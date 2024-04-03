156 - Rockefeller: Controlling The Game

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Why would the first family of oil so ardently support environmental climate research and activism? Join author and researcher Jacob Nordangård as he uncovers the whole sordid truth.

The Rockefeller family is one of the richest in the world. Yet, why would the family that made the world dependent on oil fund environmental and climate research since the 1950s, help shape climate policy measures since the 1980s, and support climate activism since the 1990s?

Author and researcher Jacob Nordangård follows the family from the founding of Standard Oil and the Rockefeller Foundation, up through the aftermath of the Paris Agreement, with the declaration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in January 2016, to the present day. Nordangård's in-depth research includes the large quantities of new material recently made available on the Internet, as well as the Rockefeller Foundation's own annual reports. Nordangård's main focus is the Rockefeller family's involvement in climate research and politics, but the actions and motives of some of their allies are also explored, as well as the family's influence on the development of modern medicine, family planning, agriculture, art, architecture, behavioural science, information technology, and politics.

The Rockefeller family's utopian dream of a perfect world will have serious consequences for the survival of the human species and life as we know it. The Rockefeller Foundation's stated mission to "promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world" has a dark flipside, as, Nordangård will prove, the Rockefeller family's long-standing battle against climate change contains elements of sophisticated propaganda techniques, futurism, and New Age philosophy, aiming at a complete transformation of the whole earth system, including economy, ecology, culture, and even humanity itself.

Please check out Jacob's book which has been the culmination of 15 years of research.

I hope you enjoy this episode, and please do let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

Much love Ahmad

Links -

Book - https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510780217/rockefeller/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JacobNordangard

Website - https://jacobnordangard.se/

Substack - https://blog.jacobnordangard.se/newsletter/

