation here). Wow, what an incredible man he is and an inspiration.

I have to say I feel no older physically than when I was 25. What am I saying, I am fitter and more energetic actually! And wiser possibly in some respects but also aware that I know so little with every passing day.

I have experienced so much and feel blessed with the life that I have lived. It has been hard, unpredictable, exciting, and rewarding. There have been many lows, but even more highs.

I’ve never really fitted in at any point in my life, but I like being a contrarian. But not being different for the sake of being different, just that too often I didn’t see the sense of why most people said what they said and did what they did. I didn’t want to copy and emulate others just so that I could fit in, I was happy walking the lonely path if I had to. But that doesn’t mean I don’t like the company of others. Quite the opposite, I love people. I am fascinated by people and their stories. And that I most definitely inherited from my dad.

When I was younger I found those around me too immature. Once I got older I found all those around me predictable, boring and lacking in spirit.

I have travelled to 23 countries on 5 continents and visited over 100 cities and love the variety of cultures, foods and customs. I also appreciate that people irrespective of their backgrounds are essentially good and want the same things for their families and themselves.

The true strength of humanity lies in its diversity, of religion, culture, customs, food, music, fashion, poetry, art and of thought. But this is not the diversity celebrated and promoted today.

Today’s idea of diversity is superficial and essentially meaningless. We are asked to judge a book by its cover rather than the substance of its words within its pages. Today, uniformity of thought is paramount.

Yes, I felt different as a child. The only immigrant child in my primary school. One of the few immigrant and working-class kids in my secondary school. One of the tiny minority of medical students that was tea total. The only orthopod that didn’t like golf. The boy in the mosque who didn’t believe he was in the right religion. The consultant in the department who saw the huge failings in the NHS. The list goes on and on. But in recent years never have I felt so different and alone.

Why did my medical colleagues not see what was wrong with lockdowns, mandates, masking and the experimental jabs? Where were they when medical ethics were trashed? Why have so few spoken out against the harms being seen from the experimental jabs?

I guess my life experience has trained me to walk the lonely path, so here I am again.

But to my surprise, I’m not alone am I? I now have more friends than at any point in my life. And I have you and thousands like you listening to my podcast and enjoying my content. Thank you for being with me. Thank you for your messages, emails and reviews. Thank you to those of you who have become paid supporters.

G. Edward Griffin tells me that the fate of humanity lies with 15% of people fighting back against the evil enemy. You my audience, my listeners and supporters are the 15%.

Even if I spend the next 49 years going around the sun fighting the enemy so that we can create a better world for humanity, I will do so. I know we will win in the end. In my lifetime or in my children and grandchildren, we will win.

Because we 15% are filled with purpose and passion, our resistance to tyranny and desire for freedom is greater than their desire for control and need to oppress.

Even if I die tomorrow, I will be happy and content, it’s been a fantastic ride these 49 revolutions around Sol but this isn’t the end of the soul’s journey, just the beginning.

God bless you all.

Ahmad

