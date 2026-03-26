457 Supporter Stories

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A voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue. Born in Scotland, heard worldwide.

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Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

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A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

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26th to 28th June and 4th to 6th September, Hertfordshire, England.

If you have been craving real connection, deeper conversations, and a space to truly be yourself, this is for you.

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About this Episode -

For too long, major events shaping our world have been portrayed as faceless narratives, reduced to charts, graphs, and carefully controlled messaging. Whether it was COVID, public health policy, or wider societal issues, science has been distorted, people have been manipulated, and statistics have been used to shape perception rather than reveal truth.

What’s been missing are the human stories.

I’ve been deeply moved by the messages from my dedicated supporters across the world. People from all walks of life, each with their own experiences, insights, struggles, and awakenings. I’ve received remarkable emails, had powerful conversations, and connected with incredible individuals, learning so much in the process.

Now, I want to give these people a voice.

Everyone has a story worth sharing.

Through the Supporter Stories podcast series, I’ll be highlighting real people, real experiences, and real perspectives that are too often ignored.

I have to apologise to both these guests. These were recorded last year and got “lost” in the flood of podcasts I have been recording.

In this Supporter Stories episode, I had two powerful conversations, first with Darren Overton , then with Pascal Bloemen , and although they came from different angles, they both pointed to the same underlying truth, something is deeply broken.

With Darren, we started by looking at systems most people take for granted.

We talked about the widespread use of drugs like Adderall, especially among students, and the devastating opioid crisis in America, where pharmaceutical companies have caused immense harm with very little accountability. That alone raises serious questions about how much these systems are really designed to protect people.

From there, we moved into economics, and things only got darker.

We revisited the 2008 financial crash and its lasting consequences, particularly on the housing market. For many people today, owning a home feels almost impossible, not because they aren’t working hard, but because the system itself is distorted. Prices are inflated, money is created out of nothing, and what we call a “free market” increasingly looks like an illusion designed to benefit large institutions.

We also discussed government spending and accountability, or the lack of it. Huge sums of public money disappear with very little scrutiny, while ordinary people are told to tighten their belts.

Darren brought in the historical lens too, colonialism, class structures, and the role of institutions like the City of London, all of which continue to shape modern economic reality in ways most people don’t fully appreciate.

Then we touched on COVID, and this is where things became even clearer.

The plandemic wasn’t just a health event, it exposed how easily economies can be manipulated, how quickly freedoms can be removed, and how narratives can be controlled. Questions around whether lockdowns served financial interests as much as public health are impossible to ignore.

We also spoke about Brexit, the promise of freedom that, for many, has not materialised, and the growing sense that political figures no longer represent the people.

Which leads to a bigger question, what now?

Darren made a strong case for radical change, for moving away from centralised power structures towards localism, where communities have more control, more accountability, and more resilience.

And of course, we couldn’t ignore censorship, because any system that silences dissent is a system that fears scrutiny.

Then, in the second half, I spoke with Pascal, and the conversation deepened even further.

If Darren exposed the structural problems, Pascal explored the psychological and informational landscape that keeps those systems in place.

We talked about trust, or more accurately, the collapse of it.

Trust doesn’t come from authority, it comes from transparency and honesty, and right now, both are lacking. The media doesn’t just inform, it shapes perception, often through emotional manipulation, fear, outrage, division. And when people are overwhelmed and time poor, they don’t have the capacity to investigate, which makes them more susceptible to these narratives.

We discussed political dynamics, particularly in Europe, but again, the patterns are global. Dissent is marginalised, accountability is avoided, and official inquiries, especially around COVID, increasingly feel like exercises in damage control rather than truth seeking.

We went back into economics too, looking at inflation, how it’s reported versus how it’s actually experienced. The idea that fiat currency systems themselves are inherently unstable came up again, along with the argument for alternatives like a gold standard.

We also touched on migration, another complex issue with no easy solutions, but one that highlights just how fragile and interconnected our current systems are.

And once again, we came back to decentralisation.

Smaller systems. Local control. Real accountability.

Not perfect, but arguably more human, more transparent, and more aligned with reality.

Across both conversations, one message stood out above everything else.

Common sense.

In a world full of noise, manipulation, and engineered narratives, the ability to think critically, ask questions, and trust your own judgement isn’t just important anymore, it’s essential.

Enjoy folks

Much love

Doc Malik

My Consultation Service

You already know more than you think.

Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

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WHAT I OFFER

In a world of rushed appointments, short consultations, and endless referrals, many people feel confused, unheard, and unsure who to trust.

I offer something rare: time, context, and personalised clarity.

As your independent health advocate, I help you step back from the noise, understand what is really going on, and make confident, informed decisions about your health.

Together we can:

• Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

• Decide who is the right person to see next, GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, acupuncturist, homeopath, or others

• Break down treatment plans into clear, understandable language

• Prepare for surgery with true informed consent and thoughtful preparation

• Optimise recovery and reduce the risk of post operative complications

• Navigate chronic illness through lifestyle, mindset, and nutrition

• Explore holistic approaches alongside conventional care

• Implement practical lifestyle strategies such as fasting, stress reduction, or movement

• Ask better questions so you get clearer answers

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WHY THIS MATTERS

Many people leave medical appointments with more questions than answers.

They feel rushed, confused and disempowered.

Information exists, but clarity is missing.

My role is not to replace your healthcare providers.

My role is to help you understand your options, see the bigger picture, and feel confident in your decisions. Put you back in the driving seat.

I walk beside you, helping translate complex information into clear understanding so you can take back ownership of your health journey.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer registered with the GMC. I do not diagnose or treat medical conditions.

My work is educational and advisory only, helping you navigate the healthcare system with greater understanding and confidence.

READY TO TAKE CONTROL?

If you are facing a health decision, feeling overwhelmed, or simply want personalised clarity and honest conversation, I would be honoured to support you.

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Because it is your body, your life, and your future.

Let us make sure you feel informed, confident, and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

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Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

This work continues because of you.

After being cancelled from mainstream platforms, everything I do now remains fully independent, supported only by listeners and readers who believe in honest conversations, freedom of thought, and asking the questions others avoid.

If you want to support this work and help keep these conversations alive:

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Love

Doc Malik

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

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