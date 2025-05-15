332 - Doc Malik Meets David Icke (Part 1)

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero Paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Thank you to the following for the great apple podcast reviews!

About this Guest -

David Icke is a British author, speaker, and former footballer and television presenter, best known for his controversial work exploring global power structures, consciousness, and what he claims to be a hidden agenda of control by a small elite. Since the early 1990s, David has become one of the most well-known and polarising figures in the world of alternative research and conspiracy analysis.

He began his public career as a professional footballer and later a BBC sportscaster, but after a profound spiritual experience in 1990, he shifted his focus entirely. Since then, he has published over 25 books, including The Biggest Secret, Children of the Matrix, Human Race Get Off Your Knees, The Trap, The Dream and his latest the book The Reveal. His work weaves together geopolitics, spirituality, ancient history, and critiques of the mainstream narrative.

David Icke’s talks and books have reached audiences worldwide, and despite being censored by numerous platforms, he continues to be a significant voice in the realm of independent thought, freedom of expression, and questioning authority. His work, while controversial, has inspired a global following and catalysed discussions on topics often ignored by conventional media.

Just a quick note

I’ve been discouraged by many to avoid having David Icke on as a guest, with warnings that it could damage my reputation by “association.” In fact, someone I respect,

, reached out when he heard David was coming on, and sent over a number of interesting links and videos.

But having David on the podcast doesn’t mean I agree with everything he says. And for the record, no, I don’t buy the lizard people stuff.

That’s true for all my guests. I don’t agree with everything they say. I’m not responsible for what they’ve done or said in the past, nor for what they may say or do in the future. Refusing to platform someone just because they’re controversial is censorship, whether external or self-imposed. And censorship is the tool of the enemy.

If I could get Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, or a Rothschild on, I absolutely would. But I don’t think they’d accept the invite.

For the record, I am not putting David in this category of people, I’m just pointing out that I’d be happy to speak to anyone interesting.

Whether you agree with him or not, David is a fascinating individual who’s had the courage to say things others wouldn’t, and who’s got a lot right over the years. I’ve known about him for a long time, but never read his books or watched his talks.

I’ve just finished his latest book. And while I don’t agree with every part of it, I found it thought-provoking and genuinely hard to put down. His breakdown of politics and the truth behind institutions like the ARC is spot on. He also calls out Zionism, central banks, and the Bank of International Settlements, topics very few in the alternative scene dare to touch.

I think he makes a terrific guest, and I really enjoyed the conversation.

I’m looking forward to Part 2, which we’ll be recording in my studio, hopefully in July.

Stay tuned.

About this Episode -

Simply put, it was a fascinating and thoroughly enjoyable chat!

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love, as always.

Doc x

Links -

https://www.ickonic.com/

🌿 Only A Few Spaces Left - Come Hang Out With Me - 27th to 29th June

There are only a handful of spots available for my Summer Retreat in rural Hertfordshire England, and it’s not too late to join us for a truly magical weekend of fun, joy, connection, and transformation.

If you’ve been on the fence, take this as your sign.

Come and spend time with like-minded souls, breathe deeply, laugh loudly, and create lifelong memories in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

This is your opportunity to reset, reconnect, and realign, and I’d love for you to be part of it.

Let’s make it a weekend to remember. 💫

👉 Reserve Your Spot Here

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

✅ Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

✅ Decide who to see: GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

✅ Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

✅ Prepare for surgery, understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op ✅ Recover from surgery, advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

✅ Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

✅ Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

✅ Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

✅ Ask better questions, and get real answers

✅ Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website to see what they offer.

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Private Rumble Link to this podcast episode below