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Freedom. Truth. Fearless dialogue.

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

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A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

My Summer Retreats - Don’t Miss out!

Do you want a break this summer from all the madness, enjoy great food in beautiful surroundings and have fantastic company?

Then come and join me!

26th to 28th June and 4th to 6th September, Hertfordshire, England.

Visit https://docmalik.com/events/ for more details

Spaces are limited, so book early to guarantee a place :)

About this Episode -

As you know my paid subscribers get access to paywall content and special guest livestreams.

This month’s livestream is one I’ve been really looking forward to.

I’ll be joined by Parallel Mike, an organic farmer, investor, and the voice behind Parallel Systems, where he consistently connects the dots between money, power, and the structural shifts happening beneath the surface of society.

What I find most compelling about Mike’s recent work is how he’s been unpacking the transition we’re living through right now, not just financial instability, but a broader shift towards centralisation, digital control, and the reengineering of the system itself. From CBDCs and the future of money, to sovereignty, land, and food, he’s asking a deeper question:

How do you actually live well and stay free in a world that’s tightening?

And this is where Mike stands apart.

He’s not just analysing macro trends or predicting collapse. He’s actively building a parallel life, rooted in decentralisation, self reliance, and real world resilience. Farming, investing, thinking long term, and stepping outside the dependency model that most people are still locked into.

This conversation isn’t just about what’s going wrong.

It’s about what you do with that knowledge.

If you’ve ever felt that something doesn’t quite add up with the direction the world is heading, but you’re not sure how to position yourself, this is going to be a powerful one.

Monday 13th April 9am UK time.

Much love

Doc Malik

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