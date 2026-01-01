423 – The Long Overdue Conversation with James Corbett

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

James Corbett is an independent journalist, researcher, and documentary filmmaker who has been producing open source investigation since 2007. Best known as the founder of The Corbett Report, he has spent nearly two decades analysing geopolitics, media manipulation, and the hidden power structures that shape global events. James left his career as an English teacher in Japan to pursue truth full time and has since built a globally respected platform dedicated to critical thinking, decentralised media, and the pursuit of genuine freedom. His work spans documentaries, original research, podcasts, and his recent book Reportage, which explores how storytelling can change consciousness and reveal the deeper realities behind world events.

About this Episode -

This was a long overdue podcast with James who, in many respects, I have followed a similar trajectory to, although he began this a long long time ago. It was around 2006 or 2007 when he started discovering that the world was not quite what we were being sold, and as he did more and more research, he launched his own podcast, The Corbett Report. He has been podcasting now for 17 or 18 years, which is quite incredible. I, myself, have only been doing this for two and a half years!

We have both given up our former careers, him an English teacher in Japan, me an orthopaedic surgeon, but what we share is our pursuit of truth and our dislike of authority and government. In this chat we talked about what real anarchism is about, not the Hollywood version of chaos and destruction, but the simple idea that we can live without rulers while still having principles, community, responsibility, and law and order.

We explored how authority from childhood onwards often creates trauma and dependency, and that governments thrive on not just that, but also fear, insecurity, and the belief that we cannot make choices for ourselves. In many ways, it is like being in an abusive relationship with a partner who insists they are protecting you while slowly limiting your freedom. They gaslight you, they abuse you, they isolate you, and strip away your self worth. Until you are incapable of making any undependant decisions and are completely dependant on the abuser.

We also spoke about 9/11 and how that event shattered the world view for so many of us. The inconsistencies, the intelligence agencies, the geopolitical reshaping that followed. Once you wake up to that, it becomes very difficult to unsee how power really operates on a global scale.

But despite all this, we were filled with optimism. We both hold the belief that awakening to knowledge is liberating, that decentralised creation and community are already happening, and that love is the real force that changes people. Art, storytelling, comedy, content creation, all of that matters because it shifts consciousness.

This podcast was originally going to be centred around his book, Reportage, which I thoroughly enjoyed reading. But it became a lot more than that. And honestly, it is a shame that James did not have more time to talk because I felt we could have spoken for a lot longer.

James also talked about the future of governance, the possibility of communities organising themselves voluntarily, without the coercive systems we have inherited. For that to work, personal responsibility becomes a superpower once we stop outsourcing our moral agency.

For both of us, the work that we do is not driven by fear but by purpose. I genuinely feel I was born for this moment in history, to question, to learn, and to help build something better than the broken system we see around us.

I love the messages I have been receiving, and consistently what I am being told is that I am helping people get through their daily lives, helping them realise that they are not alone, that they are not crazy. We are the few who can truly see how broken the system is and how beautiful the world truly can be.

At the heart of the message is simple. Love one another. Stay awake. Do not let the abusers convince you that you need them or that you are broken. Everything happens for a reason and it is up to us to make that reason count.

Enjoy the episode

Much love

Doc Malik

https://corbettreport.com

https://reportagebook.com/#audiobook

