#162 - Montgomery Toms
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post About this episode - Montgomery Toms is…
8 hrs ago
•
Doc Malik
12
My List Of Biggest Freedom Fighters In The World Today
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK It came to my attention that someone called Dan Wooton compiled a list of his top 50 “Biggest Freedom…
Apr 16
•
Doc Malik
,
Margaret Anna Alice
,
Ben Hunt
,
Efrat Fenigson
,
Dr Christopher Exley
,
Thinking Slow
,
Natural Vet
,
Frances Leader
,
Ian Brighthope
,
Geopolitics & Empire
,
Dan Cohen
,
vanessa beeley
,
Dr. William Makis MD
,
Sasha Latypova
,
Toby Rogers
,
phillip.altman
,
Nickita
,
The Last American Vagabond
,
stavroula pabst
,
Daniel Nagase MD
, and
James Roguski’s
77
#161 - Andrew Bridgen MP, My First Ever Podcast (Better Late Than Never)
The private Rumble link is at the bottom of the post, please do NOT share - please make sure to read all the way to the bottom
Apr 15
•
Doc Malik
41
#160 - Q&A With A Natural Vet (Part 2)
The private Rumble link is at the bottom of the post, please do NOT share - please make sure to read all the way to the bottom
Apr 14
•
Doc Malik
and
Natural Vet
18
This Month's Livestream Special Guest is Geoff Buys Cars 21st April 4pm UK time
Pop it in your diary and make sure to join us!
Apr 11
•
Doc Malik
16
Andrew Bridgen, The First Podcast I Ever Recorded And Still Unpublished
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Almost a year ago, on the 28th of April 2023, I recorded my first ever podcast. It was with Andrew…
Apr 11
•
Doc Malik
37
#159 - Running For London Mayor - Andreas Michli
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post About this episode - Andreas Michli is…
Apr 10
•
Doc Malik
26
Standing outside your tribe makes you a superhuman
Last night I had a wonderful conversation with Paul Levy, author of numerous books including Undreaming Wetiko Wetiko: Healing the Mind-Virus The…
Apr 9
•
Doc Malik
63
#158 - Q&A With A Natural Vet (Part 1)
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post About this episode - Two thirds of…
Apr 8
•
Doc Malik
and
Natural Vet
27
#157 - Dr Tina Peers On Contraception, Menopause And HRT
The private Rumble link is at the bottom of the post, please do NOT share - please make sure to read all the way to the bottom
Apr 5
•
Doc Malik
and
Tina Peers
28
A Letter From One Of The Clan, To All Of Us
I received this email tonight, and I just had to share it. This is what I meant by my last substack titled “Target Audience”. You, my clan, are fracking…
Apr 3
•
Doc Malik
72
#156 - Rockefeller: Controlling The Game
HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS SUPPORT DOC MALIK Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post About this episode - Why would the…
Apr 3
•
Doc Malik
and
Jacob Nordangård
42
