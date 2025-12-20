420 – Becoming Whole, Trauma Bonding, Captivity, and Healing with Meredith Miller

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

This month I was joined by Meredith Miller, a holistic coach, author, and speaker dedicated to bridging the gap between trauma and purpose. She assists individuals in self-healing after narcissistic abuse and other toxic relationships, teaching mindsets and tactical tools to empower personal transformation.

Meredith is the author of Freedom From The Story: From Trauma To Passion & Purpose, and her most recent book Becoming Whole, How to Prevent Stockholm Syndrome and Transcend Darkness in Your Life and Relationships where she shares insights and strategies for overcoming trauma and embracing one’s true calling.

Born into a family with a legacy of generational abuse, Meredith chose to end this cycle, dedicating herself to deep inner healing and transformational work. She identifies as a generational curse breaker and legacy transformer, continually transmuting her personal and ancestral history into holistic resilience.

About this Episode -

Folks, my avid readers and listeners will know by now that I have mentioned Meredith Miller’s book, Becoming Whole, quite a few times. I even wrote about it (see here.) It is a book I read recently and, honestly, it is the most profound and beautiful book I have read in at least the last five years.

It is philosophical, spiritual, and deeply empowering. Within it are keys to humanity’s liberation. If every single person read that book, they would understand not only what played out over the last five years during Covid and why it happened, but also why things are still the way they are today. Why our families, friends, and colleagues behave as they do. And why some of us feel so different.

It was an absolute pleasure to speak to Meredith on the podcast again. I also want to say a heartfelt thank you to Margaret Anna Alice for introducing me to Meredith a couple of years ago. For that, I will always be grateful. Margaret is a good friend, and now so is Meredith.

Meredith is a beautiful soul. Through her own lived experiences, she now helps others heal from trauma. She is not a trained psychiatrist, psychologist, therapist, or counsellor, and I am not sure what label would even fit. But she is far more than any of those titles.

In this conversation, we explored deep and uncomfortable territory around captivity, trauma bonding, abuse, and the psychological and spiritual dimensions of abuse. We talked about Stockholm Syndrome, not as something rare or extreme, but as a broader state of consciousness that develops when people live under prolonged threat, pressure, or coercion.

I would argue that much of humanity is living under a form of Stockholm Syndrome today, and that the biggest abusers are the state, authority, government, and organised religion.

Meredith explains how perceived danger, even when it is not overt or physical, leads to compliance, learned helplessness, and attachment to the very systems or individuals causing harm. Psychological isolation, she argues, is often far more powerful than physical confinement.

A recurring theme was how small acts of perceived kindness can reinforce control, creating trauma bonds that are incredibly difficult to recognise from the inside. We begin to look to our oppressors as saviours, almost as paternal figures.

We discussed how captivity can take many forms, relationships, institutions, belief systems, and even the internal narratives people carry about themselves and the world, narratives that justify abuse and explain away compliance.

From there, the conversation moved into healing and responsibility. And this is where Meredith’s book truly shines. Becoming Whole is about reclaiming agency. It is about recognising the chains, mental as much as physical, that bind us to our abusers, and giving us the tools to break free. Not just to become free, but to become whole.

It is not about blaming external forces alone, and that does not mean letting them off the hook. It is about doing honest inner work, recognising patterns, and reclaiming responsibility for our own lives.

We also explored spirituality, disconnection, and manifestation. Meredith makes an important distinction between trying to manifest from the ego, driven by fear or lack, and aligning with something deeper and more truthful. Much of modern suffering, she suggests, comes from disconnection, from ourselves, from each other, and from any sense of higher meaning.

As she rightly points out, we are living through a pandemic of disconnection, the only real pandemic.

We did not pretend there were easy answers. We talked about justice, anger, and the desire for external resolution, while also acknowledging the limits of external justice alone. The real work, as uncomfortable as it can be, happens internally.

As I have written before, if we truly want to make the world a better place, we must first become the best versions of ourselves.

I have had many incredible conversations on this podcast, and people often ask me which episodes are my favourites. My first conversations with Andrew Wakefield and Aaron Siri were eye opening. I loved my discussions with G Edward Griffin. But whenever I speak with Meredith, I find myself reflecting long after the conversation ends.

This episode is genuinely one of my favourites out of the more than 420 I have published.

I strongly encourage you to read Meredith’s book and share it with friends and family.

Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

Enjoy the episode

Much love

Doc Malik

