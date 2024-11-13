251 - Robin Monotti On The Different Wars On Humanity

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

In this episode, I sit down with Robin to discuss freedom, health, media, and global politics. I greatly respect Robin, who was an early campaigner against COVID madness. Robin’s career has morphed from architect to activist and filmmaker. Robin has a quiet and serene presence and clearly values honesty, integrity and doing what is right. It was a pleasure and honour to sit down with him.

We started by questioning the idea of compartmentalising work in professional fields – especially in medicine. When people get hyper-focused on specialities, they often lose that holistic view of health. We need an approach that sees the person, not just the symptoms. This ties into our discussion on medical ethics, where we talked about the responsibility of health professionals to put patient care above institutional pressure. Robin also expanded on his ideas about how compartmentalising our knowledge and opinions is detrimental to a free society. It exposes us to censorship and cancellation, especially when dissidents are viewed as straying out of “their lane” and expressing thoughts outside their compartments.

Our chat also touched on the impact of COVID-19 and the various “narratives” promoted by mainstream media and legacy “news” on public perception. Society has been flooded with information, sometimes shaping our view in ways that don’t necessarily reflect reality. We talked about how critical it is to keep a balanced perspective, especially in how communities are portrayed in the media. There’s a real risk of “othering,” and it’s crucial to remember that human rights are inalienable – not some privilege that can be granted or taken away. My guest pointed out how much freedom of expression matters.

We then moved into deeper global issues, like the Middle Eastern conflicts and how they affect migration and perceptions of different cultures, particularly those who are Arab or Muslim. A lot of people, in many cases, understandably, perceive the recent waves of mass migration as a threat, but they overlook how wars and human trafficking have driven people to seek safety elsewhere. Robin suggests rather than take out one's frustration and angst against the migrants, we should hold those who are responsible for the cause to account. Those who started wars through so-called regime change and those who promoted human trafficking through NGOs and other organisations.

Towards the end, we considered what the future might hold, given rising tensions globally and, specifically, the possibility of more conflicts in places like Iran. The conversation left us with a powerful reminder to stay vigilant, question narratives, and be proactive. Ultimately, whether it’s for our communities or future generations, we have to be grounded in our own purpose and convictions if we’re to make a difference.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links

https://x.com/robinmonotti

https://t.me/robinmg

Health - Liberty - Happiness

