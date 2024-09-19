226 - Richard Hirschman On Preparing For Death And Unexplained Clots

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About This Conversation

Richard Hirschman is a Funeral Director and Embalmer from Alabama, USA.

In my conversation with Richard, we dove into some pretty deep topics like death, funeral directing, and how crucial it is to honour those who’ve passed. Richard broke down the difference between an embalmer and a funeral director, explaining how one prepares the body while the other organises the service. We also touched on how death can feel taboo in society and how important it is to confront the reality of it. Richard stressed the need to treat the deceased with respect, no matter their past, and shared how his experiences with death have impacted him emotionally.

We talked about grief, the pain that comes with it, and the overall process of dying. Richard emphasised that death is a natural part of life, and accepting it is key. We went over the different stages of grief—denial, anger, acceptance—and the value of making funerals more personal to truly honour someone’s life. Toward the end, we discussed how pre-planning for death can make things a little easier on loved ones, taking some of the weight off their shoulders during a tough time.

Finally, we discussed the strange clots that Richard and his colleagues have discovered in those who have died only since the COVID experimental gene jab clot shots were rolled out. Huh, Clot Shots. I wonder if they have anything to do with these strange clots Richard keeps pulling out of the dead. Nah, it must be a coincidence. And you know what they love to say these days, “correlation does not imply causation.” Move along, nothing to see.

Enjoy the chat, folks.

