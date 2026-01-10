427 7SEES: The Illusion of Democracy in a Technocratic Age

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

Powered by the people, zero corporate capture, zero ads, one mission.



A voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue. Born in Scotland, heard worldwide.

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

Please do not subscribe via the Apple app.

A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

About this Guest -

7SEES is a researcher, creator, and presenter rooted in the belief that reality is a conspiracy, not as fear but as a pattern to be decoded. Focused on exposing the underlying mechanics of transhumanist agendas, globalist networks, and the rise of technocratic power, 7SEES brings clarity to hidden systems that shape public perception, policy, and technology.

As host of the podcasts LIES & TIES and JUST TALKING, 7SEES explores the intersections of media, surveillance, technology, and political influence with nuance and unfiltered honesty. Driven by curiosity and a commitment to independent inquiry, 7SEES challenges mainstream narratives, encourages critical thinking, and invites listeners to see beyond surface narratives into the structures that govern modern life.

About this Episode -

I have been following 7SEES on X for some time now, and I honestly cannot think of a single thing he has posted that I disagree with. He has deliberately chosen to remain anonymous, preferring ideas over identity. And if I am honest, I understand why. It is a cruel and unforgiving world out there, and as you all know from my own experience, the moment you start speaking out, the cancellation attempts begin.

That said, part of me does wish more people would step forward and speak openly, because the truth is they cannot cancel all of us. Anyway, moving on.

We began the conversation with the origin of his pseudonym, a playful pun that quickly opened into something far more profound, the importance of remaining unlabelled and unboxed in a world that increasingly punishes dissenting thought.

From there we talked about recent events, including the incident at Bondi Beach last month, and how rapidly narratives are constructed and then treated as unquestionable truth. Have you noticed how emotionally charged events get stamped and set like concrete, never to be revisited or interrogated? Once the story is fixed, you are no longer allowed to ask questions. Whether it is 9/11, the so called pandemic, October 7th, or Bondi Beach, the pattern is the same.

We discussed false flags, not as fringe speculation, but as a well established political tool used repeatedly throughout history to manipulate public perception, justify policy decisions, and shut down dissent. What stood out most was just how quickly stories now harden into reality before any meaningful scrutiny can occur.

A large part of our discussion focused on technocracy and the quiet shift away from democratic accountability toward systems run by technology, data, and unelected power. We explored AI, predictive markets, and the promises being made around 6G technology, framed not as liberation, but as teh internet of everything, including the human body itself. Concepts such as nano sensors, biometric tracking, and continuous monitoring are no longer speculative, they are openly discussed, funded, and contracted.

We also talked about how media, celebrity, and politics are increasingly blurring into one another, and how some figures presented as rebels or disruptors are in fact pressure valves, absorbing public frustration and redirecting it in ways that never threaten the underlying power structures.

Surveillance was another major theme, including technologies such as flock cameras, and how individuals like Peter Thielsit at the intersection of technology, finance, and government in ways that remain largely opaque to the public.

The central message of the conversation was simple, but uncomfortable. When the game is rigged, the only way to win is not to play, and that begins with seeing clearly how the game is actually being run. I was reminded of that 1980s film, WarGames, where the conclusion was exactly that, sometimes the only winning move is not to play.

Perhaps that is the only way out of our current predicament. Maybe the solution is far simpler than we are led to believe. One day, just one day of mass noncompliance, would bring the entire system to a grinding halt.

And that thought alone should tell you just how fragile it really is.

Much love

Doc Malik

ps the Free episode (first 60 minutes) will be out tomorrow

Links -

https://x.com/7SEES_

https://linktr.ee/the7sees

https://substack.com/@7sees

ps telegram channel link and Signal group link for the community at the bottom of this page

Share

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover. Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing. Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests. Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement. Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use. Please visit my affiliate page here for full details.

Seagreens

Seagreens® Wholefood Seaweed Nutrition

My family and I have been using Seagreens® for months as a simple, natural way to support health. Seaweed is one of the richest wholefood sources of iodine and provides the full spectrum of micronutrients our bodies need. It’s a daily staple in our home for maintaining energy, thyroid health, and overall wellbeing.

Use my affiliate code DOCMALIK for 10% off your order

www.seagreens.shop

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products.

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x

40 years old on the left.

50 years old on the right.

On the left, centralised doctor, diabetic, overworked, metabolically unhealthy, insomniac, tired, low testosterone, waist size 34 inches, weak, rarely exercise.

On the right decentralised doctor, metabolically healthy, sleep 7.5 hrs, from 10pm to 530am, full of energy, normal testosterone, waist size 29 inches, strong, exercise 6 days a week.

At 40, I felt 50 years old.

At 50, I feel 20 years old.

At 40, I was stressed.

At 50, I’m full of gratitude and joy

Book a consultation with me and turn your health around -

https://docmalik.com/consultations/

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/docmalik/subscribe

Telegram Channel