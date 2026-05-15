475 Short But Sweet With Stephen Heiner

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Freedom. Truth. Fearless dialogue.

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

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A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

My Summer Retreats - Don’t Miss out!

There are only a handful of spots available for my Summer Retreat in rural Hertfordshire England, and it’s not too late to join us for a truly magical weekend of fun, joy, connection, and transformation.

If you’ve been on the fence, take this as your sign.

Come and spend time with like-minded souls, breathe deeply, laugh loudly, and create lifelong memories in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

This is your opportunity to reset, reconnect, and realign, and I’d love for you to be part of it.

Let’s make it a weekend to remember. 💫

Reserve Your Spot Here

If you’re feeling:

Stuck in old patterns

Drained, tired, craving a deeper spark

Like something essential is missing from your life

Tired of tip-toeing around people who don’t get you?

Longing for real, deep, meaningful conversations?

Wanting to inject purpose, drive, and energy back into your world?

Ready to finally meet your tribe and feel whole again?

Then this weekend is for you.

Imagine three awesome days:

Healing yoga, breathwork, meditation

Cold plunges and sauna therapy to awaken your vitality

Transformative workshops and real conversations

Sound baths, firepit reflections, deep personal breakthroughs

Organic, nourishing, home-cooked meals

Authentic connection with like-minded souls

Quality time with me, Doc Malik — real conversations, no masks

What past retreat attendees said:

“It’s given me the freedom to live my most authentic self.”

“I’m still processing this profound weekend with super special souls.”

“It was like meeting your people... on steroids!”

“Had an amazing time. Doc is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.”

This isn’t just another “wellness weekend.”

It’s a chance to break free.

To reset your mind, body, and soul.

To rediscover your spark.

And to reconnect with who you were always meant to be.

Remember:

Spaces are limited.

Once it’s full, it’s full.

Book here - https://docmalik.com/retreats/summer-retreat/

About this Guest -

Stephen Heiner is an American writer, entrepreneur, and commentator who spent over a decade living in Paris, where he built businesses, wrote extensively on culture, politics, faith, and modern society, and developed a strong following online. He studied English Literature, Catholic Studies, and Business at Rockhurst University before completing an MBA at Saint Louis University, and also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve as a Nuclear Biological and Chemical Defense Specialist.

Stephen writes and speaks about morality, technology, culture, religion, politics, freedom, and the spiritual crisis of the modern world. Deeply rooted in his Catholic faith, he combines philosophical reflection with sharp social and political commentary, often challenging mainstream assumptions and encouraging people to think more critically about the systems shaping society today.

About this Episode -

It has been an absolute joy getting to know Stephen Heiner. It genuinely feels like I’ve known him for 48 years, not 48 hours.

I came across Stephen thanks to David Webb, who shared an Instagram video of him, and I immediately felt compelled to reach out. Before we knew it, we were chatting, and then Stephen mentioned he was coming into London, so we arranged a quick impromptu podcast.

Sadly, there was a bit of a muddle at the airport, which meant we had far less time than we’d hoped. But one thing I know for certain is that Stephen is now a friend for life, and I’ll definitely be having him back on the show.

He’s clearly very well read, deeply religious in the best possible sense of the word, genuinely cares about humanity, and is incredibly articulate. We talked about power, technology, morality, religion, and the future we are walking into. I was genuinely surprised by how aware he is of so many of the scams, deceptions, and systems of control we are facing today.

We also went into difficult territory around Zionism, Judaism, and Palestine, discussing dehumanisation, propaganda, morality, and much more.

Although this was a shorter podcast than my usual conversations, it was absolutely jam packed with golden nuggets.

Enjoy, folks.

Much love

Doc Malik

Links -

https://stephenheiner.com/

Make a one off donation and support independent voices like Doc Malik

Rumble Link

https://rumble.com/v79w7iu-475-short-but-sweet-with-stephen-heiner.html

My Consultation Service

You already know more than you think.

Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

Book Your Consultation Here

WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

READY?

If you feel stuck, overwhelmed, or want honest clarity:

Book here https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it is your body, your life, your future.

Love,

Doc Malik

How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

This work continues because of you.

After being cancelled, everything I do now remains fully independent, supported only by listeners and readers who believe in honest conversations, freedom of thought, and asking the questions others avoid.

If you want to support this work and help keep these conversations alive:

Support the show by donating here, Buy Me a Coffee

Every contribution helps keep this podcast independent, uncensored, and focused on what truly matters:

You can also:

• Become a regular supporter, click here

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Thank you for being part of this journey.

Love

Doc Malik

Affiliates

I only recommend products that my family and I genuinely use and trust. I have created a page featuring companies we personally rate highly, from healthy food and household essentials to natural skincare and personal care.

Visit my affiliate page to see the full list, along with available discounts on these fantastic products from companies aligned with our values.

Supporting small, independent businesses like these is one practical way to resist the tyranny.

https://docmalik.com/affiliates/

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CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

This only works because of you.

No corporate backing. No censorship. Just real conversations most won’t touch.

One small action makes a big difference:

Follow the podcast.

Leave a 5 star review.

That’s how we grow, reach more people, and keep this independent.

I appreciate you.

Love,

Doc Malik

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

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