#162 - Montgomery Toms
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post About this episode - Montgomery Toms is…
  
Doc Malik
My List Of Biggest Freedom Fighters In The World Today
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK It came to my attention that someone called Dan Wooton compiled a list of his top 50 “Biggest Freedom…
  
Doc Malik
Margaret Anna Alice
Ben Hunt
Efrat Fenigson
Dr Christopher Exley
Thinking Slow
Natural Vet
Frances Leader
Ian Brighthope
Geopolitics & Empire
Dan Cohen
vanessa beeley
Dr. William Makis MD
Sasha Latypova
Toby Rogers
phillip.altman
Nickita
The Last American Vagabond
stavroula pabst
Daniel Nagase MD
, and 
James Roguski’s
#161 - Andrew Bridgen MP, My First Ever Podcast (Better Late Than Never)
The private Rumble link is at the bottom of the post, please do NOT share - please make sure to read all the way to the bottom
  
Doc Malik
#160 - Q&A With A Natural Vet (Part 2)
The private Rumble link is at the bottom of the post, please do NOT share - please make sure to read all the way to the bottom
  
Doc Malik
 and 
Natural Vet
This Month's Livestream Special Guest is Geoff Buys Cars 21st April 4pm UK time
Pop it in your diary and make sure to join us!
  
Doc Malik
Andrew Bridgen, The First Podcast I Ever Recorded And Still Unpublished
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Almost a year ago, on the 28th of April 2023, I recorded my first ever podcast. It was with Andrew…
  
Doc Malik
#159 - Running For London Mayor - Andreas Michli
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post About this episode - Andreas Michli is…
  
Doc Malik
Standing outside your tribe makes you a superhuman
Last night I had a wonderful conversation with Paul Levy, author of numerous books including Undreaming Wetiko Wetiko: Healing the Mind-Virus The…
  
Doc Malik
#158 - Q&A With A Natural Vet (Part 1)
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post About this episode - Two thirds of…
  
Doc Malik
 and 
Natural Vet
#157 - Dr Tina Peers On Contraception, Menopause And HRT
The private Rumble link is at the bottom of the post, please do NOT share - please make sure to read all the way to the bottom
  
Doc Malik
 and 
Tina Peers
A Letter From One Of The Clan, To All Of Us
I received this email tonight, and I just had to share it. This is what I meant by my last substack titled “Target Audience”. You, my clan, are fracking…
  
Doc Malik
#156 - Rockefeller: Controlling The Game
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post About this episode - Why would the…
  
Doc Malik
 and 
Jacob Nordangård
