393 – Robyn Jackson: Digital Dystopia Down Under

About this guest -

Robyn Jackson is a former teacher turned editorial strategist and media critic, who spent 15 years in the classroom and has a lifetime of global experience. In her twenties and thirties she studied and travelled, working mainly overseas, building the perspective and grit that now fuel her work in independent media in her home country of Australia.

After losing her job due to the mandates, Robyn founded Courage Is The Cure, a platform dedicated to truth telling and audience empowerment. She hosts two podcasts, the first Rise: Turning Information into Ammunition and the second Relentless: Globalists Never Sleep and Neither Do Freedom Fighters, both known for their sharp analysis and unapologetic tone.

Robyn is also one of the managing editors of The Light Newspaper Australia, where she brings her signature clarity, fierce editorial standards, and uncensored truth to every page. As host of Rise and Relentless, she is here to challenge lazy and sloppy narratives, elevate public discourse, and make words count.

About this Episode -

In this conversation, I was honoured to have Robyn on my show, and we discussed one of the most important topics affecting us today, which is Digital ID. Robyn is sharp, grounded, and courageous, and together we explored what is really happening in Australia under the banner of digital ID.

On the surface, this system is being sold as a way to protect children, but as Robyn points out, it is simply the cover story. The government is using children as emotional leverage to push through policies that are really about control, not safety. It is always the same playbook: find a moral excuse, appeal to emotion, and then use it to expand power.

We spoke about how Australians are now facing a cost of living crisis, which is in reality a cost of lockdown crisis, with rising house prices, rising food prices, and increasing dependence on government support, all while their freedoms are being quietly stripped away. Protests are happening, but teh government is hijacking them and the media works hard to discredit them, painting ordinary citizens as extremists or conspiracy theorists.

The manipulation of public perception has become one of the most powerful tools of control, which is why truly independent voices such as Robyn’s and mine are so important in this fifth generation war for the mind.

Robyn and I explored what real resistance looks like in times like these. For her, it starts with identifying your non negotiables, the red lines you will not cross, no matter what the cost. Whether that means refusing digital ID, rejecting censorship, or simply living truthfully, it all begins with courage and clarity.

We also spoke about community and how vital it is to build local networks of support. When governments fail us, people must stand together. Awareness, resilience, and human connection will become our lifelines.

Robyn reminded me that raising children who value true freedom and morality is in itself an act of resistance. The next generation is watching how we respond. If we bow to fear, they will inherit chains. And not only will some suffer from amnesia of what freedom is, many will be born without any knowledge of freedom. If we stand firm, they will inherit liberty. We must fight for our future generations.

This is a conversation about Australia, but it could just as easily be about Britain, Canada, or anywhere else. It is the same agenda, the same propaganda, the same playbook. It is all unfolding in front of us.

Tomorrow I will release a podcast with Clare Wills, the Lawyer of Light. On Thursday I will be speaking to Fiona Rose Diamond, and on Friday with Iain Davis. This is the most pressing issue that we face today.

Folks, we are back in 2020. And instead of Covid and the pandemic, we are now dealing with the danger of digital ID. The time has come to draw a line in the sand. For those of you who stood strong and held the line in 2020, I ask you again, please stand strong. For those of you who fell for the psyops back then but have now woken up to the truth, I ask you, please muster your courage and fight for what is right.

As Robyn’s says “Courage is the Cure".

Enjoy the podcast.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

Relentless interviews on rumble: Courage Is The Cure (rumble.com)

Rise episodes on rumble: Robyn’s Hood (rumble.com)

YouTube: Courage Is The Cure - YouTube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/courageisthecure/

X: Courage Is The Cure (@RobynRJS)

Substack: Courage Is The Cure | Substack

Health - Freedom - Happiness

