259 - Bernie de Haldevang: Preserving Cash in a Digital World

About this guest -

Bernie, with over 40 years of experience in the insurance industry, has held prominent roles such as Group CEO, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Specialty Lines, and a member of group boards and executive committees. He has successfully established six high-performing underwriting teams, including a company startup, and is currently working on his seventh. His expertise spans various specialist insurance areas, such as cyber, political risk, terrorism, and financial lines, combined with global private and public sector experience. Fluent in German, French, and Spanish, Bernie has also managed his advisory firm, de Haldevang & Company Limited, since 2005, offering specialised services and acting as an expert witness in court and arbitration cases. A libertarian and critical thinker, Bernie champions bodily autonomy and fundamental freedoms, alongside his role as an executive committee member of HARTgroup.org.

About this episode -

Bernie made me aware a few days ago of a UK government public consultation on the use of cash that’s been quietly introduced, and no one seems to be talking about it. We decided to record this podcast to highlight just how important cash is for our freedom and to encourage as many people as possible to participate in the consultation. It’s essential we stress that we all love and want to continue using cash. You can find the consultation here - please take a moment to have your say!

Now, about the conversation. We really got into why cash matters in today’s world. As society leans towards cashless systems and digital banking, there are serious implications we need to address. Cash is crucial for financial privacy—transactions aren’t tracked, giving you more control over your own money. It’s also a lifeline for vulnerable groups who may not have access to digital platforms.

Bernie and I discussed how central banks are moving towards digital currencies. While it might sound like progress, programmable money could lead to governments controlling how we spend. Small businesses also suffer with digital payments due to high transaction fees, making cash a fairer alternative.

Another key point was how access to cash is rapidly diminishing. It’s about consumer rights, really—people should be able to choose how they pay. Bernie raised a brilliant point about the economic impacts too—local economies thrive on cash, and losing it could harm community bonds.

We touched on decentralisation and freedom as well. The monopoly of central banking and over-financialisation harms society. Alternatives like Bitcoin offer some hope in preserving independence, but cash still has a unique role to play.

Our chat also veered into broader issues, like how governments often mishandle crises like migration. They focus on welfare dependency instead of real integration. We discussed direct democracy as a way to restore trust—local governance feels like a much better fit than centralised systems.

Ultimately, this podcast isn’t just about preserving cash—it’s about protecting freedom, community values, and questioning the systems that shape our lives.

Using cash offers several advantages, particularly in a world increasingly dominated by digital transactions. Here are some key benefits:

1. Financial Privacy

Anonymity : Cash transactions leave no digital trace, protecting users from data breaches, financial tracking, or misuse of personal data.

Freedom from Surveillance: Unlike card payments, cash ensures individuals maintain autonomy over their spending habits.

2. Budget Control

Enhanced Awareness : Physically handling money makes it easier to understand spending habits and avoid overspending compared to credit or debit cards.

No Overdraft Risks: With cash, individuals spend only what they have, reducing the risk of debt accumulation.

3. Accessibility

Inclusive : Cash is accessible to everyone, including those without access to banking services or digital payment methods.

No Technological Dependence: It can be used even during power outages, system failures, or in areas with limited internet access.

4. Cost-Effective

No Transaction Fees : Unlike cards or digital platforms, cash payments do not incur additional fees for the buyer or seller.

Small Business Benefits: For small businesses, cash reduces the need to pay high processing fees associated with card transactions.

5. Risk Mitigation

Avoid Programmable Money Risks : Cash prevents governments or financial institutions from imposing restrictions on spending, as could be possible with programmable digital currencies.

Resilience in Crises: During emergencies, natural disasters, or financial system breakdowns, cash often remains the only viable form of exchange.

6. Encourages Local Economies

Supports Small Vendors : Many small businesses and vendors prefer cash due to its simplicity and lack of fees.

Boosts Community Transactions: Cash fosters direct exchanges within communities, avoiding reliance on external payment platforms.

7. Psychological Benefits

Perceived Value : Holding physical money creates a stronger emotional connection to its worth compared to digital numbers.

Reduced Impulse Purchases: Handling cash can make individuals more mindful of their spending choices.

8. Security Against Cyber Threats

Fraud Protection : Cash eliminates risks like hacking, phishing, or identity theft associated with digital payments.

No Account Dependency: It bypasses the risks of frozen accounts or bank restrictions.

In summary, while digital payments offer convenience, cash remains a critical and versatile tool that promotes financial independence, privacy, and resilience in an increasingly cashless world

Please take the time to complete the consultation. It seems to have worked with the Northern Ireland Public Health Bill.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

