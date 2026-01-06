425 Mike Dean: Geopolitics, Empire, and Personal Responsibility

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

Mike Dean is the voice behind Daily Rumble, an independent channel dedicated to making sense of a complicated world. He has spent years studying geopolitics, history, religion, and culture, and he brings all of that into thoughtful, wide ranging conversations. Mike is known for questioning mainstream stories and for challenging political tribalism, whether that involves Venezuela, Israel, China, or Western decline. His style is direct, candid, and unafraid, and he encourages people to think for themselves rather than outsourcing their opinions to institutions or politicians. Through his writing and broadcasts, he tries to cut through propaganda and othering, and to keep real debate alive.

PS - The first 60 minutes of this podcast will be released for free tomorrow

About this Episode -

I have been enjoying Mike’s Daily Rumble channel on Instagram for a few months now, and it was a real pleasure to sit down with him and hear his deeper analysis, not just short minute segments, but full and thoughtful perspective on current and historical events. He explored geopolitics, power, religion, morality, and personal responsibility in a way that very few platforms allow anymore.

We began by looking at U S involvement in Venezuela and Colombia, the role of oil, proxy conflicts, military provocations, and how war crimes and accountability simply vanish when empire decides the rules no longer apply. This podcast was recorded just before Christmas, and it is even more relevant today considering the recent events in Venezuela.