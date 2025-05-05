326 - Supporter Stories

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Episode -

For too long, the COVID 'plandemic' has been portrayed as a faceless entity, with the media primarily focusing on charts, graphs, and confusing statistics. Science was corrupted, people were manipulated on a global scale, and misleading numbers and statistical trickery were used to misinform and control public perception.

I’ve been deeply moved by the messages from my dedicated supporters, who represent diverse backgrounds worldwide. I’ve received remarkable emails, spoken with brilliant individuals, and connected with many inspiring souls, learning so much in the process.

Now, I want to give these people a voice. Everyone has a story worth sharing, and I aim to highlight their experiences through the Supporter Stories podcast series.

My first guest is Debbi from the Netherlands.

We explore how podcasting has been a powerful tool for connection and personal growth, and how energy work, body awareness, and intuition can play a vital role in healing from trauma. Debbi shares her journey of rebalancing and the importance of tuning into the body’s signals.

From there, we dive into some big topics:

Chemtrails, immigration in the Netherlands, media narratives, community breakdown, mass migration, foreign interventions, and how it’s all connected to spirituality, sovereignty, and consciousness.

My second guest is Richard from England.

In this conversation with my good friend Richard, we cover a lot of ground, from the state of our infrastructure and healthcare systems to the hidden impact of technology on our minds, relationships, and communities.

We dig into the disconnect between public and private sectors, how reputation drives performance, and why so many public services feel broken, by design.

But it’s not just about systems. We go personal, too.

We talk about addiction, the engineering marvel of the human body, the madness of modern medicine, and what it means to raise resilient children in a distracted, digital world. We question medical ethics, AI in education, and how to find clarity in a world full of noise.

Much love, as always.

Doc

Doc

Ps Don’t forget my Summer retreat and an opportunity to spend a whole weekend with me and other beautiful souls

Set in a peaceful, natural setting, this retreat is designed to help you reset, restore, and reconnect with your true self — physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

✨ What to Expect:

Healing workshops with me (Doc Malik) and a special guest

Daily yoga, meditation, and breathwork sessions

Deeply restorative sound baths

MELT Method bodywork for pain relief and nervous system balance

Cold plunges and sauna experiences to awaken your vitality

Firepit reflections beneath the stars

Delicious organic meals, shared with laughter and soul-nourishing conversation

Therapeutic massage to gently close your journey

This is more than just a weekend — it’s a sacred space for transformation, held with care and intention.

🔥 A Note on Availability:

There are only a few spaces left, and we’re keeping the group intentionally small to preserve intimacy and depth. If you feel called to join, now’s the time. Email retreats@docmalik.com or visit the link below.

👉 Reserve your place:

https://docmalik.com/retreats/summer-retreat/

🎁 Special Gift:

As a thank-you, those who register within the next week will receive a complimentary 1-hour consultation with me.

I look forward to sharing this powerful experience with you.

With warmth,

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

