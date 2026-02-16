443 Madeleine Hunt - What Is Really Happening Inside Local Councils

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

Madeleine Hunt is the General Secretary of the Heritage Party in the United Kingdom. She is an advocate for democratic accountability, individual liberty, and community led governance. Madeleine is particularly focused on exposing how centralisation and devolution within local government can erode public consent and concentrate power away from citizens.

Drawing on historical parallels, including Poland’s experience under communism, she highlights the importance of civic engagement, transparency, and legal accountability in preserving national identity and democratic participation. Her work emphasises empowering local communities to understand governance structures, challenge unlawful decision making, and reclaim influence over the political process.

Madeleine has previously been on the show -

About this Episode -

What is really happening behind the scenes in local councils, and why are so few people aware of it?

In this episode, I sat down again with Madeleine to explore what is really happening behind the scenes in local councils and how governance in this country is slowly being reshaped without a clear public mandate and often without public awareness. This is the second time in just a few weeks that I have invited Madeleine back onto the podcast, because what she has to share feels urgent and time sensitive. Although she was not feeling well during the recording, she chose to go ahead because of the importance of the subject matter.

Most people assume local councils operate as straightforward democratic bodies.

Our conversation reveals a much more complex reality.

We discuss:

• how unelected officials can hold significant influence

• how secondary legislation is being used to advance policy changes

• and why the real impact often lies in the details that receive far less scrutiny

If you are unfamiliar with secondary legislation, it refers to rules or regulations made under powers granted by Parliament, allowing detailed changes to be implemented without passing a new full Act of Parliament.

The devil is often not in primary legislation, but in the secondary legislation.

We also explore the large scale reorganisation of local governance currently moving forward with limited public awareness or debate.

What role does the media play?

While national headlines dominate attention, often driven by fear or distraction, important decisions affecting planning, development, taxation, and governance are progressing quietly in the background. This creates a gap between what residents believe is happening and what is actually taking place.

Madeleine shares insights from ongoing grassroots efforts where residents are using lawful procedures, formal correspondence, and coordinated action to challenge decisions and restore accountability.

This is not protest driven.

It is process driven.

It may sound dry, complicated, or technical, but it works.

We also discuss:

• the growing centralisation of power

• election postponements and their implications

• why local democracy matters far more than many people realise

According to Madeleine, change will not come from disengagement.

It comes from informed citizens stepping forward, collaborating locally, and participating in the democratic process.

This conversation is ultimately a call to action.

Awareness is the first step.

Engagement is essential.

Whether that means submitting formal representations, supporting grassroots initiatives, or standing for local office, the future of local governance depends on people getting involved.

Please see below a note from Madeleine herself.

Much love

Doc Malik

Note from Madeleine -

I’m sorry I wasn’t quite 100% today, but I hope it still came across clearly and was useful for your audience.

I had the pleasure of being invited once again by Dr. Malik to his programme. I always enjoy our conversations. If at moments I sounded unclear today, I apologise, I’m not at my best physically, and there is simply too much happening in the political climate right now to focus on just one element at a time. We are all working under pressure, and sometimes that shows.

As I mentioned during the programme, there is a huge amount happening behind the scenes. Our team is working constantly, researching, gathering evidence, issuing formal correspondence, and responding to residents across the country. It’s a lot to manage, and at times it’s overwhelming, but it shows how serious the situation is and how many people are now stepping forward.

Because of this workload, updating the website hasn’t been our top priority. We are all working against time, and we welcome anyone who wants to join us and help make the work easier for everyone.

We will be updating the website shortly with documents, templates, and recent developments. Please visit the site for updates, and you can contact us directly through the email address published there. https://sites.google.com/view/nationalresidentscivicaffairs/home?authuser=1

THE RESIDENTS’ ACTION PLAN: RESTORE LAWFUL GOVERNANCE

This is not a protest. This is a lawful audit. While access to democratic processes has been restricted, major policy decisions are being advanced without a renewed mandate. The “postponement” is not an isolated event - it is the mechanism that enables reorganisation measures to proceed without local electoral scrutiny.

Here is how residents take back oversight - using the law, procedure, and evidence.

1. The Residents’ Coordinated Challenge

For several years, ordinary people across the country have been working together to challenge questionable decisions made by local authorities. These residents come from every political background and belief system — but they share one thing: they live in areas where their voices have been sidelined.

Over time, we’ve built a substantial body of evidence through formal correspondence with ministers, councils, and government bodies. This includes the reorganisation agenda — a process that can reshape local governance structures while elections are suspended.

We have already issued Pre‑Action Protocol letters to councils and formal notices to Section 151 officers. Months later, other groups followed our example, though they chose a very different track.

Despite all their differences, residents are united by a simple, human desire:

to live a normal life without being overwhelmed by sensational, fear‑driven announcements used to justify new regulations or higher taxes — and without being told these measures were “requested by residents” when they were not.

The Action: Join the coordinated residents’ effort in your area. When people act together, authorities must follow proper process. We already have the evidence, the templates, and the procedural tools. This is about restoring lawful, accountable governance.

2. Stop Tactical Voting

Tactical voting keeps residents choosing “the best of the worst,” even when better options exist. Many parties - across the political spectrum - stand on their own manifestos and democratic principles, but you rarely see them in the headlines because they don’t rely on tactical narratives or manufactured drama.

The principle:

Only vote for candidates you genuinely support.

The Action: Choose candidates who respect the mandate, the law, and residents’ rights - whether they are Heritage Party, Independents, or other principled local voices. Democracy works when you vote for what you believe in, not for what you fear.

3. Replace Councillors Without a Mandate

Never recycle politicians or authorities who have already failed you.

Where elected terms have expired without renewal, councils are operating without a current democratic mandate.

The Action: Stand as a candidate in your own ward. Local government only changes when residents step forward. If you want lawful governance, become part of it.

4. Use Formal Representations — Not Surveys

Consultation surveys are often designed to produce “managed consent.”

The Action: Ignore the surveys. Submit a Formal Representation Email instead. This places your objection on the legal and procedural record, where it cannot be reinterpreted or diluted. Silence is routinely counted as agreement - don’t give them that opportunity.

5. Audit the Policy Decisions Made Without Mandate

Major policies, mass developments, environmental impact, tax increases, are being advanced without residents having any say

The Action: Issue a Fiduciary Warning to the Section 151 Officer. This is a lawful notice reminding them of their statutory duty: public money must not be spent on policies lacking a lawful mandate. When spending is paused pending scrutiny, unlawful or premature actions cannot proceed.

6. THE RESIDENTS’ LEGAL FUND

This fund supports strategic legal action to challenge decisions being made without a democratic mandate - including the wider reorganisation agenda, which concentrates power centrally and uses election postponements as part of that process.

Our legal work focuses on stopping:

• centralisation of authority through reorganisation

• election postponements used to bypass local accountability

• unjustified mass development

• destruction of wildlife, natural habitats, and green spaces

• loss of local heritage and cultural identity

• environmental harm

• policies and regulations that undermine individual rights

• financial decisions that burden residents without consent

Every contribution strengthens the residents’ ability to demand transparency, lawful governance, and protection of our communities, environment, and rights.

P.S.

I also want to add that the Heritage Party has raised serious formal challenges against many of the controversial policies and proposals that residents across the country have objected to. Heritage Party members and councillors are working extremely hard to stand up for justice, for people, and for basic common sense. Their honesty and willingness to speak plainly in council meetings is often unwelcome, but it is necessary.

We need more people to join the party and take part in this work. The tasks ahead are demanding, and deeper involvement with our teams, will make a real difference.

https://heritageparty.org/news/

Email Madeleine here - gensec@heritageparty.org

Please follow Madeleine on Substack https://substack.com/@madeleine881227

A brief Heritage Party report setting out the legal and procedural challenges already underway:

https://heritageparty.org/2025-activity-report-heritage-party-legal-challenges-elections-governance/

A Substack article that links to further pieces comparing specific features of Poland under communism with current developments in the UK, organised by sector. It functions as a working archive of references and historical context: https://substack.com/home/post/p-178439381

WHAT I OFFER

In a world of rushed appointments, short consultations, and endless referrals, many people feel confused, unheard, and unsure who to trust.

I offer something rare: time, context, and personalised clarity.

As your independent health advocate, I help you step back from the noise, understand what is really going on, and make confident, informed decisions about your health.

Together we can:

• Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

• Decide who is the right person to see next, GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, acupuncturist, homeopath, or others

• Break down treatment plans into clear, understandable language

• Prepare for surgery with true informed consent and thoughtful preparation

• Optimise recovery and reduce the risk of post operative complications

• Navigate chronic illness through lifestyle, mindset, and nutrition

• Explore holistic approaches alongside conventional care

• Implement practical lifestyle strategies such as fasting, stress reduction, or movement

• Ask better questions so you get clearer answers

• Gain an independent, unbiased second opinion

WHY THIS MATTERS

Many people leave medical appointments with more questions than answers.

They feel rushed, confused and disempowered.

Information exists, but clarity is missing.

My role is not to replace your healthcare providers.

My role is to help you understand your options, see the bigger picture, and feel confident in your decisions. Put you back in the driving seat.

I walk beside you, helping translate complex information into clear understanding so you can take back ownership of your health journey.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer registered with the GMC. I do not diagnose or treat medical conditions.

My work is educational and advisory only, helping you navigate the healthcare system with greater understanding and confidence.

READY TO TAKE CONTROL?

If you are facing a health decision, feeling overwhelmed, or simply want personalised clarity and honest conversation, I would be honoured to support you.

