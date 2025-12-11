416 – Simon Goddek: Jaguars, Epstein, and How to Stay Human

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

Dr Simon Goddek is a biotechnologist, author, researcher, entrepreneur, and citizen journalist whose work is defined by an uncompromising commitment to health, self sufficiency, and scientific integrity. He became widely known for exposing the discrepancies in Drostens PCR protocol paper, an act of courage that resulted in him being cancelled and losing his job on three separate occasions since 2020.

Now living deep in the Brazilian jungle, Dr Goddek has built a life centred on permaculture and personal sovereignty while continuing his research into scientific integrity, vitamin D, gut health, ketogenic nutrition, and the powerful influence of fear on the human immune system. His analysis and commentary can be found on Substack and on X at https://x.com/goddeketal where he has grown an audience of more than one million followers.

The adversity he faced in academia did not silence him. Instead it strengthened his resolve and propelled him into a life of independent inquiry free from institutional pressure and coercion. He is also a fellow of the Brownstone Institute, a community dedicated to open inquiry and academic freedom.

Dr Goddeks work stands as a testament to resilience, intellectual courage, and the pursuit of truth in an age when truth has become a revolutionary act.

About this Episode -

This is teh second time Simon has been on the show. In this conversation with Simon we went everywhere in the best possible way. We began with the simple joys and realities of living off grid, like building a chicken coop sturdy enough to keep jaguars out, and from there the discussion moved straight into the deep end of politics, power, and the strange digital reality we now inhabit.

Simon spoke openly about his concerns with Trump, especially the way Trump targets certain politicians while ignoring his own record during the pandemic. We dug into the Epstein files, not as tabloid curiosity but as a mirror of how power operates behind the scenes. From there we moved into the influence of Zionism in American politics and how that shapes global decisions and public narratives.

Medical ethics came up repeatedly. Both of us have seen first hand how trust has collapsed in the medical community. The cancer industry, the silence around side effects, and the way professional groups can control individuals through status and belonging. Simon shared his experiences of gatekeeping during the pandemic and the way controlled opposition operates, not to silence the public completely but to steer them into safe and ineffective channels. It is a sophisticated form of management and most people cannot see it for what it is.

We also talked about the nature of public figures and the uncomfortable truth that many have hidden agendas that rarely align with their public image. This ties into something both of us feel deeply. Socioeconomic conditions are deteriorating and with that comes more control, more surveillance, more pressure to conform. The only meaningful resistance is personal sovereignty and honest dialogue.

We also spoke about life in Brazil. The beauty of self sufficient living, the peace that comes when you step away from digital noise, and the clarity that returns when you choose authenticity over applause.

At the heart of this conversation is a simple message. Trust is rare. Integrity matters. And awakening others requires courage, honesty, and a willingness to speak even when it is uncomfortable. You cannot silence all of us. At least not forever.

Enjoy the episode

Much love

Doc Malik

https://x.com/goddeketal

https://sunfluencer.com/

