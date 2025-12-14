417 – Will Coleshill: Resistance GB

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

Will Coleshill is an independent journalist and founder of Resistance GB, a UK based platform documenting protests, civil resistance, and challenges to state power and media narratives. Since 2020, Resistance GB has provided on the ground reporting and uncensored coverage of events often ignored or misrepresented by mainstream outlets. The platform is recognised as a new publisher under the Online Safety Act 2023 and operates independently, supported directly by the public.

About this Episode -

It was really nice to have Will in the studio. I first came across Will when he interviewed me at a UK Column event last year, and in this conversation we both reflected on our journeys over the past few years, how I ended up becoming a podcaster and how he found his way into independent journalism.

We covered a wide range of ground. We talked about the technical aspects of podcasting and content creation, but also about the much bigger picture, the media manipulation we are seeing today and how stories are framed, filtered, and spun to serve power rather than people. From there, the conversation moved into deeper territory, looking at different forms of governance, anarchism, and even colonialism and its modern successor, neocolonialism.

After picking Will up from the train station I took him to a nearby village which shares his surname.

I will be honest, we did not agree on everything, particularly about colonialism. But that was one of the strengths of the discussion. We were able to agree to disagree, something that feels increasingly rare. Too often now, people with differing viewpoints are unable to sit together and have a civil, respectful conversation. This was not one of those cases.

We also spoke about Will’s childhood and upbringing, and this was probably the most heartfelt and painful part of the conversation. Will clearly experienced abuse and neglect as a child, and it was incredibly brave of him to open up and share some of what he went through. I am convinced that the hardships he endured played a major role in shaping the man he is today.

As I have said many times on this podcast, when someone suffers abuse, there often comes a fork in the road. One path leads to the perpetuation of that abuse, where the abused becomes the abuser. The other path is the conscious decision to say, no, it stops with me. I think it is very clear which path Will chose.

We did not have all the answers in this conversation, but that was never the point. It was about refusing to stop asking questions, about personal responsibility, and about growth through adversity. I hope you enjoy it.

Much love :)

Doc Malik

Links -

https://linktr.ee/ResistanceGB

