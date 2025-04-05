THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this episode -

In this episode, I sat down with Laurence (also known as Lark in Texas) for a raw and revealing conversation about communitarianism — a philosophy and legal framework quietly shaping modern governance while eroding our freedoms. We explored how this ideology presents itself as benign “community values” but masks a deeper agenda where rights are secondary to collective responsibilities and where the language used — words like “quality of life,” “sustainability,” and “social cohesion” — are weaponised to manipulate public perception.

We also unpacked the connection between communitarianism and technocracy — how one provides the ideological justification while the other serves as the enforcement mechanism through data and algorithmic control. From the hijacking of language to the loss of property rights, from mental enslavement to depopulation agendas disguised as progress, this episode pulls no punches. We ended with a powerful call to awareness and action — that the only way forward is to reclaim our autonomy, understand the frameworks being used against us, and build alternative models rooted in truth and sovereignty.

Lark is a prickly fella — no doubt about it — but beneath those thorns is a man who cares deeply about humanity. He's thoughtful, philosophical, widely read, and sees through the webs of deceit, lies, and entrapment that the powers-that-be have spun to enslave us. He may ruffle feathers, but his insights cut through illusion like a blade, and his commitment to truth is unwavering.

Please take the time to learn about communitarianism — a quietly growing ideology that affects our rights, freedoms, and how society is governed. Raise awareness by sharing what you learn with friends, family, and co-workers. The more people who understand it, the harder it becomes to implement without consent.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Lots of love Doc Malik

ps for details and references regarding Lark’s brilliant answer to my deathbed question go to the bottom of this substack post!

Deathbed Answer from Lark

You asked me which final words would I like to impart to your listeners.

My reply: Here Lies Truth (3 words) Orson Welles' character in "Citizen Kane" left only one word as his final word. But it was a word that fell on deaf ears. His one-word reply to the similar question you asked of me?

Rosebud https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Citizen_Kane Orson Welles https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orson_Welles "Rosebud" is the name of Charles Foster Kane's childhood sled in "Citizen Kane," symbolizing his lost innocence and the happiness he experienced before wealth and power isolated him. It represents a longing for simpler times and emotional connections that he could never regain.

Citizen Kane - Famous Last Words Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

Citizen Kane - Rosebud Scene (10/10) | Movieclips

Communitarianism is the elephant in the room that the blind men cannot see.

Therefore, it is seldom, if ever, even talked about. 3 words sum it up neatly: (1) Depopulation (2) Technoslavery (3) Property

Total, unrestricted warfare... against you and yours, the individual... is permitted under communitarian law to be waged 24/7. This explains why all the people around you are unwitting dupes and useful idiots. Why they are your frenemies. Techology is but the tool, slavery is the intended result. Hence, the neologism, the portmontaeu. "Machine learning" is how you are to be tracked, traced, and surveilled so that you can be steered, nudged into compliance with the agenda. Ultimately, your psychophysical being no longer counts for much of anything - your digital twin, however, does count. And IT is the Machine that you helped build that will guide you and control you... from stem-to-stern... from cradle-to-grave. Property is what we all stand to lose that is the most dear. With it, our privacy, the right to remain anonymous, the right to keep the fruits of our labors, the right to exercise our own free will and personal autonomy, the right to act or locomote ourselves, say, from Point A to Point B (whether physically or intellectually) on our own volition, beneath our own power. The right to claim ownership over even where we hang our hats up at night before retiring to our slumber. Is this the world we want? Then why is this the world we apparently want to leave our kids? What will our legacies be? Will our children and grandchildren be spitting on our graves? Or will our memories just be blotted out altogether... and then lost to time... forever?

I leave IT for YOU to decide. So long as our lips remain sealed, so goes our fate.

This much should be a given. With the blind leading the blind... to penury, perdition... and beyond. As you like it. But prove to me you're made of better stuff... Doc!

Prove this, first, to yourself.

Lark