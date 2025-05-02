325 - Chris Coverdale: A Conversation on Tax, War and Much More (With Bonus Guest)

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

Chris Coverdale is a British legal researcher, peace campaigner, and tax resistance advocate best known for his work exposing the legality, or illegality, of war under both domestic and international law. He has been a vocal critic of the UK government's involvement in what he considers unlawful military interventions, and has argued that paying taxes to a government that funds illegal wars makes citizens complicit in war crimes.

Coverdale has refused to pay income tax and other taxes on moral and legal grounds, asserting that to do so would be to support genocide and crimes against humanity. His stance is based on legal principles from the Geneva Conventions, the Nuremberg Principles, and international humanitarian law.

He has previously run for political office and has engaged in public campaigns to raise awareness about war law, government accountability, and individual sovereignty. His work focuses on empowering individuals to take lawful, peaceful action by withdrawing financial support from governments engaged in unlawful warfare.

About this Episode -

In this conversation with Chris, we explore everything from the lasting trauma of boarding school to the corrupt systems that shape our lives. Chris opens up about how early experiences affected his relationships, his understanding of gender dynamics, and his disillusionment with religion. We dive into the bigger picture, how corruption and psychopathy often drive governance, how the justice system protects the powerful, and how wars are waged illegally in our name, funded by our taxes.

Chris breaks down how language is weaponised to manipulate us, and how media serves as propaganda. One of the most powerful parts of our conversation is his call to action, challenging people to stop paying taxes that fund illegal wars. It’s not about rebellion for the sake of it, it’s about integrity, sovereignty, and reclaiming power through lawful, collective action.

History shows us that the most effective form of resistance to corrupt Government is tax rebellion. Magna Carta, the founding of the United States of America, Indian independence, the end of the Vietnam War and the repeal of the poll tax all came about as a result of tax rebellions, the refusal of the people to pay tax. Without citizens’ money Governments are powerless.

Maybe this is how we bring down the government, bankers and evil ones. But how many of us are willing to take this bold step?

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love, as always.

Doc x

https://probityco.com

