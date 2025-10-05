386 – Rehiana Ali: A Kafkaesque Trial by the GMC

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

If you do sign up, please DO NOT do it through the App store.

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

About this Episode -

In this conversation, I speak with Dr Rehiana Ali neurologist, a brave and principled woman who has faced a professional ordeal that can only be described as Kafkaesque.

Her story begins with a series of politically charged complaints made to the GMC, many of which, she explains, were initiated or supported by groups such as Lawyers for Israel and the Jewish Medical Association. These organisations, in her view, acted not as impartial professional bodies but as politically motivated complainants, targeting doctors whose public statements on Palestine, Hamas, or Israeli policy challenged mainstream narratives.

What followed was a relentless legal and bureaucratic battle, filled with contradictions and absurdities. Rehiana found herself accused not of medical misconduct, but of thought crimes, her social media posts and expressions of conscience treated as if they were clinical failings. The process itself became the punishment: endless hearings, circular correspondence, opaque committees, and a sense that the verdict had been written long before she was allowed to defend herself.

She describes the GMC proceedings as a nightmare of paperwork and paranoia, where each new letter or demand felt like a step deeper into an absurd and faceless labyrinth. It was, in every sense, Kafka’s Trial, a world where innocence offers no protection and reason carries no weight.

We also talk about the staggering double standards within the medical establishment. Rehiana points to several high profile cases, professors and senior clinicians found guilty of serious misconduct, some even involving harm to patients, who were not suspended during their investigations. They were allowed to continue practising, protected by their positions and connections.

In contrast, Rehiana, whose “offence” was speaking openly about human rights, geopolitics, and the nature of usury in global finance, was swiftly suspended. Her case highlights how the GMC has increasingly been weaponised to punish doctors for exercising their freedom of speech, especially when their words touch politically sensitive topics. It raises the question: is the GMC truly regulating medicine, or is it policing thought?

Throughout our discussion, Rehiana remains composed yet unflinching. She speaks powerfully about the misuse of professional regulation, the weaponisation of anti-Semitism accusations, and the broader erosion of free expression within medicine and public life.

We also explore the wider hypocrisy of international relations, how Western governments condemn resistance movements like Hamas while simultaneously supporting wars and interventions that devastate entire nations. Rehiana’s experience exposes the same mentality of control and censorship that dominates foreign policy now operating inside our domestic institutions.

Despite everything she has endured, Rehiana speaks with remarkable clarity and grace. Her case is not only about one woman’s persecution but about a culture of fear taking hold across the professions.

By the end of the conversation, I was reminded of something simple yet profound: truth has become dangerous because lies have become law. Rehiana’s courage to keep speaking, even while being dragged through bureaucracy, is a reminder that conscience still matters, and that we must never allow our institutions to silence those who tell inconvenient truths.

Please share my posts and encourage others to subscribe to my newsletter so that, together, we can raise public consciousness and push back against the machinery of control.

Much love, enjoy the podcast.

Doc Malik

Links -

https://hwac.info/ (it’s a work in progress)

https://x.com/Rehiana1980

Healthcare Workers Against Censorship https://www.instagram.com/hcwsagainstcensorship

X: https://x.com/HCWsAC

The Petition to oust Wes Streeting is here

Share

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover. Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing. Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests. Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement. Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Heracles Wellness

Sauna is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for detoxification, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing, and it’s something I personally value as part of a balanced, healthy life.

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products.

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x