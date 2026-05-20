478 Liz Evans: The COVID Inquiry Did Not Inquire

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A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

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My Summer Retreats - Almost sold out!

There are only a handful of spots available for my Summer Retreat in rural Hertfordshire England, and it’s not too late to join us for a truly magical weekend of fun, joy, connection, and transformation.

Only 1 male spot left.

If you’ve been on the fence, take this as your sign.

Come and spend time with like-minded souls, breathe deeply, laugh loudly, and create lifelong memories in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

This is your opportunity to reset, reconnect, and realign, and I’d love for you to be part of it.

Let’s make it a weekend to remember. 💫

Reserve Your Spot Here

If you’re feeling:

Stuck in old patterns

Drained, tired, craving a deeper spark

Like something essential is missing from your life

Tired of tip-toeing around people who don’t get you?

Longing for real, deep, meaningful conversations?

Wanting to inject purpose, drive, and energy back into your world?

Ready to finally meet your tribe and feel whole again?

Then this weekend is for you.

Imagine three awesome days:

Healing yoga, breathwork, meditation

Cold plunges and sauna therapy to awaken your vitality

Transformative workshops and real conversations

Sound baths, firepit reflections, deep personal breakthroughs

Organic, nourishing, home-cooked meals

Authentic connection with like-minded souls

Quality time with me, Doc Malik — real conversations, no masks

What past retreat attendees said:

“It’s given me the freedom to live my most authentic self.”

“I’m still processing this profound weekend with super special souls.”

“It was like meeting your people... on steroids!”

“Had an amazing time. Doc is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.”

This isn’t just another “wellness weekend.”

It’s a chance to break free.

To reset your mind, body, and soul.

To rediscover your spark.

And to reconnect with who you were always meant to be.

Remember:

Spaces are limited.

Once it’s full, it’s full.

Book here - https://docmalik.com/retreats/summer-retreat/

About this Episode -

It’s been almost two years since I last had Liz Evans on the podcast, and wow, has time flown by. Here is her last podcast with me -

Liz has been on the front line defending medical ethics since August 2020, when she helped set up the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, and she is simply a wonderful human being.

We began the conversation talking about forgiveness, not in a weak or passive sense, but forgiveness as a form of liberation. In some respects, that was quite ironic, because we then went on to discuss the COVID Inquiry and, man oh man, is it difficult for me to forgive those people.

Frankly, the COVID Inquiry is a whitewash, a cover up, a public relations exercise, a self congratulatory review, and a government validation exercise. It is pure theatre, pure performance, and a sham investigation.

Put simply, it is a rubber stamping exercise centred around narrative management. It is a controlled review, institutional self absolution, reputation laundering, managed perception, bureaucratic theatre, and state sponsored exoneration. It is an inquiry in name only, a tribunal of self praise.

I think you get the idea.

The COVID Inquiry is not an inquiry at all. It is a state managed exercise in narrative protection and institutional self justification.

The COVID Inquiry did not inquire one bit. It simply congratulated itself.

And Liz breaks down, in detail, exactly how and why this is happening.

Simply put, there is widespread gaslighting and systematic psychological abuse being carried out against the British public. Millions of people were manipulated psychologically, fear was weaponised, and dissent was treated as heresy during COVID. Sadly, that culture has not disappeared. Doctors are still being persecuted for speaking out. And the public is still be psychologically abused and traumatised.

We also spoke about the suffering of vaccine injured individuals, many of whom have been abandoned, unheard, and financially devastated, while pharmaceutical companies continue to profit without meaningful accountability.

You see folks, public private partnerships are not equal partnerships. The public takes the risk and picks up the losses, while private institutions take the profit with little or no accountability and risk. And our governments have enabled this.

Another major theme in our conversation was the collapse of trust in medicine and the deep problems within the medical profession itself.

But this conversation was not just about despair.

It was about truth, conscience, courage, emotional healing, faith, love, and the importance of staying human in an increasingly dehumanised system.

Liz and I did not do an interview. As you know, I do not really do interviews. This was a conversation. Two people trying to make sense of a world, and a medical profession, that appears to have disintegrated in front of them.

I hope you enjoy this podcast and, as ever, please share it as widely as possible. I am heavily shadow banned and my reach is constantly being throttled, so simply forwarding my Substack or podcast to friends and family genuinely makes a huge difference.

Much love

Doc Malik

Links -

https://substack.com/@ukmfa1

https://www.ukmedfreedom.org/

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WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

READY?

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Because it is your body, your life, your future.

Love,

Doc Malik

How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

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