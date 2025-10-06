387 – Xi Van Fleet: Living Through the Cultural Revolution and Seeing Its Return Today

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this guest -

Xi Van Fleet is a survivor of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution and a powerful voice warning the West about the dangers of ideological extremism and historical amnesia. Born and raised in China, she lived through one of the most tumultuous and destructive periods of the twentieth century before immigrating to the United States.

Her firsthand experiences of indoctrination, public shaming, and state-enforced conformity have shaped her mission to defend freedom, individuality, and truth. Today, Xi speaks and writes about the parallels between Maoist China and the rising culture of censorship and collectivism in the modern West, particularly within education and government.

She is the author of “Mao’s America: A Survivor’s Warning” and has testified before school boards and public audiences across the United States, calling for vigilance against ideological control and the rewriting of history.

About this Episode -

It was such a privledge and honour to speak to Xi. She recounts her experience growing up and living through the Cultural Revolution in Communist China. She now draws uncomfortable parallels here in the West between what she witnessed under Mao Zedong’s regime and what we are beginning to see today in the West, particularly through wokeism, DEI ideology, and the creeping dominance of collectivist control over individual thought and freedoms.

Xi’s story is on one level both deeply personal and profoundly important. She was a young child during Mao’s Cultural Revolution, a period from 1966 to 1976, when China was turned inside out under the banner of equality, purity, and progress. It only ended when Mao himself died in 1976.

Children were taught to inform on their parents, neighbours turned against each other, and mobs of indoctrinated youth, the Red Guards, were unleashed to destroy the old culture, rewrite history, and shame anyone who thought differently. She describes the psychological manipulation, public humiliations, and struggle sessions that became everyday life. People were forced to denounce their own families, their teachers, their friends, all in the name of ideological purity. The cult of Mao consumed everything, and fear replaced truth. It is hard to hear her recount what it was like and still believe these events actually took place. It sounds more like a science fiction dystopian nightmare than historical reality.

Xi explains how the same mindset is now resurfacing under new guises, the weaponisation of language, the rewriting of history, the rise of societal conformity disguised as virtue, and the erosion of individuality in favour of collective dogma.

Xi and I discussed what defines a cultural revolution, and I think to understand the podcast, and for those of you who might not have had time to listen to it, it’s important to recognize when one is already underway. So here are some of the hallmarks she describes.

The destruction of history, erasing or rewriting the past to serve present ideology. Youth indoctrination, manipulating the young to rebel against their elders. Public humiliation rituals, struggle sessions, and online shaming designed to enforce obedience. The breakdown of the family, children turning on parents, neighbours turning on neighbours, and the cult of personality, elevating leaders or ideologies to godlike status. Psychological control using fear, guilt, and conformity, replacing reason and dialogue. Moral inversion, redefining good as evil, and evil as good. And most importantly, collectivism over individualism, the suppression of personal freedom for the greater good.

Xi Van Fleet’s fear is that the same techniques that were used in Mao’s China, indoctrination, fear, groupthink, and moral manipulation, are now being actively deployed in the West. The obsession with DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion, cancel culture, and the drive to control thought and language, echo the same dynamics that once tore China apart 60 years ago. What begins as a moral crusade for justice can easily mutate into an instrument of control and division. Will it tear apart the West?

She reminds us that communism and fascism are not opposites. They’re twins born of the same urge to control humanity. Both depend on censorship, coercion, and the destruction of individuality. And today, under the banner of globalism, the same patterns are re-emerging in softer but equally dangerous forms. Technocratic governance, censorship disguised as safety, and corporate virtue signalling that hides corruption and complicity.

If there’s any lessons from history, there’s one message that Xi Van Fleet wants to leave us, and this is, freedom is fragile and memory is everything. When people forget history or are made to feel guilty for remembering it, they become easy to manipulate. The Cultural Revolution was not just a political movement, it was a psychological one too, and its greatest weapon was not teh gun but the mind.

This conversation, like many of my podcasts, is a stark warning. The tools of totalitarianism have changed. They have been fine-tuned, sharpened, but the human psychology behind them has not.

As Xi says, “Control, control, control. That is always the goal.”

If we do not learn from the past, we will surely repeat it. Only this time, the revolution will come, not with red flags, but with algorithms, cancellation and digital compliance.

Enjoy the podcast.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

